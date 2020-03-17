Regístrese aquí o envíe “coronavirus” en un mensaje de texto al +1415-868-4861 para recibir mensajes de último minuto sobre la situación que ha creado esta pandemia en el Distrito de la Misión. Aplican trifas de mensajes de texto estándar.

Good morning, it is very quiet out there, but already some of the emergency measures for food deliveries have opened.

At Mission High School, workers were ready to receive the free meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner — at 7:30 a.m. to start distributing at 9 a.m. Breakfast arrived on time but lunch and dinner failed to show up until 9:30 a.m.

Nevertheless, the line of parents that arrived early or at 9 a.m. was short and everyone remained calm.

“I expected more people here,” said Jenny, who was in line with her son. “We were here at 8:30 a.m. and got breakfast, now we’re waiting for lunch and dinner.”

By 9:20 a.m., the trucks rolled up, crates came down and the school workers — hands gloved — were packing large bags filled with cereal, apples, sandwiches, and other breakfast, lunch and dinner items. They had 300 of each meal to distribute.

”It’s a big help,” said Elvira, who has worked as a volunteer at various public schools for 15 years, but was in line on Tuesday as a parent.

Bianca, who works for the school district, was there with her son to pick up his meals. For now, her son is being homeschooled with the packet that schools gave out before students were dismissed for three weeks. “Unfortunately,” her son said as his mother spoke.

Some parents expected the food pantry to be open with canned foods. That has not yet happened, but the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, which is coordinating this, told Mission Local today that they will start opening food pantries next week. They do not yet know the schools that will be selected, but we will keep checking back with them and update this as we find out.

The San Francisco Unified School District’s meal deliveries started today at eight sites including Mission High. On Wednesday, 14 schools will be open to distribute the meals, and on Thursday all 18 sites will be open Monday through Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. to pick-up breakfast, lunch, supper, fresh fruit, vegetables and milk to take home. Cesar Chavez Elementary begins Thursday. See all locations and schedules here.

Mission Neighborhood Health Center remains open

Meanwhile, the Mission Neighborhood Health Center wrote in an email that it is “keeping its doors open”

“While the recent Shelter In Place order is requiring individuals to stay home, Mission Neighborhood Health Center’s mandate is to actively engage in the public health response to the COVID-19 by continuing to provide necessary medical services to our patients,” the press release said.

However, the clinic is canceling non-urgent appointments and doing what it can to screen patients with cold or flu symptoms over the phone.

Valencia grocers open and restocking

Up and down Valencia Street, business after business had posted signs saying they were closed. All of the grocery stores remain open and have restocked after Monday’s panic buying.

James Choi, the owner of Rhea’s Deli and Market on Valencia Street, said he had been at the Warehouse to pick up supplies and that everything goes quickly. “If we just picked up what we need, this wouldn’t be a problem,” he said.

He was limiting customers to two rolls of paper towels a day. Toilet paper? “I don’t have any,” he said.

At Valencia Whole Foods, Jason Nazzel, the son of the owner and the owner himself of Sidewalk Juice, was wearing a back brace because Monday’s panic buying had been “crazy,” he said.

At 10:30 a.m., his father was restocking and they were bracing for another big day.

Rent Relief?

District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen will introduce a rent stabilization loan program for small businesses today to offer no-interest loans of up to $15,000 to business with less than $1.1 million a year in revenue.

“Many small businesses in San Francisco operate with extremely tight profit margins and survive month to month. They will be the least able to hang on until federal and state emergency funds begin to flow,” Ronen said in a press release.

The loans are meant to help cover “three months of rent, mortgage, or fixed operating costs.”

We will follow the legislation to see what happens at the Board of Supervisors today.

Boys & Girls Clubs

Amal Aziz, the senior director of city-wide services, wrote today that the ” Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco, with the exception of Tenderloin Clubhouse, are open at limited capacity.” You can get hours and more Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco, with the exception of Tenderloin Clubhouse, are open at limited capacity.” You can get hours and more information here . The Mission Club House at 901 Alabama St. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Regístrese aquí o envíe “coronavirus” en un mensaje de texto al +1415-868-4861 para recibir mensajes de último minuto sobre la situación que ha creado esta pandemia en el Distrito de la Misión. Aplican trifas de mensajes de texto estándar. || Sign up to receive free text messages *in Spanish* once a day about COVID-19 updates. Standard messaging fees apply. Help us spread the word among the Mission’s Spanish-speaking community. People can sign up here or send a text to +1415-868-4861*

Your donations keep us at work. Thank you to all who support us. If you have not and you read Mission Local regularly, please do.

We will update as we hear more.

COVID-19: San Francisco and state eviction moratoriums don’t prevent no-fault evictions, March 17

San Francisco Mayor calls for calm and panic buying ensues March 16

COVID-19: Six Bay Area Counties receive “shelter in place” order – will go into effect at 12:01 a.m Tuesday., March 16

COVID-19: Ingleside police station closes for cleaning after officers potentially exposed, March 16

COVID-19 Mission District updates. March 16

COVID-19: Mission District business dipped on Saturday night, and, by Sunday, Flour + Water Pizzeria and others had closed (update 3:19 p.m.), March 15

Covid Updates, Saturday, March 14, 2020. En Español

Covid Updates from Friday, March 13, 2020

Parents react to news of school closures, March 12, 2020