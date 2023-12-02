The fences came down last week at the 16th Street BART Plaza for the first time in months while there and at the 24th Street plaza, residents and others passed through or sat on steps taking in the sun. As long as city officials monitored the sites, vendors remained largely absent.

16th Street BART Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

“It’s working, It’s not perfect but it’s working,” said District Supervisor Hillary Ronen who called for the ban. Despite pressure from vendors and a protest march last week, Ronen said the ban will stay in effect for the full 90 days.

Vendors marching down Mission Street, holding signs and protesting the 90-day street-vending ban. Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

Vendors marching down Mission Street, holding signs and protesting the 90-day street-vending ban. Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

Vendors marched down Mission Street from La Placita, and marched all the way to city hall, in protest of Supervisor Hilary Ronen’s 90-day Mission street-vending ban. Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

Vendors handing over their letter of demands to Mayor’s staff. Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Xueer Lu.

It remains unclear where many have gone, but for the first time in the two-week old ban, the sanctioned indoor market El Tiangue at 2137 Mission St. showed signs of life. Some 21 vendors, a half dozen taking double spaces, nearly filled the 43 taped-off areas for stalls. Sales were far from robust, but some customers were coming through, getting caramel apples, T-shirts or a photo with Santa Claus.

The second sanctioned market, La Placita at 24th and Capp Streets, has only nine stalls and two were filled on Saturday, its last day of the week. It reopens on Tuesday morning.

But the mood was definitely better Sunday at El Tiangue, where organizers gave out decorated holiday cookies and a Santa Claus figure stood outside blowing white bubbles, emulating snow.

At the Tiangue Market on Mission Street, Sunday, Dec. 10. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

The caramel apple table at the Mission Street Market, Sunday, Dec. 10. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

At the Mission Street Market, Sunday, Dec. 10. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

At the Mission Street Market, Sunday, Dec. 10. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

“I think the business has been better. It’s been a good day so far,” said Jorge and Maria, who used to sell between 22nd and 23rd streets. “It’s convenient if it rains because we are inside. Before, we had to gather our stuff and go. And here, there’s a bathroom inside.”

Jorge and Maria, who will have been at El Tiangue for two weeks on Tuesday, said they are at the market five to six days a week. They said they sold about $90 a day but the past weekend, they have been selling $200 per day.

It was the same for Franco Gonzalez, who has been vending at El Tiangue since it first opened and is here five days a week, selling electronics, chargers, and speakers. Before the Sunday event, Gonzalez was making about $20 to $40 a day but this past weekend it went up to $80 a day.

Gonzalez said the event “is a good thing because then the community can know you’re here.”

“At first, we suffered a bit, but it’s becoming better that people can find us,” Gonzalez continued. “Just be patient.”

Marketing campaign kicks off

The city kicked off a fuller marketing campaign Monday to promote more foot traffic, according to Gloria Chan, director of communications at the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. It’s too soon to tell if that campaign will work.

The campaign, called Las Posadas Holiday Shopping campaign, includes a series of events running from December through February of next year. It will include such events as the Abuelita cook-off at La Placita on Dec. 15 and Dia De Los Reyes (3 Kings Day) Celebration at both markets with food, giveaways, and activities for kids on Jan. 6.

The campaign is also supported by the Latino Task Force, Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, Clecha, Mission Loteria, and the Mission Economic Development Agency.

As of Monday morning, flyers were posted on the lamp posts along the Mission Street corridor promoting the indoor market while also emphasizing the street-vending prohibition.

The upper poster says “vending prohibition” on Mission Street, while the lower one is promoting El Tiangue. Photo by Xueer Lu. Dec. 11, 2023.

Nubia Mendoza, community outreach manager of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, said that 62 vendors have applied for the sanctioned marketplaces, and so far only four have been disqualified for not having street-vending permits or not complying with the city policies.

Out of the 58 approved vendors, however, not all of them decided to move forward and go into El Tiangue, Mendoza noted. Only 24 agreements have been signed for El Tiangue so 21 in place on Sunday represented close to a full house.

Prior to the ban, Public Works permitted 144 vendors to sell in the Mission District, a starkly different number from the second in line, which is Downtown with six permits issued, according to data provided by Public Works.

Ronen pointed to the ability of vendors to set up shop elsewhere. "The ban is only on one street. We took one street in the entire massive city," Ronen said.

So far, the ban does indeed seem to be keeping vendors off the BART Plazas, but only as long as the four-person teams from Public Works and the San Francisco Police Department are present. They are in place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the weekends.

The third team, Gordon said, roves the Mission corridor while filling in for the plaza teams during breaks.

Despite the Public Works inspectors and police officers stationed at both plazas and patrolling Mission Street, vendors still found places to roll out their goods between 16th and 24th streets. Mostly, they sold goods out of backpacks, rolling carts, and cars. But even these vendors amounted to many fewer than the vendor-filled streets experienced before the ban went into effect.

Eleni Balakrishnan, Annika Hom, Lydia Chávez, and Yujie Zhou contributed to the reporting of the story.