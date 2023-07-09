San Francisco police officers in riot helmets rushed into and blockaded intersections this evening near Dolores Park to shut down the annual “hill bomb” where hundreds of people gather to watch skaters and bikers zoom down Dolores Street.

As of 8:45 p.m., SFPD had kenneled dozens of skaters and young people, keeping them trapped between two rows of police officers armed with batons and riot helmets. As the evening wore on, there were 100 or so officers on the scene, a bus to take the juvenile offenders away and four vans to transport others arrested.

“Those are just kids!” standers-by shouted.

“We don’t have rights!” said someone else.

A sergeant on the scene said they will arrest between 50 to 60 of the skaters and viewers.

Police officers kenneling a group of skaters and spectators before arresting them. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros

Sabir, a 14-year old who was in the group before it was corralled, said the police trapped the group between Dolores and Guerrero streets.

They were “trying to trap us, I ran away, and someone tried to hit me,” he said. “He swung [the baton] at me and said ‘Move!’ and now all of them are under arrest.”

Sabir said the majority of the group are teenagers.

In the hours before police blockaded the intersection, dozens of officers were out, moving from intersection to intersection and clearing the street.

Several times during the evening, SFPD declared an unlawful assembly, charging at skaters and spectators to clear the corners where they gathered. It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The hill bomb is an annual event that sees skaters from across the Bay Area come into the Mission to skate down Dolores Street.

SFPD has kenneled several dozen seemingly young kids & skaters at Dolores Park after an hours-long slow-moving chase to shut down the annual “hill bomb”



Cops have trapped the group between rows of officers



The group is being forced to sit, it is unclear if they are under arrest pic.twitter.com/z6qyVz16eY — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) July 9, 2023

Oliver, another high schooler at Dolores for the hill bomb, said that by 7:45 p.m. the police had already cleared Dolores Street and barricaded the corner at Dolores and 20th Street.

“The whole force marched up the street of the hill bomb and then after that they corraled people,” he said.

His friend Luke said that the police were moving corner to corner and that the skaters set off fireworks and “massive mortars” over the officers’ heads.

“Is your baby here? My baby’s here.”. A mother arriving at Dolores Park as the police arrested dozens of teenagers

At 9 p.m. there were a couple of people standing by, watching and taking videos of the scene.

In preparation for the mass arrests, a dozen officers removed zip ties from large plastic boxes and loosened them.

By 9:40 p.m., police were processing the skaters and spectators for arrest. The teenagers and young adults were taken one by one to be photographed, zip-tied with their hands behind their backs and then put into one of four vans on the scene. At this time, only a handful have been processed.

A sergeant said that at least six dispersal orders were given. There were several “felony assaults” on officers, he said. The nature of any assaults or injuries against police was unclear, but witnesses said that several fireworks were fired over the officers’ heads.

A 17-year-old, who declined to give his name, said his younger brother, 16, is in the group being arrested. “They surrounded them; they boxed them in,” he said.

The 17-year-old, who had been watching the arrests for an hour, said he was worried about his brother and that he hoped the police would call his family so they could pick him up from the station.

Officers processing the skaters and spectators that are being arrested. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros

Those arrested are photographed, zip tied and then put into one of the police vans on the scene.

Officers lined up to prevent the skaters from hill bombing. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros

Officers lined up. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros

Dolores Park . Photo by Joe Rivano Barros

Earlier in the evening. Looking down Dolores where the skaters hill bomb. Already police had closed off the street. Photo by Joe Sciarrillo

Clearing Dolores Park. Photo by a bystander.

Officers clearing the park. Photo by a bystander.

At around 10 p.m., a handful of mothers arrived at Guerrero and 17th and asked the officers when they could get their children.

“They said they can’t tell us at all,” said one mother of a 17-year-old, who declined to give a name. The officers told the group that their children would be held at Mission Station and that they could retrieve them in an hour. “They politely told us not to come all at once,” said the mother.

Juveniles are being loaded into a bus at the scene. They will be taken to Mission Station. Those over 18 are going into the vans.

Silvina Flores, another mother, said she was en route to pick up her high schooler when she got a call from her son telling her he was under arrest. He regularly participates in the hill bomb, she said.

“My kid was done with the event. I was going to come pick him up,” she said. Her son told her he was “walking down 17th when the police came and boxed everyone in,” she said.

“He says they were just walking down this way and police peeled out and surrounded them in the blink of an eye,” she said. “They didn’t have a chance to explain, ‘My mom’s over there.’”

“There’s no reason to detain them for that; he’s probably terrified,” she added. “It’s excessive use of force. They’re violating minors’ rights.”

Another mother arriving on the scene, rushed into the line of police screaming for her child. She was restrained, pushed back, and told she could pick up her son at Mission Station.

