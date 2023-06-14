Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said that the process does impose discipline but can be slow, with hearings delayed by ongoing litigation or by backlogs within the police department. And cases with a proposed punishment of less than 10 days suspension never make it to the commission. Instead they are heard within the department.

In the courts, police officers and deputies rarely face criminal charges and are much more likely to face civil lawsuits. But in civil suits, any eventual burden is placed upon the taxpayer rather than the officer at fault.

It is unclear exactly what kind of scrutiny or disciplinary measures kick in for officers when they become serial defendants in such suits. The police department keeps track of officers who have been involved in potentially problematic behaviors using the Early Intervention System, identifying outliers by tallying up issues like use of force and appearances in lawsuits. But the department says that this system is about identifying “patterns of behavior” rather than punishing misconduct.

“The intent of the system is to provide non-disciplinary intervention to assist our members in their professional development in order to provide the highest level of service and satisfaction to the public,” reads one Early Intervention System report.

Details of these interventions are kept private. Sergeant Adam Lobsinger, spokesperson for the police, said that the department does not comment on personnel matters and so could not expand on how repeated appearances in civil suits are dealt with.

Jen Kwart, spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on whether her office tracks individual officers who come up multiple times across lawsuits. But, she said, the office does “track trends in the settlements” that come before them and does “offer advice to departments based on those trends.”

All this adds up to officers who appear in civil suits over and over again but apparently face little in the way of transparent departmental scrutiny.

“There is this narrative that these officers are the ‘bad apples’,” said Cox. “But the thing is, the bad apples spoil the barrel.” Cox gave Buckley as an example of an officer who was accused of perjury by a federal judge but ultimately kept his job.

“He’s still out there arresting people and testifying against them and putting them in prison,” said Cox.

“So what we’ve done is, we’ve just put the bad apple back.”

Methodology

Data from the City Attorney’s Office, supervisorial records, federal and local court documents, and files from the Public Defender’s Office. The California Reporting Project provided a roster of current and former police officers and details regarding officer misconduct.

Money paid out from the city to police officers, rather than victims of alleged police misconduct, is noted in the text but is not included in each officer’s total.

You can download a dataset showing all major law enforcement settlements in San Francisco since 2010 here.