The mass shooting that wounded nine people on 24th Street last night may have been related to an earlier fight that broke out during Carnaval, according to Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office and candidate for District 9 supervisor.
Lerma said Saturday morning that “SFPD believes [the shooting] is derived from an incident that took place in Carnaval.”
The connection to Carnaval, a mainstay celebration in the Mission, has elicited a strong response from Latino leaders, however.
Arturo Carrillo, director of the Street Violence Intervention Program who was at the site on Friday night, said that it is far too early for police to draw any conclusions and that the investigation as to what happened is only now underway. He said any conclusion that it was connected to an incident during Carnaval is “insane.”
Roberto Hernandez, who has long been in charge of Carnaval, had one word for Lerma’s theory: “bullshit.” He said he has been reassured by Police Chief Bill Scott that the incident is under investigation and that there is “no merit” to assumptions of a connection to an incident during Carnaval.
As far as Carrillo knows, it appears that a white car traveling on 25th Street, turned north on Treat and fired at the crowd of young adults. He said all the victims come from Latino families and have nothing to do with gangs.
Among the more seriously injured, he said, one young man was grazed in the head and shot in the leg. Another was shot in the stomach. All, he said, are expected to survive.
Lerma said earlier that the Carnaval incident was related to the Dying Breed clothing shop on the corner that was celebrating its sixth anniversary on Friday night. He said on Saturday morning that there was a “police response” during Carnaval, which led police investigators to connect the two. Lerma could not be reached on Saturday night to comment on the response from Latino leaders.
While there were “other incidents” related to “vandalism and graffiti originating from folks that were hanging out at the clothing shop, partying,” Lerma said, this is the first violent incident related to the shop that he could recall.
San Francisco police have promised a stepped-up presence in the neighborhood in response to the shooting.
“This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable,” said Police Chief Bill Scott in a statement. “People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Our investigators are working diligently on this case, and we will have a visible police presence moving forward in the community where this occurred.”
All of the victims of the shooting were transported to hospitals nearby and are expected to survive, according to the police. Their wounds range from non-life-threatening to life-threatening, however.
The drive-by shooting targeted an outdoor party at the corner of 24th and Treat Avenue. The Mission-based clothing brand and shop Dying Breed was celebrating its anniversary as part of a series of semi-regular nighttime parties that involve local DJs and food vendors.
Instagram videos of the party show dozens of people inside and outside the store, shared by Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, listening to music and eating from street side taco stands.
In a statement posted online, Mission Skateboards said it was “hard to make sense of something so senseless” and that the shop was “grateful everyone survived.”
“We watched our friends and neighbors selflessly tend to the wounded without question,” the shop wrote. “Our peers were the best and bravest of San Francisco that we could have hoped for, we will forever be honored to have them in our lives.”
Dying Breed posted a similar statement late Saturday, saying it was “disheartening that someone could be so spiteful” and that the shooting “left its mark on a corner that we call home.”
“We will be here doing everything we can to be there for last night’s victims,” the statement read.
Dying Breed and Mission Skateboards, located at 3045 24th St., were closed on Saturday morning. TV cameramen loitered outside waiting to interview passers-by, and a police SUV parked a block away.
Lerma added that police confirmed to him what witnesses said last night: The shooting was a drive-by that targeted the crowd gathered outside the shop.
“They did say that the person approached on 25th, fired into the crowd, and then took off south on Treat Avenue,” he said.
The police have reviewed surveillance footage and identified a possible suspect, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The investigative unit of the department has taken over the case.
Businesses nearby uniformly described the two shops as good neighbors.
“I’ve been here for years and I love them,” said Amy Eisenstat, who has worked at the boutique clothing shop Jenny Lemons next door for almost three years. She said the workers at the skate shop are “fantastic” neighbors who have created a “sense of community” at the intersection.
Plus, she said, “they’re the only people to come out and help” when she has small issues at the shop.
The semi-regular parties on the corner are often boisterous, with DJ booths, drinks, and food, but never violent, said Skeez Nata, a barber at Gents Barber Club two doors down.
“These parties happen all the time, but it’s not violent, people are having a good time and celebrating the moment,” he said. “They’re all chill people.”
There are often lowriders stopping at the corner and parking outside the shops, and sometimes cars take over the intersection, where skid marks are evident, with sideshows, said Luis from the Sol y Luna salon across the street.
But it’s “usually people talking, drinking, hanging out — not even a rager usually,” added Jess, a barista at Temo’s Coffee a block away.
