Supervisor Hilary Ronen today said that the city “will ban street vending on Mission Street,” after previous attempts to curb illegal vending have yielded “limited success.”

The ban is set to begin early November and will prevent both permitted and unpermitted sidewalk vendors from setting up along the corridor. Instead, legitimate vendors may soon be invited to sell their wares in currently empty storefronts.

“We understand that this will be a hardship for folks, so we want to make sure we have good alternatives,” said Santiago Lerma, a Ronen legislative aide.

Lerma said that an empty storefront on the corner of 17th and Mission is already being prepared for vendors. Using a grant from the city, the Mission-based small business support organization Clecha has leased the property and will provide programming and resources. The site is expected to open within months.

Other storefronts along Mission Street are being scouted as well, Lerma added.

The street vending ban comes after Public Works employees have been assaulted and harassed while trying to enforce permit requirements. Some Public Works employees have been wearing bullet-proof vests to work, Ronen wrote in today’s District 9 newsletter, while others have tried to get reassigned away from the Mission to avoid confrontations.

Since September 2022, vendors in San Francisco have been required to carry permits in an attempt to discourage illegal fencing operations while allowing legitimate vendors to work. Around 170 permits have been issued, 84 percent of which were from the Mission, according to Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon.

“That law has had only limited success,” wrote Ronen, “and the Mission’s vulnerable small businesses and residents deserve streets and a public transportation system that they can easily access and that is safe.”

Added Lerma: “The amount of vendors on Mission Street was overwhelming our resources to enforce.” He said that a blanket ban would make it easier to clear the street without needing to check each vendor individually.

Violating the ban will not be a criminal offense but may result in goods being seized.

Vendors on Mission Street. Photo by Kelly Waldron.

View from the vendors

Mission Street is host to both legitimate and illegal vendors. None approached by Mission Local today had heard about the forthcoming ban.

For the past three years, Marta has commuted from South San Francisco to run her food stall at the corner of 24th Street and Mission Street. She was concerned about the ban and how it would impact her sole source of income.

“We don’t have any other source of work,” Marta said in Spanish. She operates the stall six days a week, from Monday through Saturday.

Ever since Maria Valasquez lost her job as a babysitter in June, she has been selling things — beauty products, clothing, vitamins — on Mission Street to help make ends meet.

Valasquez said she feels helpless regarding the ban, and trying to sell things in the first place: “You earn almost nothing here,” she said in Spanish.

“We understand people are out there because they need cash to feed their families,” said Lerma. He said that on top of the indoor vending locations in the process of being established, a new stipend is going to be launched by the Mayors Office of Economic and Workforce Development for vendors seeking new employment.

He added that outreach to vendors, letting them know about the upcoming changes, has begun.

Is a ban legal?

Under the 2018 state law SB 946, cities are not allowed to limit vendors to specific areas — unless the vending leads to “objective health, safety, or welfare concerns.” Ronen wrote that “vending on Mission Street and around BART Stations are creating measurable hazards in the neighborhood.”

“We have extensive data since the launch of the vendor program on the amount of police calls, assaults of staff, and so on,” said Lerma. He said that Ronen’s office felt confident that the safety problems along the corridor meant a ban fell within the law.

Certain areas of Mission Street, most notably the 16th and 24th Street plazas, have seen outbreaks of crime and violence all too regularly over the past few years. There have been three homicides at the 24th Street plaza alone since last summer.

Ronen wrote that this ban was created in concert with the City Attorney’s office.