In the wake of two police chases in the Mission District that left one person dead, six more injured, and a bus stop and historic storefront destroyed, San Francisco’s police commissioners confirmed that they will revisit the department’s policy on car pursuits.

“We always want to make sure that our policy is consistent with best practices,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Benedicto, who referred to police car pursuits as a “dangerous” practice. “I’ll ask for it to be calendared at a future commission meeting.”

Commission Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone agreed that the commission should “take a hard look” at the SFPD’s vehicle pursuit policy in light of the recent crashes.

“Given these last two tragic incidents we should look at whether it’s time to update our policy,” he said.

At present, the San Francisco Police Department’s “pursuit driving” policy emphasizes the need to “safely apprehend a fleeing violator without unnecessarily endangering the public and/or officers.”

The policy has not been revised since May 2013.

A chase on May 23 of this year left 58-year-old Victor Nguyen dead after police officers and sheriffs deputies pursued a carjacking suspect who had allegedly injured a city worker and stolen an SFMTA pickup truck. The suspect crashed the truck while being chased, destroying a bus stop 16th Street and Potrero Avenue, killing Nguyen and injuring himself and three others.

Carlo Watson, who had previously been arrested for carjacking in San Francisco, was arrested after the crash for various charges including carjacking and murder.

About a week after the 16th and Potrero crash, on June 2, Assistant Chief of Police David Lazar sent a department-wide email temporarily banning the preemptive use of spike strips, a tool used to puncture and flatten tires and possibly prevent a high-speed car chase. It’s unclear whether the email was connected to the crash.

“The preemptive use of spike strips is an excellent tool for officers to use on vehicles belonging to suspects engaged in a variety of crimes,” the email read. “Spike strips deployed in this manner can deescalate an incident and prevent a vehicle pursuit.”

The SFMTA truck that was allegedly carjacked by Carlo Watson and crashed outside the Boston Market, killing a bystander. Photo by Will Jarrett.

The ban, Lazar wrote, stemmed from a conflict with the department’s use-of-force policy, but would be temporary.

Then, on June 21, came another chase in which a police cruiser ran through a busy Valencia Street intersection, knocking a motorcyclist off his bike and narrowly missing a child while plunging through the front of the former Lucca’s Ravioli on Valencia and 22nd.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s most recent annual report, law enforcement agencies around the state led 12,513 police pursuits in 2021, with some 20 percent of them resulting in a crash, and more than 7 percent resulting in an injury or fatality. The total number of pursuits was up by 6.9 percent from 2020.

Of the 52 deaths in statewide police pursuits in 2021, 14 were people uninvolved in the crime. Of the 1,467 injuries, 450 were uninvolved parties, according to the report.

Department of Police Accountability policy director Janelle Caywood called the practice of car chases dangerous, and said her team is separately reviewing SFPD’s general order on vehicle pursuits to determine if it needs updating.

“Vehicle pursuits are extremely dangerous for both police officers and bystanders,” Caywood wrote in an email. “Because the pursuing officer has a lot going on (dealing with the stress of a high-speed chase, monitoring the radio, driving, etc.) they can get tunnel vision.”

Police supervisors are, according to department policy, required to continually monitor car chases as they happen. Such pursuits are permitted when a person is suspected of a violent felony or poses a risk to public safety.

But some believe this standard is too permissive.

“When you leave any discretion to the police officer, that’s a recipe for disaster,” said former SFPD sergeant Carl Tennenbaum. “I’m personally not a believer in police pursuits at all.”

A police vehicle crashed into Lucca’s after a high speed chase along Valencia Street. Photo by Lingzi Chen. June 21, 2023.

The casualties and damage that often occur during a chase and the inherent liability for the city, he continued, are not worth it — even though Tennenbaum recalled that “there’s nothing more exciting than getting into a car chase; it’s almost like a video game come to life.”

The car that officers pursued at 22nd and Valencia last week was “possibly involved in a violent crime,” according to an SFPD spokesperson, though police did not specify what crime that may have been. The driver of the car fled, running a red light, and a police car followed suit through the busy intersection, striking a motorcyclist and throwing back a young child before crashing into the former Lucca’s storefront.

Police did not specify whether Watson, the carjacking suspect in the 16th and Potrero incident, had committed any violent crime when they began to pursue him.

SFPD spokesperson Evan Sernoffsky said the two incidents are still under investigation and declined to comment on the specifics of what had happened. But, he said, there was no indication that the existing policy needed changing.

“We have one of the most restrictive chase policies in California or the country,” Sernoffsky said.

It is unclear how often SFPD authorizes car chases or how many result in injuries or property damage; the police department declined to provide this information.

Both the SFPD policy and the state’s vehicle pursuit guidelines from 2022 suggest a balance test with more than a dozen factors to be considered: The apparent need for immediate capture balanced against the risks to peace officers, innocent motorists, and others to protect the public

Vehicular or pedestrian traffic safety and volume

Whether a suspect has been identified or may be safely apprehended at a later time

Deputy Public Defender Diamond Ward, who is representing the carjacking suspect Watson, said her client was experiencing a mental health emergency. Watson had sought emergency psychiatric care less than 48 hours before his arrest, Ward noted, but was released after less than 24 hours. Soon after, he came across the city vehicle with keys in the ignition and the engine running.

Police and sheriff’s deputies may have “aggravated the situation,” Ward said, by commencing a high speed chase through the “dense residential and commercial neighborhood, and contributed to the conditions that led to this tragic collision along a busy transit corridor.”

The city often pays out settlements to civilians hit by SFPD squad cars, but it is not specified in records how many of those are the result of high-speed chases.

Police officers who fail to follow existing policy may face discipline. But it is unclear how often this type of discipline is meted out for unsafe or improper car pursuits, despite the damages and high risks involved.

The city’s civilian Police Commission has heard two such cases in the past 10 years, and Caywood said it is uncommon for the Department of Police Accountability to receive civilian complaints about vehicle pursuits — she knew of just one case from several years ago.

“If DPA were to get complaints about unsafe vehicle pursuits,” Caywood said, “we would examine the incident with great scrutiny because pursuits are so dangerous and threaten the lives of both officers and bystanders.”