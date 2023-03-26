Assorted pictures from the week's news.

After a long absence, welcome back to your new and improved weekly quiz.

Thanks to the technical savvy of local developer and Mission Local volunteer Craig Mautner, this snazzy new version of the quiz shows you how well you’ve done in comparison to other readers. So when you get a question wrong, you can at least take comfort in seeing the many, many wrong answers that came before you.

This week, we’re looking back on Tuesday’s record-breaking storm, fierce union disputes, and colorful art shows. Be sure to let us know how you get on – and good luck!

If you spot any bugs in the quiz, please let us know at will@missionlocal.com and we will do our best to stomp them.

Follow Us

Avatar photo

DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. Do not leave multiple comments under multiple names on one article. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *