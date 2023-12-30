The most-read Mission Local stories of 2023:

Mission Local’s scoop on the arrest of Nima Momeni on charges of murdering Bob Lee broke news — and nearly broke this site. It racked up more than 1 million page views, and did most of that in a matter of days. For a little while there, our internal analytics trackers resembled the old Comiskey Park exploding scoreboard.

So, that happened. But that’s not all that happened: Mission Local produced a number of highly popular stories — and, thankfully, none of them involved cute animals or lingerie or cute animals in lingerie. Our most-read articles are a pretty good reflection of what we do: breaking stories, on-the-ground reporting and writing with a bit of panache.

We hope you enjoy them (again). Onward to 2024.