If it feels like all the recent articles about misery and exodus in San Francisco were written by an AI chatbot, rest assured, they were not. That’d be a union violation.

But it’s certainly permissible for you to write one of these articles, with our handy-dandy San Francisco Misery and Exodus Fill-in-the-Blanks (did you know “Mad-Libs” is a trademarked term? Surprised us, too).

Follow the form and generate your own article. You can even send it to your friends, your parents or your parents’ friends. Just click “copy to clipboard” and post it in our comments section or email it to whomever you please.

  1. Why a botched order at Tartine was the final straw pushing one S.F. couple out of the city
    Zoë Heidegger and Jorge Rabinowitz arrived in San Francisco from Bordeaux, France 18 months ago; she works in the goat cheese making industry, he planes small horns for children.

    They dreamed of eating liverwurst out of endives bowls, wearing fleece vests and riding escalators. But it all went horribly wrong.

    Instead, they were disgusted with streets littered with tongue depressors and swinehunds; rampant tranny fluid-use, and a tent stake on every corner.

    And then came the botched brunch order at Tartine. Instead of pain au jambon and a croque monsieur, they received skidmarks.

    It was a devastating blow. And to make matters worse, they left the skidmarks in the back seat of their car, where it was promptly embezzled by expats.

    Rabinowitz called the Steelworkers union. They told him that they can’t do anything because Newsome won’t let them do their jobs.

    Then his car was impounded by the Department of Puking. And then the impound lot was designated a site of special cultural interest by the Historic Preservation Commission, and the car was sealed within.

    And that was that. They talked about where they’ll go next. Maybe Fremont or My Tam. Somewhere where crime is against the law.

    They won’t be back

