San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the Dolores Park hill bomb arrests, in which 117 people, 83 of them minors, were arrested in relation to the annual Mission skateboarding event, was the largest mass arrest of teenagers in his tenure as police chief.

“Is it possible that there hasn’t been this number of juvenile arrests in your tenure here since you started?” asked Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto, during an exchange with the police chief.

“Since I started, yes,” the chief answered. “That is yes, true.”

Chief Scott was sworn in on January 23, 2017. The arrests, in which a group of more than 100 was kettled between lines of police officers, have angered parents, and several have promised to file lawsuits. City investigations into the Police Department’s actions are underway.

The chief also said it was likely the largest mass arrest in general since the George Floyd protests in 2020, during which SFPD had arrested dozens for violating a city curfew. In one of those instances, a Mission Local reporter was detained alongside 23 protesters on Mission Street following a Black Lives Matter march.

On Wednesday, almost two weeks after the arrests, the San Francisco Police Department presented its first report on the operation, along with video footage, to the Police Commission.

The brief clips of officers’ body-worn camera footage, released on Wednesday, primarily show officers on the receiving end of lit fireworks, a glass bottle and a metal can.

Footage of the juveniles’ arrests, however, will not be released, as it is protected under state law.

Police had shut down the Dolores hill bomb on Saturday, July 8, issuing dispersal orders. Officers then kettled the remaining crowds and arrested dozens of teenagers and young adults.

The footage shows officers telling skaters arriving at Dolores Park in the late afternoon that the event was canceled. Skaters then congregated at different parts of the park, according to witnesses, including near police barricades.

The purportedly precipitating incident, in which a 16-year-old boy spat on a police sergeant, who then attempted to arrest him, was not shown on video. But Chief Scott said the sergeant was cut on the forehead by a 15-year-old girl with “possibly a nail.” Video of the incident shows three officers taking the boy to the ground and the girl yelling, “Get off him!”

Scott confirmed on Wednesday night that police used force on both children. Officers discharged “less-lethal” foam rifles 15 times that day and, in three total instances, used physical force. He said none of the people affected have reported the force to the department.

Commissioners asked Scott to explain the reason for the heightened enforcement action, when the department learned about this year’s hill bomb event, and how it prepared the community, and to respond to claims that juveniles’ rights were violated during their arrests.

Police Commission meeting on July 19, 2023. Photo by Lana Tleimat

Several children and parents who gave public comment on Wednesday night said those kept by police until the early morning hours of July 9 were not read their rights or provided toilets or shelter from the cold. In response, Scott said all those arrested were read their Miranda rights, and that the department could not corroborate claims that teens urinated themselves. He said the department is still reviewing hours of camera footage.

“I really don’t understand why we were treated like animals and zip-tied the way we were,” said Leslie, a teenager from San Bruno who was arrested at the hill bomb and gave public comment with two peers. She said she understood that some of the attendees’ behavior was unacceptable, but did not understand the police response.

“Just let us skate, please!” she said.

Earlier interviews with skaters and some city officials indicate that the hill bomb could become a sanctioned annual event.

The department’s video montage slowed down portions where bottles, cans, and fireworks were thrown at officers. It also showed a foam rifle being shot at people climbing onto a Muni light rail car in operation.

The timeline provided by the department largely matched that created by Mission Local from witness accounts and social media footage.

Scott reported on Wednesday that 42 Latinx and 18 white children, as well as small numbers of Asian, Black, and other racial groups, were among the 83 total arrested juveniles. One 12-year-old was among them.

Police are not authorized to speak with or question juveniles when they are detained; they are required to bring in the Public Defender’s Office to advise youths. This also did not happen on July 8, a deputy public defender said.

Zac Dillon, who works at the Public Defender’s Office’s Integrity Unit, said in public comment today that the first call came to alert the office, but the promised follow-up call to facilitate next steps never came.

Dillon warned Wednesday night’s divided audience against blindly trusting the police department’s version of events: “Police reports are not a recitation of facts; they are documents that are written to justify an outcome.”

Scott said that the SFPD only learned about the hill bomb event in the few days before July 8, implying that the department had little time to prepare.

But Mission Station’s Captain Thomas Harvey, who declared the event an unlawful assembly and ordered the attendees at the hill bomb to disperse, announced the planned July 8 event date at a community meeting in late June. Records obtained by Twitter user HDizz also showed that District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s office called in late June for police to prepare for the upcoming event.

At last week’s Police Commission meeting, commissioners were unable to discuss the topic because it was not added to the agenda in time. But some commissioners took the opportunity to preview their opinions: Commissioner Jesus Yáñez said he was “embarrassed” by the police action, and called it a “clear failure of de-escalation.”

Yáñez and Commissioner Kevin Benedicto, who also spoke out against the police action last week, this week both also condemned violence against the police officers.

Both the Department of Police Accountability and the SFPD’s Internal Affairs division are conducting separate investigations into the incident.

“I think that this investigation should be as expeditious as possible,” said Commission President Cindy Elias.

