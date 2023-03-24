As yet another ferocious storm lashed San Francisco on Tuesday, the city received a record 662 reports of fallen trees, according to 311 data.

This is almost triple the previous record for the most fallen tree reports in a single day. That record was set earlier this year, with 229 reports during the Feb. 21 bomb cyclone.

311 data has been collected for the past 15 years, but five of the top 10 days for fallen tree reports have come in the past three months. In the first quarter of 2023, there have already been more fallen tree reports than in any other entire year.

2023 has already seen more fallen tree reports than any prior year. Fallen trees reported to 311 2,200 2,000 Reports made on March 21 1,800 1,600 1,400 1,200 1,000 800 600 400 200 0 ’10 ’11 ’12 ’13 ’14 ’15 ’16 ’17 ’18 ’19 ’20 ’21 ’22 ’23* Year *to March 21

Data from 311 calls.

Before we dive further into the data, it is worth noting that 311 calls are an imperfect way of gauging storm damage.

Trees reported as “fallen” may be badly damaged but still standing. Records may not capture every damaged tree, and conversely, there may be multiple reports of the same incidents. These calls can be filtered out of the data eventually, but as Public Works is still clearing up Tuesday’s uprooted trees, it is not yet clear how many of that day’s calls are duplicates.

Across the multiple storms San Francisco has endured this year, around a quarter of calls were ultimately flagged as duplicates. If this pattern holds true for this week’s storm, then the number of trees reported to have fallen on Tuesday will still shatter previous records, at a little under 500 unique incidents.

Even accounting for likely duplicate calls, Tuesday’s storm almost certainly smashed records. Fallen trees reported to 311 Unique calls Duplicate calls 700 Likely duplicate calls during Tuesday’s storm 600 500 Mar 21 400 Jan 4 300 Mar 14 Feb 21 Jan 10 200 100 0 January March February

The destruction hinted at in the data was palpable in the Mission this week, where broken trees and snapped branches littered the parks and streets. Some 38 reports came from the Mission, giving it the highest tally of any city neighborhood.

In Garfield Square, one of a pair of giant sequoias was mortally wounded during a February windstorm. The surviving tree dropped a large branch on the roof of the pool on Tuesday.

“These sequoias might be the oldest living residents of the Mission,” said local resident Edward Hasbrouck, who took photographs of the damage. The age of the trees is uncertain, but they may date to the park’s founding in 1884.

See more 1 of 2 giant sequoias in Garfield Sq. has been completely cut down after damage in last big wind. Today surviving mate lost big branch onto roof of pool. Will it be gone too? (BTW, block of Treat along Garfield Sq. is blocked in 2 places by smaller downed trees.) @eskSF @MLNow pic.twitter.com/vE0KnKyjvW — Edward Hasbrouck (mastodon.online/@ehasbrouck) (@ehasbrouck) March 22, 2023

According to the Mayor’s Office, at least two people died due to the storm on Tuesday. No details were given. Many more people were injured, including SFPD ​​Sgt. Kevin Brugaletta, who was badly hurt when a tree crushed his city vehicle.

At the peak of the storm, some 35,000 city residents were without power.

Why was the damage so severe?

According to the National Weather Service, winds of up to 88 miles per hour whipped through the city on Tuesday. This was caused by a rapid decrease in air pressure. Sensors at San Francisco International Airport recorded a low of 985 millibars – the lowest pressure ever recorded at the site in March.

As well as uprooting trees, the powerful gusts smashed windows, swept away boats, and even sent at least one couch hurtling through the sky.

It is difficult to attribute any one instance of bad weather to climate change, but experts say that the risk of extreme storms in California is rising as the planet warms. A day before the storm, the UN published a major report which stated that current warming has meant “more frequent and more intense extreme weather events” harming people across the globe.

Areas of the city with lots of ficus trees – the type that produces figs – may also have seen more damage from falling trees. Public Works has previously said that these trees are at greater risk of breaking in high winds. Ficus trees have been marked for expedited removal since 2014, although there has been community pushback in some instances.

According to data from Public Works, there are a little under 10,000 Ficus trees in San Francisco. The 311 reports do not typically report what kinds of trees have fallen, although at least three reports on Tuesday specifically mentioned ficus trees.

What is being done to clear up?

Rachel Gordon, spokesperson for Public Works, said that “more than 900 incidents” were added to the department’s work queue between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.

“We had crews, both in-house and contractors, working overnight and all day today,” said Rachel Gordon, spokesperson for Public Works, on Wednesday.

Public Works is responsible for clearing up trees on San Francisco’s public streets, while the Parks Department has jurisdiction over the city’s public green spaces. Gordon said that Public Works is triaging incidents to deal with the most dangerous incidents first, including downed overhead wires and trees that hit cars or buildings.

“Trees not posing an immediate hazard are noted but may not be cleaned up for days or weeks,” said Gordon.

To see where trees were reported as badly damaged or felled on Tuesday and throughout the city’s tumultuous past few months, take a look at our map.

Data from 311 calls.