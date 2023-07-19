Veteran skaters who have organized downhill skating events say the yearly unsanctioned, Dolores Park hill bomb need not end after this month’s police crackdown arrested 117 people, most of them teenagers.

It would be a trivial matter for San Francisco to sanction the hill bomb, they say, avoiding the costs to teenagers, parents, and the city’s coffers.

“I can’t imagine that it would cost more than five grand to permit it and protect it,” said Kevin Reimer, a downhill skating world champion and owner of skateboard company Aera Trucks, who has organized several professional downhill skater events.

The city and young skaters appear to agree.

The Dolores hill bomb — largely organized by teenagers, who choose a date, create an Instagram post and send it to as many friends as possible — would be relatively easy to organize and officially sanction, said Reimer and others. It is, he noted, contained to a mere two-block stretch of urban road.

“That’s why I’m blown away,” he said. “Obviously the onus is sort of on the skaters” to pull permits and organize the event, he said. “But that didn’t happen, and the city could have reached out and said, ‘Hey, I know this is going to happen, is there some way this can be safe for everyone?’”

“I would love to see more applications for skating events”

The city bureaucracy, for its part, says yes. Nick Chapman is the special events head for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the man whose signature is affixed to every permit for a neighborhood block party, farmers market, or cycling race in the city.

“I would love to see more applications for skating events,” he said. “We would actively encourage applications and outreach from the skating community to see what we can do to facilitate skating in San Francisco.”

Chapman — coincidentally a veteran skater himself, who bombed San Francisco hills in the 1970s and has “the broken bones and the x-rays to prove it” — said the process is fairly straightforward but does require someone to take the reins, apply for a permit, and pay the costs: $1,200 minimum for the permit, plus any additional costs for rerouting transit, putting up “No parking” signs, installing safety barricades, hiring an ambulance or two, and requesting a police escort.

Those costs can add up: $600 a block for removing parking, Chapman estimated, perhaps $200-$300 each for plastic barricades, $150 an hour per police officer, and the ambulances — “those are very expensive,” he said.

Still, it would likely pale in comparison to the money spent paying hundreds of officers to break up the hill bomb by force this year and monitor the event yearly: The San Francisco Police Department has declined to detail its expenses for the operation this year, but they likely ran into the tens of thousands, and the cost to Muni from teenage taggers was $70,000.

San Francisco has never seen a sanctioned skating race, Chapman said, but it has seen plenty of similar races — Mission Crit, the “high-speed, possibly injury-prone” fixed-gear cycling race in the northeast Mission that Chapman sees as the closest analogue; the high-speed Giro de San Francisco cycling race near the Embarcadero; the uphill Red Bull Bay Climb on Potrero Hill; or the BYOB Big Wheel tricycle race on Vermont Street.

“If it can be done safely and appropriately,” Chapman said, “we would certainly look at [the hill bomb].” He added that the city committee responsible for approving events does so “more than than 99 percent” of the time — Chapman works with event organizers before they pull permits to ensure they have dotted their i’s and crossed their t’s.

And, Chapman added, any supervisor could always preemptively apply for a permit rather than relying on organizers to do so — though it is unclear the District 8 supervisor would do so: Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes Dolores Park, said he was “not sure” the event could be organized without disrupting neighbors.

“There is always going to be hill bombing in San Francisco”

Without exception, seasoned skaters said the actions taken by the city thus far were unlikely to deter the Dolores hill bomb. San Francisco installed raised pavement dots on Dolores Street in 2020 following the death of a 23-year-old cyclist and did so again in June this year. This failed to stop the event but did make the skateboarding more dangerous, participants said.

“By applying those to the ground, you’re all but guaranteeing skaters fall at speed on their boards,” said Reimer.

Liam McSpadden, 24, a 12-year skater and frequent downhill bomber in San Francisco, agreed. “The risk factor is really, really high now,” he said, referring to the dots on Dolores Street. McSpadden said he reached out to Mandelman’s office in 2020 but received no response.

Harry Ciabattini, another longtime downhill skater who has attended the hill bomb several times, added: “I’ve seen people fall because of those bumps.”

Instead of eschewing it, Aaron Breetwor, the brand manager at Comet Skateboards and a San Francisco skater, said city officials should understand downhill skating as an integral part of a famously hilly city.

“There is always going to be hill bombing in San Francisco,” he said. “The topography of this place is what draws people to it.”

Breetwor sympathized with officials’ wariness about what has been a dangerous event in the past — a skateboarding icon suffered a serious head injury in 2017, another landed in a two-week coma in 2019, a cyclist was killed in 2020, a man was stabbed last year — but said that if officials were concerned about safety, they had to start making inroads into the skating community.

“If you want it to be safe, you have to create a culture of safety,” said Breetwor, who teaches a skating class to young kids at César Chávez Elementary. “If you want to change the culture, you have to make changes now and expect results 10 years from now.”

Younger skaters were also receptive to a sanctioned hill bomb.

Amire Lofton, 19, a past organizer of the event, said a sanctioned race would “be cool” and “make it fun again,” possibly bringing out the veteran skaters as in years past: “2017 was the best one, because that’s when all the older skaters were there, the OG-sponsored skaters were there, bombing.”

Eriberto Jimenez, 16, who was arrested on July 8 alongside the other teenagers, agreed, saying an event with “paramedics there, ambulances there, handing out helmets, instead of rows of cops with riot gear” would make the hill bomb safest.

Ciabattini, a longtime downhill skater and participant, admitted it would be “difficult to say you could throw this event perfectly and have everyone be happy,” as it’s “an outlaw event thus far, where a literal kid in high school makes a flier and everyone shows up.”

But San Francisco officials have always had the option of attempting outreach and sanctioning the event, he said.

“No one does that, and then it’s just Amire again making the flier on Instagram.”