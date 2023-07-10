When Tor Keeslar and his partner walked up Dolores Street, heading to their home at the corner of the park, they noticed throngs of young teens chattering excitedly, gripping their skateboards and peering at the police who had preemptively blocked off the road.

“Yo, this is going to be so lit,” one of the kids remarked within Keeslar’s earshot.

Keeslar and his partner, Sergio Costantini, were well-aware of what was going on. At least, they thought they were.

“We’ve seen the hill bomb, we’ve seen skaters go up and down these streets countless times,” Keeslar said. Living where Dolores meets 18th Street, Keeslar and Costantini “have never had a problem” watching the skaters fly by on their boards.

But when the event took a turn for the worse on Saturday night, they were speechless. What started as a tradition — skaters gathering to speed down the steep hills around Dolores Park — ended in chaos. “It looked like shit was gonna hit the fan,” Constantini said as he recounted watching police clash with the skaters. “Like, you just don’t want to get anywhere near that.”

While the residents who live on or near the park are accustomed to the event, all agreed that this one was bigger, the crowd younger. Moreover, they said, the tipping point for police may have been the actions of teens who aimed firecrackers and glass bottles at officers, according to residents.

Marek Hadlaw, a longtime resident of the neighborhood, was driving home from Noe Valley when the incident transpired. Turning the corner onto Dolores, towards his house at the southern apex of the park, Hadlaw “saw everything and thought — what in blazed hell is this?” He said that it was a crazy sight, just as impossible to explain as it was to understand.

Having lived in the area for 13 years, Hadlaw was well aware of the antics enjoyed by local skaters during the annual hill bomb event. He noticed earlier in the day the barricades and deterrents placed on the road: speed bumps and textured slats to slow down boards. He viewed them as preemptive measures by officials who anticipated an event with intense speed and a shortage of protective gear.

But Hadlaw wasn’t prepared to see what came next. “It was crazy — I don’t know how to explain it. The reaction from the police was clearly disproportionate to the problem. They probably had half of the SFPD posted out there.”

In all, there were more than 100 officers, several of them riding motorcycles, four vans and four buses to transport the 113 individuals arrested by late Sunday morning.

SFPD charged the group — 81 of them juveniles — with rioting, failure to disperse, and conspiracy. The police had encircled a group of skates and spectators in order to arrest them, sweeping up several who were simply passing by, according to those arrested.

Hadlaw wasn’t sure why the police were present in such large numbers to begin with. Like his neighbor, Annie Chang, he guessed it was due to injuries during the hill bombs of years past.

“I think it’s because someone died a few years ago,” Chang said as she shrugged, winding her dog’s leash around her wrist. She peered out into the open park, at the calm scene of families enjoying their Sunday, a radical departure from Saturday evening and Sunday morning. “Whatever it is, I think it was a waste of money on the police’s part.”

Chang and Hadlaw are correct about past hill bomb incidents — in 2020, a cyclist was killed in a hill bomb collision. The streets are steep, with recently added speed bumps.

Arthur Stewart, another neighbor on Dolores Street, couldn’t participate in this year’s hill bomb because of a recent injury while skating down Dolores, but he was present to watch Saturday’s hill bomb, and the violence that ensued. “It looked like there were a lot of youngins. The veterans know better than to clash with the police,” he explained, noting that the overall demographic was much younger this time as opposed to previous years.

Jeremy, a longtime resident on Dolores Street, also noticed the shift in demographics. Watching the hill bomb from start to finish, he observed that “the police were just hanging around, chatting, relaxed. Then the skaters started shooting fireworks and glass bottles at them.”

Despite being in favor of the skaters, Jeremy added that one of the fireworks nearly exploded into his window. This is not uncommon for Dolores Park’s neighbors — property damage is an unfortunate but recurring result of the hill bomb, they said.

Conan McHugh, a Dolores Park ambassador and resident, said that “this year, unlike the previous, I sustained no property damage.” He added that while the SFPD could have improved their approach, he still believes that their response was warranted.

Jeremy was also surprised at the actions of the skaters. “I’m in no means a police apologist,” said the self-proclaimed anti-police activist, “but from what I could see, they were very chill and calm — that is, until the skaters began to hit the metal barriers with their boards and shoot fireworks at them.”

Stewart also noticed such behavior. “As these skaters get older, they will learn not to say Fuck you to the police. I was the same way when I was younger, but luckily I didn’t have to learn my lesson the hard way.”

Regardless of the skaters’ actions, some neighbors insisted SFPD was unjustified. “I think it was an overreaction from the police,” Hadlaw said. “What’s crazy to me is that there are motocross riders turning Dolores Park into their own personal obstacle course,” he continued, referring to the motorcyclists who speed over streets, grass and dirt throughout the immediate area.

“They don’t wear helmets, they don’t even have license plates, and the cops have never done a single thing about it.”

However, some locals feel that the real issue is not with the skating itself, but with the insubordination of the adolescents. “If they shot at the police, then they deserved their arrests,” said Paul, a local who works in the non-profit news sector.

Jeremy imagined the reaction on Saturday might bring an end to the event.

McHugh disagreed. “Those concerned parents are invited to work with their kids and the city to make an officially sanctioned Hill Bomb event, just like the many other events we gladly close down portions of our neighborhood to host,” he wrote in an email.

“Expression, fun, and organized chaos is welcome here; solely chaos is not.”