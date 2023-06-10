Nine people were shot at 24th Street and Treat Avenue in an apparent drive-by shooting of a party after 9 p.m. on Friday, officials confirmed.

All the victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to San Francisco police spokesperson Officer Eve Laokwansathitaya.

Laokwansathitaya would not confirm that the shooting was a drive-by, but said it was a “targeted and isolated incident.”

According to an attendee of a party on the corner, the shooter fired into a crowd of about 20 people that had gathered outside Mission Skateboards, a skate shop on the corner that was hosting an outdoor party featuring a DJ, street taco stand, and “Made in the Mission” merchandise.

“Everybody was chilling listening to music and you just hear some little bottle rockets, some little firecrackers or something,” said the attendee, who declined to provide a name. “And then all of a sudden you see people just start running.”

The attendee said the crowd scattered and he saw multiple people on the ground, having been shot. He said others were “shot in the leg” and “limping around.”

“I been shot before, it kinda brings back memories like — ‘Oh, shit,’” he said.

The party was the sixth anniversary of Mission-based Dying Breed, a clothing brand and store that shares the Mission Skateboards space at 3045 24th St. Attendees had been gathered inside and outside the store for several hours, spilling onto the sidewalk and listening to Bay Area hip-hop while eating ceviche or chopped cheese sandwiches. The event was part of a series of recurring Friday night parties.

Several attendees went to Pop’s Bar at 24th and York, five blocks from the shooting site, immediately afterwards. Most declined to speak about what happened.

One man could be overhead saying “I survived a gun shootout” outside the bar, where some party attendees waited to retrieve their cars from the taped-off police scene. When asked about the event, he declined to comment.

“I’m not trynna be rude, but that’s just how we do,” he said.

Police said the victims were immediately transported to the hospital, but it is unclear if all nine were taken to the hospital directly from the scene of the shooting.

In a tweet, SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said the victims were mostly men in their 20s, but that they included a 19-year-old female and two men in their 30s; one victim’s age and sex was unconfirmed.

“When officers arrived on scene they located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers summoned medics to the scene to treat and transport the victims to local area hospital,” the police said in a statement. San Francisco General, blocks away, is the city’s go-to trauma center.

In video footage reviewed by Mission Local, multiple people could be seen on the ground while medics attended to them.

“I just saw at least seven people on the ground bleeding,” said one police officer on the scene.

One woman who lives near the intersection and declined to provide her name said she saw a car that appeared to be a Toyota drive away, and that one of the people who was shot hopped into the car.

Another resident, who gave his first name as Robert, said he heard screaming when he arrived home.

“I had just driven up and I was getting my glasses. I thought it was fireworks, then I heard screaming.”

An employee working at a restaurant at the intersection said that after the shooting in front of the Mission Skateboards corner, one man had run towards their corner across the street.

“There was this guy limping sorta,” he said.

“I guess he ran from there and then he fell down here,” his colleague said, gesturing outside the restaurant.

The corner is a popular gathering spot on the weekends, with several stores at the intersection hosting gatherings during the evenings.

Hours after the event, police still blocked the streets between Harrison and Folsom and were not allowing any pedestrians or cars through.

This is a developing story and may be updated.