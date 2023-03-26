After a long absence, welcome back to your new and improved weekly quiz.

Thanks to the technical savvy of local developer and Mission Local volunteer Craig Mautner, this snazzy new version of the quiz shows you how well you’ve done in comparison to other readers. So when you get a question wrong, you can at least take comfort in seeing the many, many wrong answers that came before you.

This week, we’re looking back on Tuesday’s record-breaking storm, fierce union disputes, and colorful art shows. Be sure to let us know how you get on – and good luck!

If you spot any bugs in the quiz, please let us know at will@missionlocal.com and we will do our best to stomp them.