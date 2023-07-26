tree corner bike restaurant brick
The northwest corner of 24th and Mission, where a young man was fatally stabbed this morning.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a regular at the 24th St. BART Plaza over the weekend.

Jose Hernandez, 25, was booked into jail on Sunday, according to sheriff’s booking logs. He was booked on suspicion of murder and battery.

In the predawn hours of Sunday, 42-year-old Valentin Hernandez Santillan was stabbed outside the China Express at the corner of 24th and Mission. Officers responded to the scene near 4 a.m., rendered aid, and called paramedics, but Hernandez Santillan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Business owners nearby said he was a regular at the plaza, playing music from a speaker late into the night while hanging out on the corner.

His killing is the 31st homicide in San Francisco this year and the third at the plaza since last summer.

