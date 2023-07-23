At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, a man was fatally stabbed in front of the China Express shop at the corner of 24th and Mission, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

A small amount of blood was still visible at the scene Sunday afternoon. A San Francisco police spokesperson said officers responded to a call this morning and found the man on the sidewalk in urgent need of medical care. Paramedics soon arrived on the scene and attempted to save the man’s life.

“Despite life-saving efforts by officers,” said the spokesperson, “the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.“

The man’s name has not been released. According to San Francisco General Hospital, the man was in his 40s and was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m. At this time, there is no report that his assailant was booked.

China Express kept its doors closed for the day. Many people in the plaza were unaware that an incident had taken place that morning, but business owners nearby said the victim was a regular on the corner.

“He’s a good guy” said Sharif, proprietor of Walla’s Smoke Shop at 24th and Mission. “I feel badly for him. He was here every night, standing with his speaker playing music. He has lots of friends.”

According to Sharif, the young man would plug in his speaker to charge at the store, and had a generally upbeat demeanor.

Nancy Gutierrez, owner of Silver Stone Café on the opposite corner next to the BART plaza, called the stabbing a shame.

“The scene was taped-off when I got to work,” she said, shaking her head and chopping carrots. She opened up shop around 6 a.m.

“What I heard was the guy got out of his truck at the corner, and next thing you know he got angry and stabbed him to death. The police only came when it was all already done.”

Standing outside Cafe Boheme, proprietor Awad confirmed that the scene was taped off until around 9 a.m., when more people started coming to the plaza. He showed a video of the scene when he arrived around that time. Police had taped off the corner and several squad cars were stationed in the street.

“They only bring out the yellow tape when someone dies,” he said.

SFPD said the incident remains an open and active investigation. If ruled a homicide, the stabbing would be San Francisco’s 31st for 2023. Last year at this time, the city recorded 26 homicides.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.