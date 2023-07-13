Police commissioners joined dozens of parents and advocates in criticizing San Francisco police for their mass arrest of teenagers last Saturday after the annual Dolors Park “hill bomb” skateboarding event, speaking at the Police Commission hearing on Wednesday.

And two teenagers who were themselves arrested said they were never read their rights during their hours-long detention — a violation of policy if true.

“I saw cops in riot gear, I saw rifles pointed at us, for the simple act of skating,” 16-year-old Eriberto told the Police Commission on Wednesday night. “I was arrested that night and kept there for five hours, sat on the ground, not being told what I was detained for, not being told that I was arrested. I was not read my rights when I was taken and zip-tied and kept against the wall.”

A total of 113 people, 81 of them juveniles, were arrested Saturday evening after police shut down the annual Dolores Park skating event and then dispersed unruly crowds that threw glass bottles and launched fireworks at officers. Teens were detained for hours and released to their parents late into the night.

The teenagers, joined by a handful of parents and dozens of advocates at the Police Commission hearing, spoke out against their treatment at the hands of San Francisco police officers and called the response heavy-handed.

Another teen, 15-year-old Rocco, said he was told to go one way and then the other by police officers that night. When he tried to go down a street to catch Muni, “that’s when I get trapped,” he said.

“A bunch of police trapped us down that street, and never told us why we got detained,” he added, saying he was kept outside for hours waiting to be boarded onto a bus to drive them two blocks away to Mission Station.

“They could’ve just marched us half a block down to the station,” he said. “We were waiting out there forever.”

When his two-minute limit for public comment was up and a bell rang out, the audience insisted he continue.

“Let him talk!” audience members shouted. “Let him speak! Say your peace!”

One audience member asked: “Were you even Mirandized?”

“No,” Rocco responded.

“Were you read your rights?” another shouted.

“No,” he responded.

Nick Pernia, Rocco’s father, then shouted from the back of the room: “Were you fingerprinted?” Yes, Rocco said. “Was your mugshot taken?” Yes again.

The crowd jeered. “How about that chief?” Pernia shouted, addressing Police Chief Bill Scott.

The Police Department’s policy on dealing with juveniles requires Miranda rights be read within a half-hour of taking a juvenile into custody.

Video of 15-year-old Rocco speaking at the Police Commission on his treatment by police during the Dolores Park “hill bomb” mass arrest. Video by Joe Rivano Barros.

Around a dozen parents were joined by some two dozen advocates in addressing the Police Commission, which oversees the San Francisco Police Department and can investigate its operations.

The Police Commission opened the meeting by saying the Dolores Park arrests were not on the agenda this week, but would be discussed at next week’s meeting.

Members of the public were still welcome — and very much present – to comment, commissioners said.

“They were sitting on that cold, cold ground. We were waiting for hours,” said one mother of an arrested teen.

One mother complained that her son had been arrested despite not intending to participate in the hill bomb. After his arrest, she wasn’t notified of his location until 3 a.m.

Commissioners Kevin Benedicto and Jesus Yañez both criticized the police response, calling for an internal investigation and accountability.

“I’m embarrassed for our city,” Yañez said. “I’m embarrassed at the actions this department took to criminalize an outlet for young people.”

“This is a failure of everything we represent as a city,” added Benedicto, calling it a “failure of de-escalation.”

Police Chief Bill Scott did not address the comments, but said body-camera footage from the arrests and a full report would be made available at next week’s commission hearing.

The chief has previously defended his officers’ actions, pointing to vandalism of a Muni tram by skaters, glass bottles and fireworks used against officers, and a sergeant who suffered a small cut on the forehead.

All of those acts occurred after the police moved to shut down the hill bomb, however.

Crowd rallies on City Hall steps

Before the meeting on Wednesday, a small crowd gathered outside to rally.

“We’re here today because of the young people, because of the young people’s rights that were violated,” Kevin Ortiz, President of the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club said, which has criticized the police response and connected it to an earlier operation during July 4.

The commission hearing came after a rally against the arrests on Sunday, and vows by some parents of arrested children to pursue lawsuits against the Police Department.

The crowd was riled up, heckling the commissioners and breaking out into chants of “Defund the police” and “No justice, no peace.” Among those who stood to speak were parents of arrested children, teachers, skating and youth advocates, and the arrested teens themselves.

Rachel Lederman, a civil rights lawyer, said she has contacted more than two dozen parents about a possible civil rights suit.

“You can’t simply sweep people up off the street as if they’re garbage,” Lederman said.

Many, including multiple older skaters, called for better safety planning of the event.

“We knew this fire was going to happen,” said Ryen Motzek, skate shop owner and president of the Mission Merchants Association. “Why let the fire happen just so you can put it out?”

After public comment ended, the crowd broke out into chanting.

Police Commissioner Larry Yee responded to the chants, saying “Si se puede, right, we get it,” referring to a popular protest chant. The crowd jeered. “This is the problem, there’s no respect!” one shouted.

As people filed out, they were invited by the commissioners to speak with Steve Ball, investigator with the Department of Police Accountability, which oversees police misconduct. He sat in the room and followed parents and teenagers outside, to hear complaints about the actions of officers.

A live blog of the Police Commission hearing is below. Video of the meeting will be available in full here.