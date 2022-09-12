The 24th Street BART Plaza has been a hot subject in the Mission – almost as hot as the heat wave from this past week. 

Street vendors took over the plaza over the last year. While acknowledging that everyone needs to make a living, residents and business owners have raised concerns over the current state of the plaza. Four days after an August state-of-the-Plaza community meeting, a 28-year-old vendor was stabbed to death

To address the issue, District 9 Supervisor Hilary Ronen introduced a new permit system to regulate vending at the plaza and around the city. Today, police officers and workers with San Francisco Public Works began an education campaign and enforcement will begin tomorrow. In addition, there will be a second public meeting about the plaza on Tuesday at 6 p.m at 24th and Capp Streets.

But how exactly do you get one of those vending permits? 

Follow our flowchart to find out.

Identifying locations is the main challenge faced by the first batch of applications.

DPW says if all the information is in order, the turn-around time typically two to three business days.

Start

your

application

Get

your

documents

Check

your

locations

Register

your

business

· Business name

· Business account number

· What you will sell

· Will you have a fixed location or will you move around

· If fixed, place. If moving around, your route.

· picture of yourself

Fee: $430 a year

Board of Appeals surcharge: $9

 

(Nearly all applicants

got fee waivers)

leave a path

at least six feet wide

bus stop/bike parking

Check

your

eligibility

merchandise

prepackaged food

things you made

(not food)

alcohol

any food that is not

prepackaged

Most of initial applicants got rejected because of conflicting or incomplete

info on location

Identifying locations is the main challenge faced by the first batch of applications.

DPW says if all the information is in order, the turn-around time typically two to three business days.

Register

your

business

Check

your

eligibility

merchandise

prepackaged food

things you made

(not food)

alcohol

any food

that is not

prepackaged

· Business name

· Business account number

· What you will sell

· picture of yourself

 

· Will you have a fixed location or will you move around

· If fixed, place. If moving around, your route.

Get

your

documents

Check

your

locations

bus stop

bike parking

leave a path

at least

six feet wide

Most of initial applicants got rejected because of conflicting or incomplete

info on location

Start

your

application

Fee: $430 a year

Board of Appeals surcharge: $9

 

(Nearly all applicants

got fee waivers)

Chart by Chuqin Jiang. Info from San Francisco Government Site

By Sept. 6, half of the vending permits have been approved. Three are pending until the $9 Board of Appeals charge has been paid.

Monday morning, Mission Local spoke to one vendor who had a permit, and two who did not. One man who was selling masks and other items and does not have a permit said he’s worried. “I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said. He lost his job at a restaurant during the pandemic, and turned to peddle items as a source of income.

Another vendor, who declined to be named, said he has a permit, and is thankful for the new changes coming tomorrow. He also started selling items when he lost his job, but the plaza got increasingly chaotic. “Society is abusing the city,” he said in Spanish. “There are robbers, illicit sales. There are also people who are honest, who want to be paid,” he said. “We need regulation.” He applied for a permit six weeks ago, and received his last week.

One man, who has been selling flowers at the plaza for seven years said he does not feel unsafe at the plaza. When asked about the man who died, he said: “If you cause problems, there will be problems.” He believes the extra police presence will be beneficial. “There will be violence if there’s no police here,” he said matter-of-factly. “If the police are here, there will be no violence.”

Salvador, 21, said he does not sell his own items but helps “hustle” and bring traffic to the other vendors. “If you want shoes, I send you there,” he said pointing to one table. “If you want soap, you want a mask?” He gestured. “Look at this,” he said picking up a pair of Nikes. “Beautiful.”

Salvador was upset at the police presence Monday morning, counting off all seven cops present at the plaza.

“They don’t want us to sell out here. What kind of danger can they do?” He said, referring to some of the vendors on the plaza. Regarding other vendors who have sold drugs or threatened violence, Salvador said that police “need to recognize who is doing [illegal activity] and who’s not doing it. Some people do. A lot of people … are not.”

Approved

28

By Sept. 6, 2022, DPW

received

61 permits

applications

3

Approved pending

Under Review

14

Refer to DPH

for food-handling permit

16

Vendors selling food that is not prepackaged will need a second permit from the Department of Public Health.

By Sept. 6, 2022, DPW received 61 permits applications

Refer

to DPH

for

food-handling

permit

16

Under

Review

14

Approved

pending

Approved

28

3

Vendors selling food that is not prepackaged will need a second permit from the Department of Public Health.

Chart by Chuqin Jiang. Data from San Francisco Public Works.

Note: To actually sell on the plaza, vendors will need a second permit from BART. Those were announced on Friday and those permits can be found here. 

The BART permits cost $300 for the rest of the year or $100 a month, said Christopher Filippi, a spokesperson for BART. No waivers will be offered, he added. 

Only five will be given out for each plaza for a total of 10 at 24th Street.   

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Follow Us

Intern reporter. Carolyn grew up in Los Angeles. She previously served as a desk editor for her college newspaper The Stanford Daily. When she's not reporting, you can find her going on an unnecessarily long walk.

INTERN DATA REPORTER. Chuqin has two degrees in data journalism and she is passionate about making data more accessible to readers. Before arriving in the Mission, she covered small business and migratory birds in New York City while learning to code and design at Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism. She loves coastal cities, including SF and her hometown Ningbo.

Join the Conversation

3 Comments

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published.

  1. >”Note: To actually be on the plaza, vendors will need a second permit from BART. Those were announced on Friday and those permits can be found here. ”

    This should be the headline, not a note. BART has the authority to create their own ordinances, appoint their own (armed or unarmed) enforcement officers, and enforce the ordinances (aka laws) they have crafted themselves; under *threat of violence* for non-compliance.

    Ronen gets to follow through with her promise of not criminalizing vending; BART has agreed to sit on that side of teeter-totter.

    BART appointed enforcement officers have the following authority, as authorized by the PUC and under CA PC:

    CA PC 836.5.
    “(a) A public officer or employee, when authorized by ordinance, may arrest a person without a warrant whenever the officer or employee has reasonable cause to believe that the person to be arrested has committed a misdemeanor in the presence of the officer or employee that is a violation of a statute or ordinance that the officer or employee has the duty to enforce.

    (b) There shall be no civil liability on the part of, and no cause of action shall arise against, any public officer or employee acting pursuant to subdivision (a) and within the scope of his or her authority for false arrest or false imprisonment arising out of any arrest that is lawful or that the public officer or employee, at the time of the arrest, had reasonable cause to believe was lawful. No officer or employee shall be deemed an aggressor or lose his or her right to self-defense by the use of reasonable force to effect the arrest, prevent escape, or overcome resistance.”

    Reply

  2. Lol they need a bart permit too??? That’s ridiculous. Redlining happening in real time huh
    If they kick out the people that make the 24th bart plaza lively and bring up foot traffic (e.g. food vendors, flower guy), it will only make it more hostile and likely to be taken (even more) over by drug vendors. What’s not clicking???? Incentivize the vendors that have been there all along.! This whole hoopla with fences, permits and police in the name of fighting drug dealers screams of the war on drugs craze of the 80s and will only depreciate even more the Mission

    Reply

  3. Business owners have been complaining about how unnecessarily burdensome it is to do business in this city for years and years, and it’s not until a bunch of sidewalk vendors trying to sell stolen merchandise are met with the same hoops to jump through that it’s a problem? Lmao.

    Reply