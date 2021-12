Mission Local continued to provide strong pandemic-related coverage in 2021. But readers voted with their clicking fingers, and other subjects caught their interest in greater numbers. Trash, misery, ride-share chicanery and the San Francisco Board of Education were what Mission Local readers were focusing on in ’21.

Who knows what readers will gravitate toward in ’22? Nobody, clearly.

Thanks for reading Mission Local this year and see you in the next.

One-time $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $25 $40 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now