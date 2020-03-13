SFUSD sent out the following announcement:

SFUSD is closing Glen Park Elementary School immediately. Late Thursday afternoon SFUSD learned from the Department of Public Health that 7 students from Glen Park Elementary School have reported respiratory illness. DPH is investigating and testing these students for COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 at Glen Park or any other SFUSD school at this time. Based on the recommendation of the Department of Public Health, SFUSD is closing Glen Park immediately while public health officials investigate. Based on current guidance from health experts, Glen Park families and staff are asked to self-quarantine, which means to stay home and monitor their health for 14 days. SFUSD is going to recess schools for all students preK-12 effective Monday, March 16 through the end of the regularly scheduled spring break (April 3). This will be a 3-week school closure for students. More details at sfusd.edu.

The Gray Area Foundation wrote today, that it is “postponing all of our upcoming events through April until further notice.”

Here is an earlier post we put up about weekend events being canceled or changed.

We will update this post as we get more news.

Update, 11:50 a.m.

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney’s newsletter advises residents “if there’s any specific information that you need, you can always call my office at 415-554-7970 or email us at haneystaff@sfgov.org. I am also posting information regularly on Twitter and Facebook. “

SF MOMA has decided to “close the museum, and its stores and restaurants, from March 14–28, 2020, and to postpone or cancel all events, tours, and programs during this time.”

Also closing are the Asian Art Museum and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (the de Young and the Legion of Honor.

The Community Music Center announced that it will close its Mission District and Richmond District Branches from March 14–April 5.

Updated at 12:02 p.m.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is implementing the following, effective immediately:

The Sharon Art Studio, Conservatory of Flowers, and the Carousel in Golden Gate Park are closed through the end of March. Annie’s Hot Dogs, adjacent to the Carousel, will remain open.

All San Francisco Youth Baseball League (SFYBL) games and practices are cancelled through March 31.

The remainder of the Indoor Soccer League season is cancelled , including games. scheduled for March 15 and March 22

postponed. Date TBD. For more updates from Summer day camp registration, originally scheduled for March 21, is. Date TBD. For more updates from Rec and Park click here.

Update: 1:15 p.m.

The Friends of the San Francisco Public Library are closing their donation centers through the weekend. You can get updates on their reopening here.

Library branches remain open but all events and classes have been canceled.

Updates, basic facts, and advice from the San Francisco Department of Health can be found here.

Stay safe. Here, again, is the video from the World Health Organization on how to wash your hands – one of the most important things an individual can do to prevent the spread of the virus.