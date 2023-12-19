Four children ranging in age from 13 to 17 today filed a class-action suit against the city, its police chief, Mission Station’s police captain and a tactical squad lieutenant in a long-promised legal action following the SFPD’s crackdown at this summer’s Dolores Park Hill Bomb.

Scores of police broke up the annual unsanctioned skating event on July 8, culminating in the mass arrest of some 117 people — 83 of them children.

Plaintiffs Jolina Tawasha, 13, Lucy Rios, 15, Carmen Lopez, 15, and Samer Tawasha, 17, are demanding “redress for the violation of their rights to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, and to freedom of assembly, association, familial association, expression, personal liberty, and freedom of movement, all guaranteed by the United States and California Constitutions.”

The young plaintiffs — all San Francisco residents suing via their parents — in October filed a civil rights claim against the city, a precursor to a lawsuit. They are also aiming to “clear their records and to prevent a recurrence of the constitutional violations at issue herein.” Today’s suit names the city, Chief Bill Scott, Mission Captain Thomas Harvey and Tactical Squad Lt. Matt Sullivan. The plaintiffs are represented by the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund and lawyers Bobbie Stein and Gabriela Lopez.

The hill bomb — during which skaters soar down Dolores at top speed — has in prior years devolved into violence or even death. The 2022 edition featured brawling and a stabbing. In 2020, 23-year-old cyclist Andrew Sanders died after he collided with a skateboarder. In 2017, Sgt. Flint Paul cost the city $275,000 in a settlement after he deliberately knocked skater Anthony Economus off his board.

This year, after a police sergeant received an inch-long laceration to his forehead following a confrontation with a 16-year-old skater and his 15-year-old girlfriend, officers moved to aggressively curtail the unpermitted event. In doing so, the plaintiffs claim, cops in riot gear and carrying truncheons and shields corralled children who were not participating in the unsanctioned skating event nor any associated antisocial behavior. Mission Local was on the scene, and documented the chaotic, hourslong event in its entirety.

The cut suffered by a police sergeant during the 2023 Dolores Park hill bomb, described as “lacerations to the face” and prompting the police response. Photo from the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Tawasha, 13, claims she was not allowed to walk to the agreed-upon place where she would get a ride home from a friend’s dad. She was told by police to “just listen to what we’re going to say; we don’t want to hurt you” — which she perceived as a threat.

“The police trapped her and her friends on 17th Street between Guerrero and Dolores and did not allow them to leave,” reads the suit, “even though the parent was waiting for the children one block away.”

Eriberto Jimenez, a 17-year-old skateboarder, says he was attempting to comply with the police directive to leave the area. “As they were heading home on 17th Street, Eriberto and his friends were met by a line of SFPD officers pointing weapons at them and blocking them from proceeding east toward Valencia Street,” reads the suit. “Despite the teens telling the officers they were just trying to go home, officers did not allow them to leave.”

Lopez, 15, also claims she was attempting to comply with police orders to leave the park when she became encircled by officers. Rios, 15, says she was surrounded by officers giving contradictory orders while riding a scooter from one end of town to another.

After being corralled, some 113 people were arrested on 17th Street between Guerrero and Dolores. “There was no probable cause for the arrests of the plaintiffs and the approximately 109 others who were trapped and arrested with them,” reads the suit. “The majority of the arrestees were youth of color including 57 Latinx children, youth and adults, and 20 Black children, youth and adults.”

The San Francisco Police Department has not yet returned a message asking for comment. “Once we are served with the lawsuit,” said City Attorney spokesperson Jen Kwart, “we will review the complaint and respond in court.”

Made to urinate in a bucket

The suit alleges that the “herding and trapping” of the arrestees “without warning or opportunity to disperse” is in violation of the SFPD’s own general order regarding crowd control. Following the arrests, the largely young crowd, dressed lightly for a July evening, was made to stay on-site for hours until well after sunset. They were also not allowed to use the bathroom:

“Hours went by and Plaintiffs and other arrestees needed to urinate. Children implored the officers to allow them access to bathrooms but their requests were denied. They asked if they could relieve themselves behind a car, but the officers did not answer. At one point, police officers rushed at a youth who, after alerting nearby officers, went behind a car to urinate. Eventually, a sympathetic neighbor tossed a bucket down from her window. Some of the kids were able to urinate in the bucket or on the street. Others were forced to urinate in their pants, causing them shame, humiliation and embarrassment, and compounding their cold and discomfort.“

The arrestees were bused to Mission Station, with the first group arriving at around 11:30 p.m.; the last child would not be released until 4:15 a.m. While some arrestees allowed to use the restroom at the station, they were purportedly made to do so while being watched by a police officer.

“Jolina, Eriberto, Carmen and Lucy suffered pain, discomfort and injury as a result of having their hands tied behind their backs for an extended period of time and from overly tight plastic handcuffs,” reads the suit. “The SFPD officers refused to loosen or remove the handcuffs until the children had been processed and were about to be released, late that night or in the early morning. The plastic handcuffs left visible marks on some of the children …”

San Francisco police officers walking across Dolores Park during the 2023 hill bomb operation. Photo by Joe Rivano Barros. July 8, 2023.

Finally, the suit contends that the police violated their own policy by failing to check parents’ IDs or otherwise ensure that adults picking up children were authorized to do so. In at least one case, a minor ended up walking home, alone, from Mission Station during the early morning hours. The suit contends that the conditions of the arrestees’ detention were “unreasonable and abusive,” and in violation of police policies for juvenile detention — which state that young people should not be transported to district stations and should be allowed to use the restroom and wash themselves. The police, the suit contends, also erred in failing, in a timely manner, to notify children’s parents/guardians and the Public Defender’s Office.

Claims of trauma

While the raft of criminal charges filed against the plaintiffs and others have essentially been dropped, the plaintiffs claim to have been traumatized, left unable to sleep, fearful of attending large events, and wary of police.

The suit lays blame at the feet of Chief Scott, who “delegated authority to defendants Harvey and Sullivan.” It also blasts the chief for “publicly disseminating a false narrative purporting to justify the arrests by claiming the plaintiffs and class members were arrested because they vandalized an SFMTA Light Rail Vehicle and/or engaged in other property destruction [and] ‘put members of the public and our officers at risk of serious injury or worse’ … despite the complete lack of probable cause to believe that any of the plaintiffs and class members had done any of these acts.” Scott is also accused of “minimizing the abusive conditions” of the juveniles’ detention.

The plaintiffs claim that both the city and its police department have engaged in a “pattern or practice” of “deliberate indifference” to “repeated violations of the constitutional rights of citizens.”