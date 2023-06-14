Most police officers and sheriff’s deputies in San Francisco never end up in court. But a minority seem to crop up over and over again, costing the city millions and often keeping their jobs.
Officers have been sued for using undue force, for shooting people, and for dishonesty in court. In some cases, the same officers who were successfully sued by members of the public later sue the police department themselves.
Click on the blocks below to read about some of the officers we found who appeared in multiple high-profile cases or disciplinary proceedings. Beside each name is the total cost to San Francisco from each officer’s alleged misconduct in the settlements we found.
Officer Paulo Morgado | Cost to SF: $2M
In June 2006, Officer Paulo Morgado was present during the shooting of Asa Sullivan. Morgado characterized the shooting as an instance of “suicide by cop.”
In May 2007, Morgado and Officer Dennis Cravalho alleged that Francisco Valle, a suspect in a bicycle theft, shot at them when confronted. Valle said that he did not have a gun, that Morgado shot him when he raised his hands, and that it was a second man called David Fuentes who shot at the officers.
Valles was sentenced to two life sentences for attempted murder but the charges were overturned in 2020, when it was found that details of the officers’ alleged past misconduct had not been properly disclosed to the defense. Morgado maintained that he shot Valle after being fired upon. The city settled for $1,950,000.
In March 2008, Morgado allegedly called Black veteran Charles Haynes “boy” and arrested him without charge. The city settled the subsequent lawsuit for $50,000 and Morgado was fired. However, Morgado appealed his termination and was ultimately rehired with back pay of $592,394 in 2017.
Morgado was fired again in 2019, and now works in real estate.
Officer Joshua Cabillo | Cost to SF: $990,500
As a South San Francisco police officer in 2012, Cabillo killed a 15-year-old who was armed with a deactivated gun. South San Francisco settled for $250,000.
Cabillo joined the San Francisco Police Department a year later. In 2015, he was part of a group of officers who allegedly used excessive force against Travis Ian Hall, dragging him from his car and beating him. The case was settled for $40,000.
In 2016, Cabillo and Officer Nicholas M. Buckley allegedly threw Bryant Chappell to the ground on Mission Street and “hogtied” him with handcuffs. The city settled for $23,000.
In 2018, Cabillo shot Oliver Barcenas in the back as Barcenas allegedly threw away a gun. Barcenas survived and the city settled a lawsuit for $180,000.
In 2019, Cabillo was a defendant in the beating of Dacari Spiers, where he took part in “an intentional vicious physical attack” against Spiers, according to the complaint. The city settled Spiers’ and his then-girlfriend Breonna Richard’s cases for $700,000 and $47,500, respectively.
Cabillo left the police department in 2022. The prior year, he was paid $146,090.
Officer Jesse Serna | Cost to SF: $590,000
A Chronicle analysis showed that Serna was involved in 57 use-of-force incidents between 1996 and 2004 — more than any other San Francisco police officer. He was named in several lawsuits.
He allegedly attacked witnesses on multiple occasions. In 2006, he allegedly slammed Marco Maestrini into a police car when Maestrini tried to protest a police beating, leading to a $40,000 settlement. In 2007, Shawn and Sarah Myers, a couple who volunteered themselves as witnesses to a violent arrest by Serna, complained that Serna threw Shawn to the ground and pepper sprayed Sarah. The city settled for $200,000.
In 2009, Serna was sued by medical student Mehrdad Alemozaffar as one of a group of five officers who tackled him and stunned him with a taser. Serna was alleged to have told Alemozaffar to “stop acting like such a girl.” The city settled for $350,000.
Serna, who was the stepson of police commander Stephen Tacchini, stayed in the job for 16 years before he was fired in 2011.
Deputy Scott Neu | Cost to SF: $280,000
Neu was accused of breaking a prisoner’s ribs in a beating in 2006. An undersheriff suggested Neu face discipline but then-Sheriff Michael Hennessey declined to do so. Then-District Attorney Kamala Harris declined to file criminal charges.
Between 2004 and 2008, Neu was accused of sexual assault by three detainees — David Spears, Sabrina Wigfall, and Kyle Adams. The city settled their suits collectively for $95,000.
In 2010, Neu allegedly assaulted detainee Stephen Lester by twisting his fingers until one broke and then throwing him to the ground. Neu allegedly threatened to punch Lester with a fistful of keys if he complained.
In July 2014, Neu was one of a number of deputies accused of beating detainee Scanvinski Hymes. The city settled for $35,000 in 2020.
Neu was accused of forcing inmates to fight one another from 2014-15. This scandal led the city to settle two lawsuits, one for $90,000 in 2016 and another for $60,000 in 2018. At the time, the Deputy Sheriff’s Association said that the fights were “little more than horseplay.”
