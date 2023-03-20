If it feels like all the recent articles about misery and exodus in San Francisco were written by an AI chatbot, rest assured, they were not. That’d be a union violation.

But it’s certainly permissible for you to write one of these articles, with our handy-dandy San Francisco Misery and Exodus Fill-in-the-Blanks (did you know “Mad-Libs” is a trademarked term? Surprised us, too).

Follow the form and generate your own article. You can even send it to your friends, your parents or your parents’ friends. Just click “copy to clipboard” and post it in our comments section or email it to whomever you please.