San Francisco’s efforts to eradicate downtown open-air drug markets and reduce historic overdose rates ramped up in the last month with announcements that police and 130 sheriff’s deputies will be deployed to increase arrests.

The new push is part of an ongoing strategy that will, as of today, include the opening of an in-person Drug Market Agency Coordination Center near Civic Center to coordinate “engagement, enforcement, and treatment” of drug use and sales, according to the mayor’s office.

Will it work? It depends on the goal.

Interviews conducted by Mission Local with 14 public defenders, district attorneys, criminal justice experts and public health workers locally and around the country yielded a common refrain: Waves of arrests for misdemeanor drug crimes have been tried — and have failed.

That is, they failed if the aim of arrests was to curb addiction, reduce suffering and save lives.

However, some said, if the goal is to sweep drug use from public view, then there is an outside chance a wave of arrests could work.

It’s possible, said some, that the threat of arrest might compel some people who take drugs to seek treatment. Others, however, feared the city’s new protocols will lead to increased overdoses and riskier behavior as normal avenues for drug use are patrolled and supply curtailed.

One thing seems clear from the conversations: San Francisco’s newly announced protocol appears to be an attempt to resurrect the city’s reputation from the grips of the dominating “doom loop” narrative in time for Mayor London Breed’s 2024 reelection campaign.

“The mayor is desperate,” said David Latterman, a political consultant in San Francisco who typically runs campaigns for moderate candidates. “Things are at a boiling point.”

Latterman pointed out that San Francisco has the slowest downtown recovery from Covid-19 of any city in the country. Now, he says, the city has to compete with others, which it never has before. Anything that could inhibit revitalization presents a problem, said Latterman.

“From Willie Brown to Newsom on, we had pro-business folks in office who haven’t paid a lot of attention to the streets.” And now, he said, we’re paying the price.

To some, stern measures show promise

“Arresting people will not solve addiction,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. “But it will set a tone of ‘This is not OK.’”

Steve Wagstaffe, district attorney for San Mateo County, agreed that the new measures may be a way to get people into treatment by making life inconvenient for those using drugs in public.

“To me, it seems pretty obvious watching the Tenderloin — all the social workers going around, trying to convince people, is not working,” he said.

What many see as a harm reduction approach, he said, is an unsuccessful one. But repeated jail time could be a good motivator for people with drug dependency to eventually enter treatment.

Of deploying officers into hot spots for drug markets, Wagstaffe said he wasn’t sure it would fare any better, “but it’s something.”

Former Baltimore police officer Peter Moskos, who is now a professor in the Department of Law, Police Science, and Criminal Justice Administration at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said he was optimistic about San Francisco’s approach.

“You have to be relentless,” said Moskos in reference to the messaging around rules and consequences. “It’s amazing how quickly behavior can change.”

“Simply policing works. The goal is to change behavior,” said Moskos. “Even if that means arresting [someone] 20 times.”

Moskos said that often just the threat of arrest can be a deterrent.

Noting the effects of broken windows policing in New York City in the early ‘90s, a practice widely considered to be harmful by civil rights activists, Moskos said that, in testing the protocol first on the subway, the city found that the presence of cops alone was an effective damper on subway crime.

Others were critical of the approach.

“If you could just arrest your way out of it, I think people would have done this a long time ago,” said Jonathan Abel, an associate law professor at UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

“Not only is criminal law not well suited for treatment, it’s also very expensive,” he said. Between the prosecutors, public defenders, judges — everyone has to get paid.

“​​If this is just political cinema,” he added. “It’s wasteful in all the worst ways.”

Arrests endanger users

The soon-to-be debuted sheriff’s deputies will assist San Francisco police in ramping up arrests for public intoxication, possession of drugs and/or drug sales.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that they will mostly focus on misdemeanor crimes that, until now, have been patchily enforced. The crimes in question call for six months to four years in jail and/or a fine, depending on the circumstances.

The arrests are likely to come down most heavily on Black and brown users — in San Francisco, Black people are six times as likely to be arrested as white people — as well as on unhoused people, who take drugs out on the street. Those at home or at a club, on the other hand, are able to use in private.

The new arrests will also challenge the city’s criminal justice system, according to San Francisco’s public defender, Mano Raju, who stressed that addiction is a disorder — “not criminal conduct.”

Raju noted that the current system is already overloaded, and criminal charges for increased arrests will only add to the backlog — the Public Defender’s Office says more than 1,100 defendants are denied “their constitutional right to a speedy trial” as-is.

“This is going to exacerbate an already precarious situation,” Raju said.

Moreover, arrests typically pushed someone who’s already vulnerable even closer to the edge. “It often increases the risk of overdose when people have been locked up for some period of time,” he added.

Andrew Suchocki, the medical director Clackamas County Health Centers in Oregon, said that arrests need a follow up plan.