Neu faced 17 criminal charges related to the fight club allegations, including felony charges of assault and making threats, while other deputies faced lesser charges. But these charges were dropped when the Sheriff’s Office destroyed evidence — including by smashing a laptop with a hammer, allegedly because the laptop was infected with a computer virus.
Neu was fired in April 2015. The prior year, he was paid $177,458.
Sgt. Flint Paul | Cost to SF: $275,000
In July 2013, Paul was allegedly involved in a traffic stop that resulted in attorney Nyla Moujaes being “severely injured.”
In 2015, Paul was sued by Tony Nguyen over alleged excessive force and unwarranted arrest during the Pride parade.
In July 2017, Sgt. Flint Paul allegedly deliberately knocked into skateboarder Anthony Economus during the Dolores Park “hill bomb,” fracturing his ankle and gashing his knee. The city settled for $275,000. The Department of Police Accountability suggested that Paul be suspended but Chief Bill Scott declined.
In January 2019, Sam Martisius sued Paul after he allegedly shoved Martisius to the ground, knocking his head against the pavement. The city said that officers were responding to complaints that Martisius was allegedly neglecting his child while intoxicated.
In December 2020, Paul sued the police department over discrimination due to his trans identity. The department was required to adopt prohibitions against misgendering of fellow officers and settled for $150,000.
According to the police department, Paul is still employed as a sergeant. Last year, he was paid $172,235.
Lt. John Burke | Cost to SF: $238,500
In October 1998, then-Officer John Burke was accused of using undue force while arresting a man for not following instructions.
In June 2004, Burke was involved in the fatal shooting of Gustavus Rugley, who was wanted for attempted murder and allegedly fired upon officers. Some 14 officers shot Rugley 36 times.
In October 2008, Burke was named as one of a group of officers who allegedly knocked down the door of Jeffrey Bitton without a warrant, throwing a stun grenade at him and his siblings before beating them. The city settled the subsequent lawsuit for $48,500.
In February 2009, Burke was involved in an off-duty road-rage incident in which he struck Nicholas Batchelor in the face. Batchelor stabbed Burke in response, and was later found to have acted in self defense.
In June 2019, Burke allegedly threw Taryn Saldivar to the ground during a Pride march, allegedly resulting in a fractured wrist, a displaced hip, and a concussion. The city settled the lawsuit for $190,000.
Burke is still working for the police department. Last year, he was paid $234,028.
Sgt. Luis DeJesus | Cost to SF: $210,000
Sgt. Luis DeJesus has been involved in at least three shootings, one in 2002 and two in 2010. In two of these, DeJesus shot at a moving car.
In November 2004, a woman accused DeJesus of barging into her home and beating her in the course of chasing a suspect. The woman, who said she didn’t know DeJesus was a police officer, allegedly splashed him with bleach. DeJesus allegedly maced her.
In June 2005, DeJesus and another officer allegedly punched a young man after he had surrendered. DeJesus admitted to punching him in the face but said it was to subdue him.
In August 2005, DeJesus allegedly beat a handcuffed man with a flashlight. DeJesus denied the claim and the allegations were not sustained due to a lack of evidence.
In December 2005, DeJesus allegedly created a homemade video skit alongside fellow officers in which he pointed a gun at a man carrying cocaine. He was suspended by Chief Hilary Fong, and DeJesus later unsuccessfully sued the city for imposing that discipline.
In July 2012, DeJesus allegedly barged into a couple’s house and pulled a woman out of the house half dressed. He allegedly slammed a man into a table, shattering a glass on his chest.
In February 2013, DeJesus, alongside three other officers, allegedly beat Sean Hold “with fists and batons, without justification, ignoring the entreaties of [his] friends, and seriously injuring him.” Charges of battery, resisting arrest and public drunkenness were filed against Hold but were later dropped. The city settled for $210,000.
DeJesus, the brother of former Police Commissioner Petra DeJesus, still works for the police department.
Officer Nicholas M. Buckley | Cost to SF: $123,000
In November 2013, Officer Nicholas M. Buckley arrested Dora Delfi Mejia Jacobo after she had allegedly been sexually assaulted. Jacobo’s former partner and alleged abuser had called the police. Because Jacobo was allegedly not provided with a translator, her version of events was purportedly not heard by the officers and she was arrested. The city settled for $50,000.
In November 2014, Buckley was accused of using undue force during an arrest. An internal investigation concluded that “a preponderance of the evidence proved the conduct complained of did occur” and that “the conduct was improper.”
In December 2015, Buckley and several other officers approached a group playing dice in the Tenderloin. Buckley said that Brandon Simpson resisted arrest and began to push and kick him. When video of the incident emerged, a judge cleared Simpson of wrongdoing and accused Buckley of “perjury” in his account. The city settled for $50,000.
In 2016, Buckley and Officer Joshua Cabillo allegedly threw Bryant Chappell to the ground on Mission Street and “hogtied” him with handcuffs. The city settled for $23,000.
