A man was shot at the busy 16th Street BART plaza on Monday morning and transported to the hospital, according to the police department.

The victim, a man in his 20s, is expected to survive, according to BART police. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle.

The shooting occurred at the northeast plaza at 16th and Mission streets just before 11:30 a.m., police said. By 11:45 a.m., the typically bustling plaza was blocked off with yellow caution tape, and some 15 police officers were on the scene.

Mission St Tenderloin 16th St A person was shot around 11:25 a.m. at the 16th and Mission BART plaza Mission Bernal Heights Mission St 16th St A person was shot around 11:25 a.m. at the 16th and Mission BART plaza Mission

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

One police officer said the department received a 911 call saying someone was shot. He said the plaza was crowded with people when officers arrived.

Cung Duong said he was working at the cash register at the nearby Hwa Lei Market on 16th Street when he heard gunshots. He went outside to see what was going on, and saw people running away from the plaza. About five minutes later, he said, an ambulance arrived.

Another witness at the scene said he heard three or four gunshots, but people queried in the vicinity of the intersection after the shooting were unaware of what had occurred.

Across the street, the US Bank at the southeast corner of the intersection was shut, with a sign in the window reading that the branch was “temporarily closed due to an emergency.” A teller inside later confirmed that the bank’s closure for about an hour was due to the shooting.

Meanwhile, the other BART plaza, on the southwest corner of the intersection, remained packed with vendors, many of whom had not heard anything about the shooting several yards away.

The San Francisco Police Department said BART police would investigate the shooting.

Early this morning, another man was shot a few blocks away, at 16th and Florida streets.

Police responded to reports of that shooting at 12:40 a.m., and discovered a man with gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive and was transported to a local hospital. Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots and that there may have been a vehicle involved, but no suspect was identified as of Monday afternoon.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.