Lerma said there was currently no plan to hold a community meeting, but that “if folks wants to express their opinions, we want to hear that.” He said that if there is any new information or if community members push to meet, “we’ll obviously get folks together.”
In name of Carnaval. Like the whole family of Carnaval was part of this in situations or conflict who work outside of Carnaval. There is a great team that works the whole year gives their heart, their time for the event to be of family. There are activities for kids, teens -and adults. Also there’s a lot of organizations that have resources for our community. It is not fair that they put the name of Carnaval in a situation, that Carnaval isn’t even part off. Que Viva Carnaval! Everyone is one, One is everyone
I must live in an alternate reality: the skate shop staff are rude thuggish and inconsiderate of neighbors with loud parties that attract sideshow mayhem. Ask anyone who lives on Treat about last 4th of July. Mission Station Capt gave them a warning last time which obviously went unheeded. Next we’ll have Calle 24 wanting to give these ding dongs a civics award!
Carnaval has always been a safe, family-friendly, loving community event. To link it with this tragic incident is irresponsible and damaging to the organization. It’s disappointing that a community outlet would lack thorough investigation before blasting a headline as such.
To begin this article with a hearsay quote and a headline pointing fingers at Carnaval, is irresponsible and slanderous. While there is plenty of detail about the non-violent community gatherings the article only offers “may have” and “belief” when it comes to reporting on the cause of violence. Carnaval just celebrated a historical 45 years commemorating its dedication to the Mission Community & the various cultures found within. Before you place CSF in the headline and make it the “catch” of this article be prepared with facts. Otherwise it’s just poor journalism and click bait.
Carnaval is an event for gathering bringing connection & love to our cultural rich community … I had a booth opportunity that I walked around as well and I see no violence, but what I did see was unity & peace and there was opportunity that I walked around as well and I saw no violence, but what I did see lots of volunteers working together to ensure that crowds were kept safe because of the presence of police as well… it is one of best events in the Mission. Let’s continue to see beyond what senseless acts of gun violence acts are happening though out the City Sadly… let’s address how we can help individuals with mental health & other injustices that occur throughout the city!!!
As a San Francisco, Mission District native who continues to live and work in this community, it is disheartening to read how Carnaval SF , small local businesses and artist are portrayed. It is important to uphold our Latinx community with love, respect, unity and dignity. We are a resilient community and this article does not define us. Let’s continue to elevate our voices for our community. Que viva La Misión!
Carnaval has always been a safe, family-oriented, loving community event. To blast a headline linking the organization with this tragic incident seems irresponsible and damaging. Proper investigation should be done first before accusations are made from hear-say. Very disappointing reporting from a community outlet.
Using Carnaval in your headline when the organization is only mentioned in the first 2 paragraphs of your article is misleading and harmful to the work of the organizers and volunteers who put the event together. The title also directly links Carnaval to the events that happened Friday despite the words “may have” and “believes” being used in the 2 paragraphs that supposedly link to Carnaval. The majority of people will only read the headline and automatically link CSF to violence. This deceiving headlining is only going hurt the work that CSF has done for the past 45 years to be a culturally-inclusive family event.
Carnaval San Francisco is the largest and best attended multicultural event on the west coast. There were zero reported issues of violence this year and in scores of other years in its 45 year history. Connecting CSF to any violence, especially weeks after the event , maligns the work of the dedicated staff and volunteers that help put it together each year. Viva Carnaval San Francisco and it’s year round work of serving the Latinx community in the Mission District and beyond!
Doesn’t seem very far fetched given that the same performers as Friday night performed during Carnaval. Quite possible some of the same crowd were at both events.
Mission Skateboards is am amazing community hub. I worked at its previous shared space store Pushbike.
Many years later I continue to visit. Dying Breed is a kind, neighborly place as well. Both stores emulate family, neighborhood and kindness. They will forever be linked with that. Not some drive by dirge.
This article is reporting false information and misleading. The aide stated that this may be related to an earlier fight, not the police. Please practice proper journalism and respectable reporting.
Joe, we note very clearly that the legislative aide is the one saying this, and that it was relayed to him by SFPD.
gotta love the mission… some miscreant drives by, sprays lead randomly into a crowd of 20+ folks minding their own, hits NINE, sending them to the hospital, some with life threatening wounds, and ML and the hood play off a neighborhood mass shooting as “blaise blaise”…. G- damn!!