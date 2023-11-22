The loud, predawn Nov. 20 FBI raid of a home on a sleepy Excelsior District block that Mission Local earlier reported on was tied to a shooting homicide at Crissy Field, federal authorities confirmed today.

The U.S. Attorney’s office on Tuesday had announced the arrest and charging of a 20-year-old named Leion Butler for the Nov. 12 shooting death of a man at Crissy Field. The Medical Examiner has since identified the victim as 32-year-old Hamza Walupupu.

Crissy Field is federal land, which led to the homicide being investigated by the FBI. In an 11-page criminal complaint, the feds lay out how they made their case against Butler — and why residents of Lisbon Street were awakened by flash-bang grenades on Nov. 20.

Butler, the complaint claims, allegedly shot Walipupu dead in Crissy Field before driving Walipupu’s car to Hunters Point to clean it of evidence. A Jeep that allegedly rendezvoused with Butler in Hunters Point was traced to the Lisbon Street home of a woman alleged to be Butler’s mother.

Data from a Presidio license plate reader and subsequent security footage caught the victim Walupupu’s car, a Hyundai Accent, being driven away from Crissy Field on Presidio Boulevard at 6:12 a.m. on Nov. 12 — by which time Walupupu had already been killed with a single shot to the head. This vehicle was on Nov. 15 recovered by San Francisco police in Hunters Point after having been “double parked for several days.”

Footage obtained from the 100 block of Kiska Avenue in Hunters Point caught the victim’s car at 6:43 a.m. on the day of the homicide. A heavyset young Black person is seen speaking on the phone. A second vehicle, a black Jeep Commander, pulls up. The young Black person appears to transfer items from the victim’s Hyundai to the Jeep, and attempts to wipe down the Hyundai.

The feds then traced the Jeep to a woman with the initials L.B., who lives on Lisbon Street in the Excelsior. The feds claim this woman is Butler’s mother, and that the heavyset person caught in the video footage is Butler. Cell phone data puts Butler in the vicinity of Crissy Field and, later, the 100 block of Kiska at the time of the homicide and the time of the video footage, respectively.

The feds further claim that Butler called a number with the last four digits 7257. Mission Local has identified a woman with the initials L.B. living at the Lisbon Street home raided by the feds on Nov. 20 — and her phone number ends in those digits.

An eyewitness to the FBI raid said they saw a person — “probably a woman” — “in PJs and wrapped in a blanket,” being led by agents into a car.

The criminal complaint describes Butler, who is listed at 293 pounds, as “a black male or female” and describes the person matching Butler’s description in footage as a female. Butler’s booking log into San Francisco jail describes Butler as male.

Butler has been charged with murder and aiding and abetting. After pleading not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim on Nov. 21, Butler’s next court appearance is slated for later today.