She moved in with the rest of the spectators and called her son’s name. As the spectators, shifted, she gave a cry of recognition to another mother on the scene.

“Is your baby here?” she asked. “My baby’s here.”

Parents are in touch with their children being loaded onto the buses via Facetime and cell phones. Some are arguing with the police. Others are talking to their children.

Some 65 people have been arrested, according to an officer. At least half of those are juveniles who have been loaded onto the bus that will take them a couple of blocks away to the Mission Police Station on Valencia and 17th Street. Once they arrive, they will be released to their parents. It’s unclear why they aren’t being released at the scene.

Anyone over 18 is being put into a van. It is unclear where those young adults will be taken.

Naomi, the mother of a 15-year-old girl, said her daughter and friends were in the Mission to watch the skating event — but are not skaters themselves.

“She’s a scaredy cat, not a skater,” she said. “I know she didn’t do anything.”

Naomi and her other daughter, Esther, stood by for more than an hour waiting for news from the police. They live nearby on Dolores, and bemoaned the use of city resources on the operation.

“How many public resources are we using? We don’t have enough police and we’re out here arresting a bunch of kids?”

“She’s 15, and she’s with her other 15-year-old scaredy-cat friends who also don’t ride skateboards and didn’t do shit,” she added.

The first bus left for the Mission Police Station at 11:15 p.m.

One of the buses has driven off, barely filled with kids, two blocks away to Mission Station



The kids shout as they’re being driven off



Their parents and friends are laughing that SFPD is using a bus to move kids down the street pic.twitter.com/CqP0R68wnu — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) July 9, 2023

Members of the group have been sitting in the cold for over two hours now, some wearing little clothing. This reporter saw teenagers wearing crop tops, their stomachs exposed.

Nick Pernia, whose 15-year-old son is in the group being arrested, said his son had just arrived to watch the hill bomb with two friends minutes before the mass arrest.

“They got here around 8:30,” he said, saying the group did not even watch the skateboarding event. His son was an “innocent person walking down the street, and all the sudden you’re arrested and detained.”

Pernia was livid with the police, arguing with a sergeant about whether his son could communicate with him.

“Can he use his phone? Is it against the law for my son to use his phone?” he angrily asked the officer, as his wife filmed the encounter. “You’re not answering my question.”

The two, who are from San Mateo, said their son and his friends had attended a quinceañera in South San Francisco before going to watch the hill bomb. Thida Pernia said her son texted her that he was being arrested and she thought it was a joke.

“At first I thought he was joking, I said, ‘You’ve gotta be kidding right?’” she asked him. “He sent us a picture of him on the floor.”

“They came to Dolores to watch a thing that’s been in the world of skateboards for a long time,” Nick Pernia added. “This is a fucking shame (that) this happens in America.”

Families intermittently argued with police on the scene, saying there was no reason for them to arrest their children and siblings.

“There were dispersal orders for hours,” a sergeant shot back, raising his voice to the parents. “They could’ve left for hours. That was the time to leave.”

The family members shook their heads.

One mother arrived with water bottles for the waiting family.

One woman, whose 16-year-old brother was in the crowd, said he is a long-time skater who attends the hill bomb every year.

“I was born and raised in the Mission,” she said. “The kids have been skating in the neighborhood longer than I’ve been alive.”

She said it was “ridiculous” that the police weren’t immediately releasing minors to their family.

Her mother eventually joined her and both waited in the cold.

“This is really excessive,” her mother said.

Earlier this evening

Joe Sciarrillo, a 39-year-old skater, who watched the scene unfold earlier and has been to other hill bombing evenings at Dolores Park wrote in an email that the police were much more aggressive this year – a tactic that “only led to more kids getting angry and shooting fireworks at the cops.”

After police declared Dolores Park was being closed to the general public and threatening arrests, he wrote, the crowd simply moved to Church Street (along 20th and 18th) at 7:30 pm.

He said that Church Street is much riskier because it is narrow, and has an increased slope, but when he left between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., police were not paying much attention to the activity there. He said he witnessed one young teenage boy flipping head-first from his bike and landing on his back at 18th and Church Street.

The scene earlier in the evening. Video by Joe Sciarrillo,

It is the second time in a week that a mainstay Mission event, albeit illegal, has been shut down with force by SFPD.

On July 4, shortly after midnight, dozens of officers charged a large crowd that had been setting off fireworks and hosting sideshows earlier in the evening. Officers clad in riot helmets chased people from corner to corner, aiming less-lethal rifles and swinging batons.

The Mission recently got a new police captain, Captain Thomas Harvey, who has been at both events.

In early June, a mass shooting in the Mission wounded nine and prompted Police Chief Bill Scott to declare he would increase the police presence in the neighborhood.

It is unclear if the recent operations are the result of that announcement.