The mass shooting that wounded nine people on 24th Street last night may have been related to an earlier fight that broke out during Carnaval, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office and candidate for District 9 supervisor.

Lerma said Saturday morning that “SFPD believes [the shooting] is derived from an incident that took place in Carnaval.”

The connection to Carnaval, a mainstay celebration in the Mission, has elicited a strong response from Latino leaders, however.

Arturo Carrillo, director of the Street Violence Intervention Program who was at the site on Friday night, said that it is far too early for police to draw any conclusions and that the investigation as to what happened is only now underway. He said any conclusion that it was connected to an incident during Carnaval is “insane.”

Roberto Hernandez, who has long been in charge of Carnaval, had one word for Lerma’s theory: “bullshit.” He said he has been reassured by Police Chief Bill Scott that the incident is under investigation and that there is “no merit” to assumptions of a connection to an incident during Carnaval.

As far as Carrillo knows, it appears that a white car traveling on 25th Street, turned north on Treat and fired at the crowd of young adults. He said all the victims come from Latino families and have nothing to do with gangs.

Among the more seriously injured, he said, one young man was grazed in the head and shot in the leg. Another was shot in the stomach. All, he said, are expected to survive.

Lerma said earlier that the Carnaval incident was related to the Dying Breed clothing shop on the corner that was celebrating its sixth anniversary on Friday night. He said on Saturday morning that there was a “police response” during Carnaval, which led police investigators to connect the two. Lerma could not be reached on Saturday night to comment on the response from Latino leaders.

While there were “other incidents” related to “vandalism and graffiti originating from folks that were hanging out at the clothing shop, partying,” Lerma said, this is the first violent incident related to the shop that he could recall.

San Francisco police have promised a stepped-up presence in the neighborhood in response to the shooting.

“This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable,” said Police Chief Bill Scott in a statement. “People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Our investigators are working diligently on this case, and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred.”

All of the victims of the shooting were transported to hospitals nearby and are expected to survive, according to the police. Their wounds range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening, however.

The drive-by shooting targeted an outdoor party at the corner of 24th and Treat Avenue. The Mission-based clothing brand and shop Dying Breed was celebrating its anniversary as part of a series of semi-regular nighttime parties that involve local DJs and food vendors.

Instagram videos of the party show dozens of people inside and outside the store, shared by Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, listening to music and eating from street side taco stands.

In a statement posted online, Mission Skateboards said it was “hard to make sense of something so senseless” and that the shop was “grateful everyone survived.”

“We watched our friends and neighbors selflessly tend to the wounded without question,” the shop wrote. “Our peers were the best and bravest of San Francisco that we could have hoped for, we will forever be honored to have them in our lives.”

Dying Breed posted a similar statement late Saturday, saying it was “disheartening that someone could be so spiteful” and that the shooting “left its mark on a corner that we call home.”

“We will be here doing everything we can to be there for last night’s victims,” the statement read.

Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, located at 3045 24th St., were closed on Saturday morning. TV cameramen loitered outside waiting to interview passers-by, and a police SUV parked a block away.

Lerma added that police confirmed to him what witnesses said last night: The shooting was a drive-by that targeted the crowd gathered outside the shop.

“They did say that the person approached on 25th, fired into the crowd, and then took off south on Treat Avenue,” he said.

The police have reviewed surveillance footage and identified a possible suspect, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The investigative unit of the department has taken over the case.

Businesses nearby uniformly described the two shops as good neighbors.

“I’ve been here for years and I love them,” said Amy Eisenstat, who has worked at the boutique clothing shop Jenny Lemons next door for almost three years. She said the workers at the skate shop are “fantastic” neighbors who have created a “sense of community” at the intersection.

Plus, she said, “they’re the only people to come out and help” when she has small issues at the shop.

The semi-regular parties on the corner are often boisterous, with DJ booths, drinks, and food, but never violent, said Skeez Nata, a barber at Gents Barber Club two doors down.

“These parties happen all the time, but it’s not violent, people are having a good time and celebrating the moment,” he said. “They’re all chill people.”

There are often lowriders stopping at the corner and parking outside the shops, and sometimes cars take over the intersection, where skid marks are evident, with sideshows, said Luis from the Sol y Luna salon across the street.

But it’s “usually people talking, drinking, hanging out — not even a rager usually,” added Jess, a barista at Temo’s Coffee a block away.

Lerma said there was currently no plan to hold a community meeting, but that “if folks wants to express their opinions, we want to hear that.” He said that if there is any new information or if community members push to meet, “we’ll obviously get folks together.”

