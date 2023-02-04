At around 1 pm on Feb. 1, undercover police officers arrested three women for selling stolen goods on the sidewalk at 16th and Mission. The women were cited and released from custody, according to a police report shared with Mission Local.

Santiago Lerma, a legislative aide for District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen, told Mission Local that Public Works first confiscated inventory from the women a week earlier because they lacked any proof of having purchased the goods.

SFPD then received a tip that the women were again selling stolen goods, triggering an investigation by the SFPD Burglary Unit. The plainclothes officers were able to scan the QR codes of the goods for sale, revealing that the items had been stolen from Target, according to the Lerma.

A new vending ordinance went into effect in early September . Since then the SFPD has mostly accompanied workers from the Department of Public Works as they check permits or encourage those without permits to leave.

Violations of the vending ordinance will not result in criminal charges, according to Rachel Gordon, the spokesperson for Public Works. In fact, Mission District Captain Michael McEachern wrote to the Chronicle, in Sept. 2002, that “we do not intend to become involved unless the safety of the (Department of Public Works) workers come into question.”

The difference here?

“This was not initiated by a violation of the vending ordinance,” Lerma said. “It was initiated by an independent unit that investigates retail theft.”

Public Works does not report to police when goods are confiscated. These arrests were the product of an independent “surveillance” operation by SFPD. Though Public Works employees are in charge of permitting, none were visible in the images tweeted by the SFPD Mission Station or a video of the arrests sent to Mission Local.