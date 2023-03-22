A majority of the residents calling in to a Tuesday virtual hearing on a new parking plan for the northeast Mission were unhappy and argued it would worsen a situation where it can already take up to half an hour or more to park.

“I’m not trying to be hyperbolic here,” said Darrell Williams, the owner of a commercial photo studio and event space since 1994. “I think this plan is going to destroy my business.”

The plan’s main strategy relies on new paid parking meters and a residential permit system that will be enforced between the 13th/Division to Valencia streets and 21st to Potrero Avenue.

The proposed regulations would exacerbate customer parking difficulties, he and others said. Those regulations are part of a plan by the San Francisco Transportation Municipal Agency to free up parking space and discourage drivers from hogging a spot for days on end.

Top of mind Tuesday was insufficient parking spaces for large households and nearby businesses, since there are limits on parking permits. The current iteration of the plan limits one residential parking permit per business, and up to three extra for commercial vehicles. Certain jobs also qualify for a permit.

An employee who works at the 16th Street Dandelion Chocolate factory said four permits is insufficient for his team. Having employees park at 4-hour time-limit spots “wouldn’t work” either, he said, because staff work between six to 10 hour shifts and it would break their productivity.

Another caller said his household has six roommates and three cars. He asked about a rule on the agency’s FAQ, which states each residential household gets two permits maximum.

Transportation planner Mari Hunter, who is helming the plan and presented at Tuesday’s hearing, clarified that there are some exceptions that allow some people to apply for a third or fourth permit if necessary.

The introduction of paid parking meters also drew criticism, as meters are virtually non-existent in northeast Mission.

Kevin Ortiz, a representative from a coalition of Latinx and indigenous organizations called Mission Destino, said the coalition launched a petition in opposition. The petition said meters and time limits would “only make it harder for the residents who live in the area, as well as negatively impact businesses.” It garnered more than 100 signatures in the past 24 hours.

The most updated version of the Northeast Mission Parking Management plan. Photo courtesy of San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Ortiz added the agency did not properly outreach to community groups. Hunter said the agency worked with other Mission nonprofits like Calle 24 Latino Cultural District and Mission Economic Development Agency for the plan.

Some residents on Tuesday embraced the plan, noting it could solve the daily hassle of finding a parking space near home.

One caller named Maureen, who lives near 15th and Folsom streets, said oftentimes out-of-towners who work in the neighborhood plug up the parking spaces nearby as they head to BART. “I think this would really help alleviate us from being a BART parking lot,” Maureen said.

Another resident who identified himself as Robbie agreed. “A lot of non-Mission residents dump their cars here,” he said. “I think this plan is great, if not perfect.”

Other questions were clarified. Those with residential permits in a specific zone area, titled “GG,” would be exempt from time-limit regulations, Hunter said. Present street cleaning schedules remain, but Hunter may reach out to Public Works if needed.

Residents also questioned how hundreds of affordable units might affect the limited parking space. State laws no longer require certain developments to have parking minimums, meaning the proposed 500-unit Potrero Yard affordable housing and the 130 homes at 681 Florida St. will not have spaces for residents.

“There is zero parking planned,” one caller said. “How does [this plan] contemplate dealing with that huge influx of new residents as well as employees? Are those employees going to be eligible for some kind of exception?”

“When those residents come in,” Hunter said, she may discuss new parking regulations.

The agency conceived the plan in 2019, after a failed attempt to control the area’s parking situation nearly a decade ago. After residents asked whether the agency ignored prior criticisms and simply revived the rejected plan, Hunter emphasized this plan was new, and started from “a blank slate” and multiple outreach sessions with residents. The 2013 plan called for hundreds of new parking meters between South Van Ness Avenue to Potrero and Division to 19th streets.

The agency will continue to take feedback and input, and potentially tweak the plan. Next steps would be to submit the plan to the transportation agency’s Board of Directors, and implement it. The earliest that could happen is 2024, Hunter said.

