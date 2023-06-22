A San Francisco police SUV crashed into Lucca Deli’s on Valencia Street Wednesday evening and destroyed the shuttered Italian deli’s storefront, after the police car lost control and swerved into the corner store during a high-speed car chase, witnesses said.

Witnesses said two people were taken away by an ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

“I was just sitting next to the stop sign and a red car was flying through the stop sign and the second after that I saw a police cruiser going just as fast,” said Chris, who said he was on 22nd Street down from the intersection and that the speeding car was going “50 to 60 miles per house” westbound towards Valencia. The car speedily took a left onto Valencia Street, Chris said, followed by “a police cruiser chasing it with lights on.”

Chris ran down 22nd, following the chase, and saw the police SUV had crashed into Lucca’s facade, he said.

The police squad car bore a hole into the storefront, smashing its glass windows and doors. The car took down the tiled-beam above the front door, and the SUV sunk into the shop’s gutted-out floor.

The police SUV had apparently swerved rapidly when turning onto Valencia. It is unclear if the squad car hit any pedestrians, but witnesses said they saw two people being transported to the hospital.

A motorcycle also lay flat on its side on 22nd Street near Lucca. It is unclear if the SFPD squad car or the speed red car hit the motorcycle.

The 91-year-old Lucca Deli closed in 2019 and has been shuttered since; its new owner has been shy to explain his intentions for the corner spot, but he is often seen working inside the store, standing at a makeshift wooden bar surrounded by comic books, speakers, and other knick-knacks.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more information.