All was calm in the Mission this morning; in much of the neighborhood, it looked no different than like your typical slightly-drizzly day, except for the obvious preparation clothing-wise: Nearly everyone in sight was decked out in raincoats with hoods up, carrying umbrellas and wearing boots. But people walked to work, stopped at the grocery store. At La Scuola, hooded children kicked a ball around and shouted to each other.

When you round the corner onto Folsom Street from 18th Street, though, it’s clear something bigger is coming. It looks like construction at first, but if you read the sign near El Tepa taqueria closely, you’ll see it contains a warning. “Sewage Present,” it reads. “AVOID CONTACT.”

Then come the barriers. They start halfway up Folsom toward 17th Street, and round the corner on the south side of 17th Street to Shotwell. Extra barriers sit at the ready on 17th Street, unused.

Samuel Picazo sits outside, perched behind the row of flood barriers with his garage door open. He’s not sure why only his corner of the oft-flooded intersection at 17th and Folsom streets gets barriers from the city. “Discrimination,” he shrugs.

Anyway, this time he’s ready. “Other times they put the barriers and the water doesn’t come,” he said. “Que llegue!” –Eleni Balakrishnan