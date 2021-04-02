Alison Collins’ Wednesday lawsuit vs. the San Francisco Unified School District and five of her Board of Education colleagues was so convoluted that it forced everyone to create a word problem of the sort we endured in junior high school to tally up its monetary demands.
If Alison sues the San Francisco Unified School District, City and County of San Francisco and five fellow school board commissioners, and seeks $12 million in general damages from each defendant and $3 million in punitive damages from each board member defendant, what are the total damages sought?
The trick here is that, while it’s confusingly worded, “City and County of San Francisco” isn’t actually a party to this suit (so far). So the equation looks something like this: 6($12 million) + 5($3 million) = $87 million.
The lawsuit was not delivered by a train leaving Cleveland at 60 miles per hour. Alas. You can’t have everything.
Reading through Collins’ complaint, however, she may end up with nothing. This lawsuit is an amazing document, and not in a good way — and all the more so because three different law firms were involved in its crafting. That’s on par with four writers being credited with the screenplay of Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.
The legal text is scattered with biblical scripture and inspirational sayings of the sort one would expect to find on cross-stitch samplers; it opens, unsubtly, with the recitation of the illustrious Pastor Martin Niemöller quote regarding acquiescence in the face of Nazi atrocities.
This is an odd and grating choice in both style and substance: Whatever the hell is going on with our schools and our Board of Education, it’s not exactly as bad as Hitler.
Nor is this lawsuit. But it’s still bad: There are typos and misspelled names and nonsensical turns of phrase (“beyond a pixel of a doubt”) and pages upon pages of cut-and-pasted, irrelevant court decisions with the Westlaw citations still embedded within them.
But, more substantively, it’s bad on facts. And bad on law. And that’s just plain bad.
But, first, the backstory.
The year 2020 was rough for everyone. But for the school board, it was the 2020 of rough years.
There was the vote to rename 44 schools, despite provably deficient historical research, an arbitrary and sloppy process from the renaming committee, and despite the fact that, you know, all the schools are closed. There was the acrimonious decision to scrap the merit-based entrance system at Lowell High School. And there is the long-running misery regarding the city’s shuttered schools, spaced-out Zoom students, declining enrollment, parents’ (read: mothers’) imploding careers and the school board’s deliberate decision to not bring in a consultant to form pandemic plans.
And then, in March, 2021, came Alison Collins’ tweets.
The Dec. 4, 2016, tweetstorm — written two years before Collins was elected to the school board — laments anti-Black and anti-brown attitudes and behaviors at San Francisco public schools and, particularly, in among Asians. But, in doing so, Collins — the only Black woman on the school board — deployed sweeping generalizations that Asian Americans felt played into reductive stereotypes and negative tropes.
These tweets were unearthed by extreme partisans mounting a recall effort of Collins and two of her colleagues, and vehemently opposed to altering the status quo at Lowell. This was neither an organic nor a good-faith effort; the tweets were, additionally, dropped during a glut of anti-Asian violence, resulting in inevitable conflations of words written in pre-Trump 2016 and the volatile, post-Trump situation on the ground in 2021.
That was unfortunate. As was the decision by media outlets to reflexively label the tweets “racist,” and preclude a more complex discussion. It’s also unfortunate that partisan operatives essentially dictated a story and forced everyone to react.
But Collins’ behavior in 2021, at which time she is an elected official and overseeing a plurality-Asian school system, was perhaps the most unfortunate of all. Numerous Asian elected officials and/or community leaders said Collins either blew them off or was dismissive and defensive. Calls for her resignation soon grew nigh-unanimous among city leaders, who long ago lost patience with the Board of Education. On March 25, Collins’ school board colleagues voted to strip her of her title of vice president and her committee positions — though, it should be noted, not remove her from the board altogether.
Après ça, le déluge.
So that’s the backstory. But it’s at this point that, to employ a very technical legal term, the cheese slips off the plaintiff’s cracker. Because, reading through the suit, it well and truly appears to claim that the school board’s March 25 vote was the culmination of a conspiracy — perhaps a years-long conspiracy.
The suit recounts several lengthy 2016 instances of Collins and other Black public school parents speaking out against anti-Black and anti-brown attitudes and bullying.
And then this:
For all the world, this reads as if a group of future school board commissioners, who hadn’t been seated yet in 2016, hatched a conspiracy to sink Collins, who also hadn’t been elected or seated yet. Several of them would, in fact, endorse her in 2018.
And even if it’s just convoluted and poorly written and the alleged conspiracy didn’t commence until more recently, it’s still nonsensical. Three of the defendants who voted to bump Collins out of the VP slot also voted along with her to end merit-based admissions at Lowell.
