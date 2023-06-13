“The settlement money is a fraction of the total cost to the city,” said Brian Cox, an attorney in the Integrity Unit of the Public Defender’s Office. The Integrity Unit attempts to keep tabs on officer misconduct in case their histories become relevant when defending a suspect at trial.

He said that the time spent by lawyers in the City Attorney’s office fighting these cases can be even more expensive than the settlements themselves. And officers involved in lots of civil suits and misconduct cases become less valuable to the city, Cox added, because their testimony can more readily be called into question. Such officers are sometimes put in non-public facing roles for years — while still pulling down full salaries.

Settlements are “the tip of the iceberg,” said Cox.

Criminal charges

While there have been many civil settlements over the past 13 years, officers and deputies have largely avoided the criminal courts.

On the one hand, it is not unexpected to see civil suits crop up much more frequently. The burden of proof is lower in civil court, requiring a preponderance of evidence instead of the “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard in criminal courts. The city may also choose to settle without going to court at all, for public relations reasons or to avoid the expense of defending itself — and city settlements almost never include an admission of guilt.

But the gulf between the civil and criminal outcomes for law enforcement is still striking. Since 2010, the city has settled more than 100 cases involving excessive or unlawful force. On-duty criminal assault charges have been brought against an officer just once, when Officer Terrance Stangel was charged for the beating of Dacari Spiers in 2017. The city ultimately paid out $700,000 to Spiers and $47,500 to his then-girlfriend Breonna Richard over the incident. In criminal court, Stangel was found not guilty.

Also since 2010, city law enforcement has been successfully sued for wrongful death at least 10 times. But no officer or deputy has ever been found guilty of on-duty homicide. Officers Chris Samayoa and Kenneth Cha were charged with manslaughter under former District Attorney Chesa Boudin. But Brooke Jenkins dropped the case against Samayoa in May — after he was fired and the city settled a $2.5 million lawsuit with his family — and has repeatedly delayed charging Cha.

It is difficult to know exactly how often police officers are charged with crimes. Randy Quezada, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said that it could not readily be determined how many criminal cases have historically been brought because “there is no internal tagging system for cases involving law enforcement officer defendants.”

In the absence of criminal charges, the civil system can act as an imperfect way of “holding officers accountable,” said John Burris, an attorney who specializes in police misconduct cases. Roughly one in every seven successful major law enforcement suits involved his firm, making it the city’s most popular for these kinds of cases.

“You hope it will send a message to the public officials,” said Burris. But, he added, although private law firms can secure compensation for victims and their families and can publicize instances of police misconduct, it ultimately falls to the city to punish wrongdoing.

“That is something the District Attorney is supposed to control,” said Burris. “And this District Attorney does not appear inclined to prosecute police officers.”

Methodology

Most of the data for this analysis came from the City Attorney’s Office. Other case details were scraped from supervisorial records, federal and local court documents, and files from the Public Defender’s Office. The California Reporting Project provided a roster of current and former police officers and details regarding officer misconduct.

Major settlements were manually categorized into different types — for example, “excessive force” or “wrongful death” — while minor settlements were categorized using City Attorney labels. Non-monetary settlements were excluded.

Some settlements include legal fees while others do not. The numbers reported here are as they were recorded by the Board of Supervisors and by the City Attorney’s office. Settlements from 2010 to the end of May 2023 should be included.

You can download the major settlements dataset here.