Three days into the street vending ban in the Mission Street corridor, police officers and workers from Public Works have been stationed at the plazas and patrolling the street, sometimes chasing after vendors selling stolen goods guerilla style.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, six vendors were already at the 24th Street BART plaza, selling an assortment of items: Dr. Peppers, Häagen-Dazs ice cream,Vaseline, and charging cables. Around the same time at the 16th Street BART plaza, some 18 vendors had put out Axe and Dove deodorant, a gallon container of washing machine soap and hand creams. One vendor had a single pair of sneakers for sale.

Only the tamale and coffee vendors had carts.Otherwise, the vendors were ambulatory, selling out of duffel bags, rolling carts, backpacks, or putting out a few items on the sidewalk.

16th Street BART Plaza. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. 9:14 a.m. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

“I was at 16th, then the police came. So I got on a bus and came here,” said one of the vendors at the 24th Street BART plaza who, like others, did not disclose his name.

Moments later, a voice in the crowd started shouting “police coming, police coming” and four vendors packed up and were on their way.

And so the chase went on.

To get a sense of how the program is working, Mission Local began visiting the plazas on Monday when the 90-day ban against vending went into effect. It appears that the vendors come early and then vanish with the arrival of the police and employees from the Department of Public Works. Unlike earlier efforts to control the vending, however, it appears that the city workers have a more permanent presence at the plazas. Generally, there have been three DPW employees at 24th Street and four at 16th Street along with two officers at each plaza and two others walking on Mission Street.

At 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday there were four Department of Public Works employees and two police officers. The plaza was clear. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

“We’re just back up,” said one officer at 16th Street who explained that the Department of Public Works was taking the lead in moving vendors along.

In the afternoon on Wednesday, both BART plazas – monitored by police and DPW workers – looked fairly clear. Rachel Gordon, director of policy and communications at DPW, said her staff is at the plazas from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. They had likely not arrived when we visited at 9:45 a.m. because her staff starts their shifts at the Mission Police Station. “We will not dispatch our inspectors without police backup,” Gordon wrote in an email.

DPW, she explained, has three teams of two inspectors each. Plus the police officers. “We know that as soon as the enforcement teams leave the plaza, folks will quickly arrive – often within minutes – to sell goods,” she wrote, adding that they are working to make sure the roving team covers a plaza when a team there goes on break.

“This is Day 3 of the new operation and we are making adjustments to best fill in any gaps that have emerged,” she wrote.

Mission Street in front of the bus stop that was filled Wednesday morning with 18 different vendors was clear at 2:20 p.m. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

The only vendor on Mission Street between 21st and 16th Street was Wally, who had set up at 19th and Mission Street at around 2:05 p.m. The 57-year-old had spread out his wares of used clothing, used pots and pans and a few small cups of ramen noodles.

Wally said he had heard of the ban but he would not be there long. Street vending has been his side hustle for 10 years, he said, and in a couple of hours, he could pocket anywhere from $20 to $100.

When asked if he had seen the police, he said “not yet, I’m sure they’re gonna come.”

The City’s spaces for vendors

In the weeks before the ban, some 100 vendors organized against the ban and it’s unclear where many have gone. Few are in the city’s two rented spaces, one at the parking lot at 24th and Capp streets for nine vendors had five and the other at 2137 Mission St for 43 vendors had eight.

The Capp Street site opened on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, most of the vendors were here,” said Filiberto Hernandez, who is volunteering at the lot for Calle 24, a nonprofit helping with the site. “Not so much today, probably because of the rain.”

Hilda Newmam, who has been living in the Mission for 35 years, was among the five vendors who showed up at the site on Wednesday afternoon, selling her handcrafted sandals and purses. Vendors mostly chatted among themselves or just sat at their tables, waiting for shoppers to show up.

“I used to sell a lot more,” Newman, who used to post up at 23rd and Mission streets, said in Spanish.

The city has restricted vendors at 24th and Capp streets to handicraft sales. Newmam said she used to sell toys and stuffed animals.

Indoor space for street vendors at the parking lot at 24th and Capp Streets. On Wednesday afternoon, five vendors showed up at the lot that has the maximum capacity for nine. Video by Xueer Lu. November 29, 2023.

Joe Colmenares, an independent musician living in the Mission, was at the lot, acting as a DJ to attract shoppers. Colmenares will be at the lot for about a week. “We need to make more promotions and signs for the place,” Hernandez said.

El Tiangue, the indoor vending space at 2137 Mission St. between 18th and 17th Streets can host 43 vendors, but had only eight on Wednesday. Juan Mendoza, who started selling in the space on Tuesday, said that he still has sold “nada.”

Like others in the market, however, he said on Wednesday that a few more people – just a few, he stressed – had wandered in. And the site is pleasant – clean and dry.

Maria, another vendor at El Tiangue, who had not sold any of her perfumes or toiletries on Tuesday, said on Wednesday that she had made $50. “At times we go out to the street,” she said, to encourage pedestrians to come in.

Maria and a friend at the Market at 2137 Mission St. on Wed Nov. 29. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

Manuel Soltero, 64, who was also inside said he used to make $100 to $150 a day working near 16th Street. So far, he has not made much money inside the market. Still he was willing to give it a try.

Manuel Soltero, 74, who says the city should be putting out more fliers about the new market at 2137 Mission St. Photo by Lydia Chávez.

“The city has to pay more attention in putting the news out,” Soltero said.

Nearby, Franco Gonzalez, 70, agreed. He’s done little business selling his speakers and other electronics.

Franco Gonzalez, 70, at his table selling electronics at 2137 Mission St. Photo by Lydia Chávez. November 29, 2023.

“People are just learning about this place,” Gonzalez said.

We have been walking up and down Mission Street since Nov. 27 and documenting when and where vendors, police officers and Public Works staff show up. The map will be updated throughout the week with stories to follow.