It certainly must come as a surprise to Commissioner Kevine Boggess, who is a Black parent, to learn that he was party to a conspiracy to discredit Collins due to her advocacy for Black parents. Just as it must come as a jolt to Commissioner Mark Sanchez, a Latino, to discover he had it in for Collins due to her work on behalf of Latinos.
But it grows more nonsensical still: It wasn’t Collins’ colleagues on the Board of Education who “launched a scorched earth (sic) search for evidence to silence Ms. Collins, including raiding the Twitter account of Ms. Collins” (insofar as one can “raid” items posted on social media for all to see). And it wasn’t the school district writ large doing this.
It was the pro-recall, pro-merit-based Lowell partisans, who admitted it and even boasted about it.
God help us, but a lawsuit demanding $87 million in damages from a cash-strapped school system that hasn’t even managed to open its buildings, let alone properly ventilate them, doesn’t seem to know who it’s suing.
Perhaps the relevant documents were lost on that train from Cleveland.
Your humble narrator reviewed Collins’ suit with half a dozen Constitutional scholars. They were not amused.
“This isn’t really a lawsuit,” summed up UC Davis law professor Ash Bhagwat. “It’s more of an op-ed pretending to be a lawsuit.”
Among the more minor problems with this problematic suit is that Collins’ attorneys describe the school district, which pays board members $500 a month, as her “employer” — and structure their technical claims thusly. And yet, state law expressly exempts “persons elected by popular vote” from the definition of “public school employee.”
The suit’s defamation-like claims also baffled law professors; Collins’ colleagues are free to label her or her tweets as “racist,” if that’s how they see it (and vote accordingly). Collins, moreover, is a public figure — rendering the burden of winning on a defamation-like claim nigh-impossible.
“If Jerry Falwell can’t get damages for Hustler magazine and Larry Flynt saying he lost his virginity to his mother in an outhouse, I don’t know how she will recover from her fellow politicians saying ‘we think this was a racist statement and we don’t agree with it,’” summed up San Francisco State political science professor Nick Conway, a former attorney and administrative law judge.
Similarly, Collins’ claim of “intentional infliction of emotional distress” from her colleagues struck scholars as bizarre in the context of elected office. “This is absurd,” said Joel Paul, a UC Hastings professor. “You can’t complain when people express opinions about you that are hostile. That is part of the job of a public official.”
So, those are the smaller problems. A bigger, Constitutional problem is in Collins’ claim that she was denied due process and deprived of her property in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. A government employee’s job is, in fact, considered “property” — but, remember, Collins didn’t lose her “job,” only her titles. She is still being paid, and is still voting (she even voted on the resolution stripping her of her titles).
Collins is entitled to be on the Board of Education; the voters put her there. But she is not entitled to any specific position on that board, especially a position chosen through an internal vote of board members. So, those claims crumble.
As does Collins’ overarching claim that her First Amendment rights have been trampled. Yes, there are Supreme Court cases protecting public employees from retaliation for their personal speech. “But that doesn’t apply to policymaking employees,” explains Zachary Price, a UC Hastings professor. “She’s more like a legislator. And legislators, I’m sure, get stripped of committee assignments all the time based on things they say.”
Indeed they do, and you don’t have to hunt far and wide for a germane example. In 2007, after Supervisor Chris Daly insinuated that Mayor Gavin Newsom was a coke fiend, Board President Aaron Peskin removed Daly from the consequential position of Budget Committee chair, stating that friction between Daly and the mayor’s office had grown untenable.
Daly did not sue his colleagues on First Amendment grounds and demand scores of millions of dollars. That would have been ridiculous: Deliberative bodies such as the Board of Supervisors and Board of Education are entitled to select the committee members, presidents and vice presidents of their choosing — or unselect them, as it were. Simply put, deliberative bodies tend to choose the leaders who reflect their preferred ideologies or worldviews. This is often a political matter. But it’s hardly revelatory that there’s politics involved in politics.
There’s also a relatively recent legal precedent that spells this out expressly — and is so analogous to the Collins case that it nearly beggars belief. That would be the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ 2010 ruling in the Blair vs. Bethel School District matter.
In this case, an elected member of the Bethel District (Washington) School Board named Ken Blair was stripped of his title of vice president in a vote of his colleagues, and then turned around and filed a suit claiming he was being retaliated against for his protected First Amendment activity.
Yes, that’s astoundingly similar: An outspoken school board vice president voted out of his position by his colleagues, but who remains a voting member of the board, and sues on First Amendment grounds.
