A person was killed and four others injured after a chase by San Francisco police pursuing a stolen city vehicle ended when the vehicle crashed at 16th and Potrero this morning.

Around the same time, a block away, a traffic enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted near 17th and Utah this morning, with police on the scene saying the parking control officer was hit in the back of the head. The incidents were unrelated, according to officers on the scene.

The San Francisco police were responding to a reported carjacking that occurred near 10 a.m. this morning at Folsom and Mabini streets in SoMa. Officers then received a tip that the allegedly stolen vehicle, a city truck, was spotted at Kansas and 25th streets. Police subsequently pursued the stolen vehicle in a chase.

The truck crashed into at least one other vehicle and then the bus stop at 16th and Potrero in front of the Boston Market, according to police, injuring five, including the suspected carjacker. All five were taken away by an ambulance to General Hospital, according to a witness on site, and one of them subsequently died.

Hector Martinez, the owner of Your New Barber nearby, saw the aftermath of the crash. He said first responders tried to resuscitate the person who died for 10 minutes, but were unsuccessful.

“It sounded like an explosion almost,” he said. “I ran outside and I saw chaos.”

Martinez added that, as soon as he went outside, the suspect was sitting near the destroyed bus stop in handcuffs.

Police said one person has been arrested for the carjacking of the city truck, which involved a “physical struggle” with a city employee. The suspect is currently hospitalized.

Police did not clarify whether the pursuit was a high-speed chase.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.