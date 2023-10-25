Leer en español

Some 90 street vendors gathered at 24th and Capp streets yesterday to hear about the upcoming plan to ban vending on Mission Street — and to voice their concerns.

Santiago Lerma, legislative aide to Hillary Ronen, fielded questions from the group of mainly Latinx vendors in a back-and-forth held mostly in Spanish. The ban is set to start in early November, and will prevent all vending on Mission Street from both permitted and unpermitted vendors.

Several of the assembled vendors acknowledged that illegal vending was a problem, but said their legitimate livelihoods would be hurt by a blanket ban. The meeting occasionally devolved into shouting as tempers flared.

“I have a permit to sell,” said a vendor named Guillermo in Spanish. He said that while stolen goods were sold at the 16th and 24th Street plazas, the problem was not unique to the Mission.

“They are working in an absurd way, wanting to clean up the Mission before attacking … or seeing where the product is actually coming from,” he said, drawing applause.

Another vendor, who identified himself as Diego, said a total ban across Mission Street made little sense, and was in favor of targeting the plazas where “truthfully, there is chaos.”

“The question is, why are you choosing to clean all of the Mission?” he asked, adding that he and other vendors have ensured their slice of Mission is clean and safe, but that newcomers to the plaza are creating problems.

He also worried that, after the ban, even legal street vendors would have their permits revoked, and that he and other families would be left without breadwinners, a notion that Lerma sought to dispel.

“I wrote the law, I’m here standing in front of you, speaking to you, because … I understand that street vendors are part of the Mission community, part of the history of the Mission,” Lerma said, saying that it was “not true” that permits would be revoked.

Lerma told the crowd that the street had become too dangerous. He said there had been several thousand police calls to the area regarding violence and illegal vending since the permit system came into effect in 2022.

It is true that there have been many violent incidents at the Mission BART plazas in the past year. Since last summer, there have been three homicides at or near the 24th and Mission plaza. A man was shot at the 16th and Mission plaza just two days ago.

Another vendor said that, for the last four weeks, he has not seen any city workers like those with Public Works who are meant to check vendors’ permits. “Where are the city inspectors? They haven’t come. It has been chaos. It has been a disaster,” he said.

The ban will take in all of Mission Street from Cesar Chavez to 14th streets, plus several small adjacent roads. Some vending will be permitted on certain sides of Capp Street, Julian Avenue and Bartlett Street.

The banned area includes Mission Street and several side streets

= area of vending ban Vending will be prohibited on parts of Erie St and Woodward St Woodward St Erie St Valencia St Guerrero St 14th St Mission St Minna St S Van Ness Ave Julian Ave 15th St Wiese St Vending will be prohibited on the east side of Julian Ave, but permitted vendors will be allowed on the west side 16th St BART Plaza An indoor market is planned for permitted vendors at 17th and Mission – but it will not open before the ban Hoff St 17th St Clarion Alley Capp St Sycamore St 18th St Mission St Vending will be prohibited on the west side of Capp St. On the east side, it will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” San Carlos St 19th St Mission Playground S Van Ness Ave Folsom St 20th St Capp St Valencia St 21th St Barlett St 22nd St Between 21st and 22nd streets, vending will be prohibited on the east side of Bartlett St but allowed on the west side. Further south, vending on the west side of Bartlett St will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” Mission St 23rd St Capp St 24th St BART Plaza Osage St Lilac St 25th St Mission St Most vending directly on the BART plazas, as opposed to the sidewalks next to them, is banned already 26th St Cesar Chavez St = area of vending ban Vending will be prohibited on parts of Erie St and Woodward St Woodward St Erie St Valencia St 14th St Minna St Mission St S Van Ness Ave Julian Ave 15th St Wiese St Vending will be prohibited on the east side of Julian Ave, but allowed on the west side 16th St BART Plaza Hoff St 17th St Clarion Alley Capp St Vending will be prohibited on the west side of Capp St. On the east side, it will “be reviewed on a case-by -case basis.” Sycamore St 18th St Mission St San Carlos St 19th St Mission Playground S Van Ness Ave 20th St Capp St Valencia St 21th St Barlett St 22nd St Mission St Between 21st and 22nd streets, vending will be prohibited on the east side of Bartlett St but allowed on the west side. Further south, vending on the west side of Bartlett St will “be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.” 23rd St Capp St BART Plaza 24th St Osage St Lilac St 25th St Mission St Most vending directly on the BART plazas, as opposed to the sidewalks next to them, is banned already 26th St Cesar Chavez St

Map by Will Jarrett. Information from Hillary Ronen’s Office. Basemap from Mapbox.

“We are appalled, and completely against the ban,” Kevin Ortiz, co-president of the Latinx Democratic Club, told Mission Local. “I’m aware there are safety concerns on the plazas, but just moving the problem around solves nothing.”

Ortiz said he would like to see controlled outdoor markets opened up before talking about a ban: “You’ve got to have the carrot before the stick.”

A plan is in the works to open up an empty storefront at 17th and Mission streets to serve as an indoor vending space, but it will not be available until after the ban kicks in.

Ortiz added that street vending is part of Latinx culture, and said pushing out vendors who had complied with the new permitting requirements throughout the past year is unfair. “They feel like they’ve been kicked around on this,” he said.

The ban is intended to run for a 90-day trial period, although vendors yesterday complained that this may disrupt business during one of their busiest periods. Lerma said he would investigate pushing the start of the ban back to December.

Some vendors questioned the efficacy of banning vending in one relatively small area: “Is the violence going to stop if you move them from Mission to Guerrero? To Valencia?” asked one vendor who did not identify himself.

Lerma responded that lots of the people selling stolen goods are not from the neighborhood, and will likely be dissuaded by a ban around BART stops.

“They do not know to go to Valencia,” said Lerma. “They come here to make a quick dollar and then they get on BART and they go.”

Another community meeting about the ban is planned for Monday, Oct. 30.

Translation by Joe Rivano Barros.