These days, if you want to head over to Flour + Water for black trumpet arancini or black pepper strozzapreti, you might have to pass by a grim reaper – and some angry carpenters. As the restaurant renovates a space for its forthcoming flagship pizzeria in North Beach, the carpenters union is campaigning against carpenters working on the project being paid below the union’s $57/hour “standard.”

The union alleges that Cookline, the construction company hired by Flour + Water to renovate the new location, has subcontracted carpentry from a Salinas-based building company which pays its carpenters $28/hour and offers no benefits. This hourly wage is the price of the restaurant’s pork raviolini or gnochetti sardi (before tax, tip, the city’s restaurant mandate charge, or the restaurant’s “Zero Foodprint” charge) and less than a quarter of the price of the pasta tasting menu.

Chris Brown, a co-owner of Cookline – which has worked on several successful, high-end restaurants, including Tartine Berkeley and Inner Sunset, as well as Pizzeria Delfina Pacific Heights and Bar Piccino – could not confirm the wages paid because Cookline uses a subcontractor.

“I wouldn’t know what other companies pay their employees,” he said, adding:

“None of our employees, nor any of our subcontractors’ employees have raised any issue with the way they have been treated or how much they have been paid.”

Diana Hossfeld, a PR representative for the Flour + Water Hospitality Group, said they trust Cookline’s experience “when selecting subcontractors for projects where we collaborate.”

Daniel Gregg, a senior field representative for the Northern California Carpenters Union, said that a lawyer representing the restaurant group served a cease and desist letter to the carpenters protesting outside of the restaurant. The union responded by filing an Unfair Labor Practice, on the grounds that their labor rights are violated by the notice.

Hossfeld said the letter was issued to address pamphlets that were handed out with the personal phone number of Thomas McNaughton, the co-executive chef and founding partner. The issue will be settled by the federal National Labor Relations Board.

“We’re not saying they need to be union,” said Gregg. “The goal is just for everybody to do the right thing.