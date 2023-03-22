Not everybody saw it, but they heard it: The loud crack. Then they saw it. Tuesday’s forceful winds knocked a tree down on Valencia Street between 21st and 22nd, sending it crashing over a car and a red truck – both occupied with drivers.

Strong, 35-mph winds on Tuesday uprooted trees and caused major power outages, creating a dangerous situation throughout the Bay Area. By Tuesday afternoon, winds knocked down a tree that killed one driver near I-280 and derailed a train from the East Bay with 55 passengers inside.

Luckily, the tree that fell on Valencia narrowly missed the drivers who escaped without injury, according to residents and businesspeople on the block. By 5 p.m., a dozen firefighters geared up power saws to chop up and clear the tree, which was on its side with its roots up.

“I felt the energy. People were scared, but some were trying to help the car and get the guy who was inside and make sure he was okay,” said Ben Bektursun, who works at Decamere Supermarket on Valencia Street near 21st Street. “And he was, thank God.”

Bektursun was working at the front of the store, when he heard what sounded like “a car crash.”

He dashed outside to see a red pickup under the tree. The driver moved the pickup and the vehicle struggled momentarily before forcefully escaping the heavy load of branches and foliage pinning its bed, according to a video Bektursun took and shared with Mission Local.

The driver of the truck got out, entered the market, and immediately bought lottery tickets, according to employee Roman Antonian.

“He said, ‘I’m going to buy two.’”

Video courtesy of Ben Bektursun.

Kimberley Sawyers, an auto mechanic at SF Auto Works who was watching the firefighters clean up the damage, confirmed the account, noting the cars were headed north and waiting for the traffic light. “It was a sound you could not miss. A big-ass tree coming down.”

But the Mission jumped into help. “The neighborhood sprang into action,” said Nas Johnson, a manager at Ritual Coffee. Customers who sat right by Ritual’s front window and other nearby businesses suddenly rushed out to survey the damage, Johnson said.

“It was very scary,” Johnson said. “We’re gearing up for more trees to fall with the wind going.”

Indeed, a resident on Valencia, Oscar, said another tree had fallen just around the corner. The weather canceled at least one class at City College’s Mission campus, which is on Valencia near 22nd and 23rd streets. Residents reported fallen trees on 17th and Treat Avenue, which shattered and severely damaged a black Subaru hatchback. Another tree fell near 25th and Folsom streets.

“We watched it blow 1, 2, 3 times and then WOOSH,” said Carlos who watched the trees come down, about the trees near 17th and Treat. Carlos’s friend lives nearby under another ficus tree, but it survived the winds.

At 17th and Treat Avenue Photo by Elizabeth Creely At 17th and Treat Avenue Photo by Elizabeth Creely On Treat Avenue Photo by Elizabeth Creely At 17th and Treat Avenue Photo by Elizabeth Creely

When Mission Local asked the firefighters to comment at Valencia and 21st, they said they had no time. “There’s like 30 trees down all over the city,” one firefighter apologetically explained as his team sawed the tree. “After this, we have to go to the next one.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of Mission PG&E customers and businesses were without power that afternoon in the area and near southeast Mission. Johnson noted that Ritual lost power at about 4 p.m., and had closed early, matching the other nearby businesses that were empty and dark. It’s unclear when it will return, according to PG&E.

One agitated man who owned the building across the street, on the corner of Valencia Street and 21st, wondered if the tree collapse would affect the underground pipes; he ran into Ritual to check if the cafe was out of power, too. “I appreciate you checking in on us,” Johnson told him, as he left.

“The neighborhood really takes care of each other.”

Check here for power outage updates.

See more Major Trees down near commodore Sloat elementary, lakeshore elementary and on Sunset and Sloat Blvd. I haven’t seen so many trees down at one time. pic.twitter.com/8o3cYzaQR2 — Daniel Larson 蓝丹烨 (@daniel_s_larson) March 22, 2023

See more @Waymo one of your cars is stuck because of a downed tree in Glen Park. It doesn’t seem to understand it needs to turn around 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Nrk2rLDYkB — Tracy Kaplan (@tlkaplan) March 21, 2023

