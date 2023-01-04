Throughout the day, our reporters will be out and about in the Mission and further afield to keep you updated on the storm.
Refresh the page for the latest information on flooding, shelters, and other storm-related news. You can get in touch at info@missionlocal.com.
The Mission prepares: 11:00 a.m.
All was calm in the Mission this morning; in much of the neighborhood, it looked no different than like your typical slightly-drizzly day, except for the obvious preparation clothing-wise: Nearly everyone in sight was decked out in raincoats with hoods up, carrying umbrellas and wearing boots. But people walked to work, stopped at the grocery store. At La Scuola, hooded children kicked a ball around and shouted to each other.
When you round the corner onto Folsom Street from 18th Street, though, it’s clear something bigger is coming. It looks like construction at first, but if you read the sign near El Tepa taqueria closely, you’ll see it contains a warning. “Sewage Present,” it reads. “AVOID CONTACT.”
Then come the barriers. They start halfway up Folsom toward 17th Street, and round the corner on the south side of 17th Street to Shotwell. Extra barriers sit at the ready on 17th Street, unused.
Samuel Picazo sits outside, perched behind the row of flood barriers with his garage door open. He’s not sure why only his corner of the oft-flooded intersection at 17th and Folsom streets gets barriers from the city. “Discrimination,” he shrugs.
Anyway, this time he’s ready. “Other times they put the barriers and the water doesn’t come,” he said. “Que llegue!” –Eleni Balakrishnan
Homeless on Valencia Street: 10:45 a.m.
The wind has started to pick up a bit and the sky is spitting. The beginning or just a morning spray? Only a few pedestrians braved Valencia Street.
A couple of homeless residents parked their cart outside of a laundromat, but inside, they said they had places to go.
Roy Lewis, a homeless resident, settled into his spot under the overhang at Valencia Whole Foods near the corner of 21st Street . The 80-year old – “I keep trying to go back to 79 but that aint’ working,” – has no plans to budge. “It’s going to be cool,” he said of the rain.
And if the water rises above the curb and starts flowing into his corner? “I’ll just find a place where it ain’t coming in.” –Lydia Chavez
Storm inbound: 10:40 a.m.
Mere days after San Francisco was pummeled by strong winds and rain of over five inches on New Year’s Eve, another storm is en route.
We are expecting the worst of the weather to hit around 3 p.m. and to last into the evening. An advisory from the National Weather Service indicated that the Bay Area should expect “widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down, widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life.”
The weather is being caused by a “bomb cyclone” developing along the Northern Californian coast. The cyclone is expected to mean periods of extreme weather for the next several days. Because the ground is already saturated from our recent storm, the risk of flooding is high.
Thousands of sandbags have been distributed by the city to shore up at-risk properties. As of right now, no more are available, but new supplies are expected later today. Shelters have been made available for unhoused people, although spaces are limited and will not be enough for everyone in need.
As of right now, all SFUSD schools are still open. A statement from Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne says that the district “is closely monitoring updates related to the storm in consultation with the City and County of San Francisco, and will provide additional updates to staff and families in case the situation evolves.”
Check back throughout the day for information on how the city is being impacted, where you can access services, and other storm-related news. –Will Jarrett