A useful link: San Francisco Public Health Department’s site on the virus.

Here is the California Department of Health’s Website.

And here is a link from that main webpage to the state’s latest updates.

We posted the updates on school lunches late yesterday so we’re starting off the day with them.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pick-up at Mission HS during the school closures; it’s the only school in the Mission that will do so, but other schools in the city are as well.

Hillary Ronen says that if pick-up is not available, residents should call her office. “I know parents in SF are scrambling to figure out how to deal with the sudden school closure. A few things: 1. At least 15 schools will remain open to distribute healthy meals over the next 2 weeks. If pick up isn’t possible, call my office and we will get help 415-554–5144.”

How you can help: The teacher union—UESF—is seeking volunteers to help distribute meals to students facing food insecurity; here’s the Google Form.

Emilie Cole writes on Medium about this and other volunteer/funding opportunities for those in the community wanting to help.

Signing up to help or fund different efforts is critical. In interviewing immigrant parents this week, it became clear that they are also experiencing sharp cutbacks in their work hours and are concerned about their ability to pay for rent and food. We plan to check in with parents against this week for an update on their situations.

The San Francisco International Film Festival, scheduled to start April 8, has been canceled.

The David Ireland House at 500 Capp Street will be closed temporarily starting Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Stay safe. Here, again, is the video from the World Health Organization on how to wash your hands — one of the most important things an individual can do to prevent the spread of the virus.