Buckley was put on desk duty in 2016 but returned to active duty in 2021. Buckley is still working for the police department. Last year, he was paid $175,180.
Officer Adam Eatia | Cost to SF: $45,000
In April 2010, Officer Adam Eatia allegedly beat Kevin Woodson, who was suspected of stealing beer from a store. Woodson’s knee and wrist were fractured. The city settled a lawsuit for $45,000.
In June 2013, Eatia was unsuccessfully sued by Norman Sabel, after Eatia allegedly struck him several times with his baton during an arrest.
In 2022, Eatia was arrested on charges of grand theft, insurance fraud, identity theft, and forgery.
According to the police department, Eatia is still employed as an officer but has been in a non-public facing role since 2021. Last year, he was paid $148,376.
How visible are cops’ misconduct records?
Not very. But that is changing.
Law enforcement staff have historically had many personnel records hidden from public view by the Peace Officers Bill of Rights. Since 2019, new state laws have meant that the police department is required to disclose much more information about officers’ misconduct histories. Although far from comprehensive, this new information includes details about use-of-force and alleged dishonesty on the job.
However, years after the implementation of these laws, disclosure is still slow and partial.
“It is better today than it was when the laws first came into effect,” said Brian Cox of the Public Defender’s Integrity Unit. Cox said that the process of reviewing historic files and making redactions was understandably complex and time-consuming but stressed that, while it may be difficult, more resources should be assigned to expedite disclosures.
“The urgency to produce more records isn’t there,” said Cox. “Every city agency is working with scarce resources, but producing records should be a priority. This is a state mandate.”
Some organizations, such as the California Reporting Project, have worked to amalgamate as many records as possible, but they can only move as fast as the Police Department and the Department of Police Accountability. This means it can be nigh impossible to piece together all allegations of misconduct against any given officer or to see what punishments might have been doled out by the department — information public defenders often rely on to defend suspects in court.
Cox said that while the system was far from perfect, Police Chief Bill Scott seemed to be more interested in “reducing racial disparities and reducing the harms that are caused by policing” than his predecessors. Cox said he was encouraged to see the process slowly improving.
How are officers held to account?
This foggy visibility into officers’ personnel records makes it difficult to know exactly how specific officers have been held accountable for misconduct. However, we can see more general trends in Police Commission data.
The Police Commission is responsible for doling out punishment in cases of serious alleged misconduct. Since 2013, the commission has fired 16 officers and suspended 36 more, according to public reports. Some 34 officers who were facing a hearing left the department before any verdict could be reached.
Commissioner Kevin Benedicto said that the process does impose discipline but can be slow, with hearings delayed by ongoing litigation or by backlogs within the police department. And cases with a proposed punishment of less than 10 days suspension never make it to the commission. Instead they are heard within the department.
In the courts, police officers and deputies rarely face criminal charges and are much more likely to face civil lawsuits. But in civil suits, any eventual burden is placed upon the taxpayer rather than the officer at fault.
It is unclear exactly what kind of scrutiny or disciplinary measures kick in for officers when they become serial defendants in such suits. The police department keeps track of officers who have been involved in potentially problematic behaviors using the Early Intervention System, identifying outliers by tallying up issues like use of force and appearances in lawsuits. But the department says that this system is about identifying “patterns of behavior” rather than punishing misconduct.
“The intent of the system is to provide non-disciplinary intervention to assist our members in their professional development in order to provide the highest level of service and satisfaction to the public,” reads one Early Intervention System report.
Details of these interventions are kept private. Sergeant Adam Lobsinger, spokesperson for the police, said that the department does not comment on personnel matters and so could not expand on how repeated appearances in civil suits are dealt with.
Jen Kwart, spokesperson for the City Attorney’s Office, declined to comment on whether her office tracks individual officers who come up multiple times across lawsuits. But, she said, the office does “track trends in the settlements” that come before them and does “offer advice to departments based on those trends.”
All this adds up to officers who appear in civil suits over and over again but apparently face little in the way of transparent departmental scrutiny.
“There is this narrative that these officers are the ‘bad apples’,” said Cox. “But the thing is, the bad apples spoil the barrel.” Cox gave Buckley as an example of an officer who was accused of perjury by a federal judge but ultimately kept his job.
“He’s still out there arresting people and testifying against them and putting them in prison,” said Cox.
“So what we’ve done is, we’ve just put the bad apple back.”
Methodology
Data from the City Attorney’s Office, supervisorial records, federal and local court documents, and files from the Public Defender’s Office. The California Reporting Project provided a roster of current and former police officers and details regarding officer misconduct.
Money paid out from the city to police officers, rather than victims of alleged police misconduct, is noted in the text but is not included in each officer’s total.
You can download a dataset showing all major law enforcement settlements in San Francisco since 2010 here.