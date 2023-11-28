The temporary ban on street vending on Mission Street kicked in Monday morning. The 90-day prohibition, announced by Supervisor Hilary Ronen in October as an attempt to combat illegal vending, keeps both permitted and unpermitted vendors off the street. 

Starting Monday, vendors instead have access to an indoor space rented by the city at 2137 Mission St. It has room for up to 40 vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, seven days a week. A second spot for nine vendors will open Tuesday in the parking lot at 24th and Capp streets and  will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week, Tuesday to Saturday.

Police and Department of Public Works staff began patrolling up and down Mission Street on Monday to ask the few vendors out to move along. We spoke to some of them on Monday and we will be documenting how many vendors are out through the week. 

The map will be updated throughout the week.

Xueer is a data reporter for Mission Local through the California Local News Fellowship. Xueer is a bilingual multimedia journalist fluent in Chinese and English and is passionate about data, graphics, and innovative ways of storytelling. Xueer graduated from UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism with a Master's Degree in May 2023. She also loves cooking, photography, and scuba diving.

