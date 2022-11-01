Crowd reacts to fight next to Dolores Park
Two hours after a stabbing took place in the same area, onlookers crowd around a melee at Dolores and 20th streets on Oct. 31, 2022. Photo by David Mamaril Horowitz.

A male was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eye-witness.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim suffering from a possible stab wound and a suspect suffering injuries from a physical altercation, police added.

Both were transported to the hospital with unknown medical conditions, police said.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said that his friend got into an argument, and then another person jumped in and stabbed his friend. A fourth person pulled out a gun, and police arrived shortly after, the witness said. The witness estimated that the incident occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m., in line with the police account.

While a police spokesperson described a “possible stab wound,” both the eyewitness and a second police source were unambiguous about the stabbing. 

At 8 p.m., a raucous crowd of at least 200 young people remained on the scene. Most appeared to be adolescents or young adults, skateboards in tow. What appeared to be smoke bombs went off six times between around 8 and 8:30 p.m. 

An officer on the scene told Mission Local that, roughly two hours earlier when the  stabbing occurred, there were “not enough cops to do anything.” So, officers  evacuated the wounded parties and allowed the party to continue.

No cars attempted to pass through the intersection at 20th and Dolores streets between 8 and 8:30 p.m., and Mission Local saw two employees of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency intercepting traffic at Guerrero and 20th streets and Church and 20th streets. One MTA employee told Mission Local that the surrounding roads were closed off to drivers.

A melee broke out at 8:22 p.m., and a crowd chanted for the two combatants to fight. One was knocked down but appeared to get up. After a minute or so, the crowd lost interest, and the focus returned to the hill-bombing.

People with information are asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

This story will be updated as more information comes to light.