“If you’re just gonna throw them in jail, I’d want to know a hell of a lot more as to what they’re going to do when they’re in jail,” said Suchocki.

He noted that effective case management while people are in jail and after leaving jail is critical. “Because it’s inhumane if you’re gonna have someone detox and discharge them without any medications … without a plan,” he said. “Your highest chance for overdose is right when you’re released from jail.”

A study published in March focused on drug busts in Indianapolis showed that in neighborhoods where drug supply was disrupted by police, the number of overdoses in the area increased. “Persons with opioid use disorder who lose their supply will experience both diminishing tolerance and withdrawal,” the study reads.

The analysis also notes that drug seizures by police tend to encourage sellers to bring in a more potent product to cut back on volume and keep sales up.

Ricky Bluthenthal, professor at University of Southern California’s Department of Preventive Medicine, likened San Francisco’s public drug use arrests to homeless sweeps, which have been prevalent in Los Angeles’ Skid Row, an area similar to the Tenderloin.

“Encampment sweeps increase mortality,” said Bluthenthal. Like sweeps, arrests “won’t reduce public drug use — they will just move it.”

In studies he directed in San Francisco, Oakland and Richmond, Bluthenthal found that people who were concerned about getting arrested for possessing syringes were likelier to share needles instead — greatly increasing their chances for exposure to Hepatitis C and HIV.

“They’re responding to political concerns,” he said, referring to the decision to step up arrests.

Cosmetic changes

UC Berkeley criminal law professor Jonathan Simon speculated that, from what he can understand of the city’s hazy statements on the crackdown, the goal may be to simply move people away from “the most embarrassing sites” in the city.

While possible, he said, it’s unclear how successful that would be.

“You probably can move people a little bit,” said Simon. “You can motivate them to find less obvious places to use drugs.”

But, he noted, “even sending people to jail for the short trip is not reducing the harm. It could well trigger more use, more need.” And, upon release, that need could result in overdose.

Others echoed the statement, acknowledging that drug use in cities rarely diminishes solely due to repressive measures.

“Let’s say there’s a guy who passed out on the sidewalk at Golden Gate and Leavenworth,” said San Mateo County Judge Don Ayoob. “And so, that choice is: Do I take this guy to detox? Or do I take this guy to jail?”

“It seems like the policy in San Francisco is to take them to jail,” said Ayoob. According to him, in San Mateo County, people detox for a couple days in jail, then get released. And after? “They’re not going to go get treatment, they’re going to go get high.”

Any real impact, said Ayoob, would come from arresting sellers who also use drugs — not buyers. This was also the conclusion of a 2021 task force report in San Francisco put together by the board of supervisors and mayor.

The report recommended expansion of services and safe consumption sites, as well as prioritizing measures against sellers who don’t struggle with addiction. The task force’s findings were shelved.

“Less than half of the people arrested for possession in San Mateo are willing to come to treatment,” he added.

The number may be even lower in San Francisco, where Mayor Breed said none of the 25 people arrested for public intoxication at the end of May accepted services.

“At best, arrests have short term, mostly visual impacts,” said Peter Davidson, UC San Diego professor of Global Public Health. “What [San Francisco is] doing means [people who use drugs] go into hiding, which means they are still using drugs, and much likelier to be using drugs alone.”

Around North America

California’s northern neighbors have taken different approaches to the rise in overdoses in recent years.

Washington state passed a law in May that elevates possession of harder drugs like cocaine and meth to a gross misdemeanor, while scrapping part of a soon-to-expire law that requires police to refer apprehended users to treatment for their first two arrests — and jail time for the third. The law includes funding for clinics and help accessing resources.

At the other end of the spectrum, in 2021, Oregon implemented a measure that decriminalized drugs in the state, instead directing millions into treatment centers that include harm reduction, recovery programs and housing assistance. Advocates say the measure is a humane alternative to jail, arguing that few people in jails and prisons across the country receive treatment and in-custody overdose rates have climbed.

However, as of February 2022, one year after the Oregon law took effect, only 1 percent of users had sought recovery treatment through the bill’s funded programs. Some say it’s too soon to measure success — others point to this as a failure.

Over a longer time period, others have had some success. Professor Peter Davidson pointed out that Vancouver, Canada, had formerly practiced routine crackdowns on areas where drugs were prevalent, specifically in Downtown Eastside, an area many compare to the Tenderloin.

Vancouver is home to the world’s first methadone clinic, founded in 1959 and it has had safe-injection sites since 2003. The city has also pioneered centering harm reduction techniques — while, over the years, the death toll from drug overdoses in British Columbia has climbed to the thousands.

According to Davidson, as of January, Vancouver stopped prosecuting people for holding under 2.5 grams of hard drugs, like fentanyl and heroin, offering treatment instead of jail time.

Overdose death rates have lowered in the months since decriminalization, said Davidson. With prioritizing access to safe-injection sites and clean supplies, “people are more likely to enter treatment in the next few months.”