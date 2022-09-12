The 24th Street BART Plaza has been a hot subject in the Mission – almost as hot as the heat wave from this past week.

Street vendors took over the plaza over the last year. While acknowledging that everyone needs to make a living, residents and business owners have raised concerns over the current state of the plaza. Four days after an August state-of-the-Plaza community meeting, a 28-year-old vendor was stabbed to death.

To address the issue, District 9 Supervisor Hilary Ronen introduced a new permit system to regulate vending at the plaza and around the city. Today, police officers and workers with San Francisco Public Works began an education campaign and enforcement will begin tomorrow. In addition, there will be a second public meeting about the plaza on Tuesday at 6 p.m at 24th and Capp Streets.

But how exactly do you get one of those vending permits?

Follow our flowchart to find out.

Identifying locations is the main challenge faced by the first batch of applications. DPW says if all the information is in order, the turn-around time typically two to three business days. Start your application Get your documents Check your locations Register your business · Business name · Business account number · What you will sell · Will you have a fixed location or will you move around · If fixed, place. If moving around, your route. · picture of yourself Fee: $430 a year Board of Appeals surcharge: $9 (Nearly all applicants got fee waivers) leave a path at least six feet wide bus stop/bike parking ✅ Check your eligibility ⛔ merchandise prepackaged food things you made (not food) alcohol any food that is not prepackaged ✅ ✅ Most of initial applicants got rejected because of conflicting or incomplete info on location ✅ ⛔ ⛔ Identifying locations is the main challenge faced by the first batch of applications. DPW says if all the information is in order, the turn-around time typically two to three business days. Register your business Check your eligibility merchandise prepackaged food things you made (not food) alcohol any food that is not prepackaged ⛔ ✅ ⛔ ✅ ✅ · Business name · Business account number · What you will sell · picture of yourself · Will you have a fixed location or will you move around · If fixed, place. If moving around, your route. Get your documents Check your locations bus stop bike parking leave a path at least six feet wide ✅ ⛔ Most of initial applicants got rejected because of conflicting or incomplete info on location Start your application Fee: $430 a year Board of Appeals surcharge: $9 (Nearly all applicants got fee waivers)

By Sept. 6, half of the vending permits have been approved. Three are pending until the $9 Board of Appeals charge has been paid.

Monday morning, Mission Local spoke to one vendor who had a permit, and two who did not. One man who was selling masks and other items and does not have a permit said he’s worried. “I don’t know what I’m going to do,” he said. He lost his job at a restaurant during the pandemic, and turned to peddle items as a source of income.

Another vendor, who declined to be named, said he has a permit, and is thankful for the new changes coming tomorrow. He also started selling items when he lost his job, but the plaza got increasingly chaotic. “Society is abusing the city,” he said in Spanish. “There are robbers, illicit sales. There are also people who are honest, who want to be paid,” he said. “We need regulation.” He applied for a permit six weeks ago, and received his last week.

One man, who has been selling flowers at the plaza for seven years said he does not feel unsafe at the plaza. When asked about the man who died, he said: “If you cause problems, there will be problems.” He believes the extra police presence will be beneficial. “There will be violence if there’s no police here,” he said matter-of-factly. “If the police are here, there will be no violence.”

Salvador, 21, said he does not sell his own items but helps “hustle” and bring traffic to the other vendors. “If you want shoes, I send you there,” he said pointing to one table. “If you want soap, you want a mask?” He gestured. “Look at this,” he said picking up a pair of Nikes. “Beautiful.”

Salvador was upset at the police presence Monday morning, counting off all seven cops present at the plaza.

“They don’t want us to sell out here. What kind of danger can they do?” He said, referring to some of the vendors on the plaza. Regarding other vendors who have sold drugs or threatened violence, Salvador said that police “need to recognize who is doing [illegal activity] and who’s not doing it. Some people do. A lot of people … are not.”

Approved 28 By Sept. 6, 2022, DPW received 61 permits applications 3 Approved pending Under Review 14 Refer to DPH for food-handling permit 16 Vendors selling food that is not prepackaged will need a second permit from the Department of Public Health.

Chart by Chuqin Jiang. Data from San Francisco Public Works.

Note: To actually sell on the plaza, vendors will need a second permit from BART. Those were announced on Friday and those permits can be found here.

The BART permits cost $300 for the rest of the year or $100 a month, said Christopher Filippi, a spokesperson for BART. No waivers will be offered, he added.

Only five will be given out for each plaza for a total of 10 at 24th Street.