He didn’t demand $87 million, no, but this is downright eerie.
And Blair lost. At every level. The 9th Circuit panel ruled that Blair’s First Amendment rights were not chilled, and his colleagues were entitled to strip him of his leadership position in favor of a “vice president who better represented the board’s majority view.”
The ruling finds that while “the First Amendment protects Blair’s discordant speech as a general matter; it does not, however, immunize him from the political fallout of what he says.”
And furthermore: “The Board’s action didn’t prevent Blair from continuing to speak out, vote his conscience, and serve his constituents as a member of the Board … [but] the First Amendment doesn’t shield public figures from the give-and-take of the political process.”
Blair (unsuccessfully) filed his suit under the very same federal statute Collins is deploying: 42 U.S.C. § 1983. Fascinating.
“If I was an attorney for the School Board,” says S.F. State’s Conway, “this is the first case I’d cite.”
So, that’s the good, the bad, and the ugly of this lawsuit. But, truth be told, there seems to be plenty more of the latter two.
“A lot of stuff in here seems highly extraneous,” sums up Bhagwat. “It makes one think the audience is not just the courts.”
If the legal experts are correct, the courts won’t think much of this lawsuit. So, it remains to be seen what the general public makes of it.
As such, we’ll learn how city residents respond to a suit aiming to siphon $87 million from San Francisco’s school system.
A prediction: Not charitably.
“Let me put it to you this way,” says Conway. “I have represented families of people who have been executed by the police in misconduct cases. And even in those cases we didn’t get a sniff near $87 million.”
George Floyd’s family, in fact, agreed to a $27 million settlement.
Collins has truly overachieved in personifying and popularizing a recall initiated by fringe political forces. This is part of why so many left-leaning figures had called for her to step down.
In the meantime, San Francisco students and parents eagerly await the day they can return to school in-person for truncated daily schedules, and from only two to four days a week. It’s a major haul to get everything into place in the coming days. And now, a school board, which has not exactly acquitted itself with distinction, is in the midst of tearing itself apart.
It’s going to get worse before it gets better. That appears to be beyond a pixel of a doubt.
No comments yet? Let me be the first to say that this is not a good look for a multi-millionaire real estate developer family attempting to suck the last life out of the barely surviving SF school district.
Yes, #AliMTrump is obviously only in it for her own self interest and ego.
All this, and they’re real estate developers too? What’s the history of her family’s involvement with the most altruistic, equitable and beloved professional field in San Francisco– property flippers?
“As was the decision by media outlets to reflexively label the tweets “racist,” and preclude a more complex discussion.” – Joe Eskenazi
Her tweets were racist. Plain and simple. There is no more nuanced discussion necessary.
Stop normalizing a double standard around racism. It’s a terrible look.
The first half of her tweet thread touched on material that does need some nuanced discussion. In better hands, some of what she said could have led to something constructive. Check out The Black & Asian podcast between Jay Caspian Kang and Darrell Owens.
If she is racist then Malcolm X is racist. But you probably think that. How many times did you vote for Trump?
I don’t think it’s accurate to say the Recall is initiated by “fringe” political forces, except in so far as parents are are on the fringes of the historical locus of power in the city. At this point, the Board has alienated so many parents with incompetence, that the recall is being supported by people with a wide range of opinions, not just those upset about Lowell admissions or school renaming. Most parents involved are upset that the schools are closed and see the board as failing to do enough to reopen them.
I fully agree. Every parent I know, public and private, has signed on to this recall effort. It isn’t a fringe movement at all.
Many involved SFUSD parents have known Collins for many years and she should have never been elected. Her tweets are only a small portion of the things she’s said over the years.
Totally. Not sure why Mr. Eskenazi refers to the recall effort as partisan or fringe. He doesn’t explain or backup that claim. Maybe he doesn’t mean it in the traditional political sense… The way I see it, the same people who came out to vote for Mayor Breed and Scott Weiner, not to mention Gavin Newsom, are likely aligned. So why call that partisan or fringe? More like, ‘mainstream Democrats’? Or ‘Moderate Progressives’?
…or maybe he just means “partisan” in the dictionary definition: “a strong supporter of a party, cause, or person.” In which case… duh, of course people sponsoring the recall are strong supporters of the recall.
JE, great article. Appears to be a great first summary. Thank you. I was very unhappy with the Lowell changes and I emailed Ms. Collins stating as such – no response. I voted for her; I regret that decision. I find her lawsuit above extremely rude. I am sad the district has to expend resources defending itself. Ms. Collins is malignancy. I hope we, as a city, can focus on improving SFUSD. My three children attended SFUSD and loved our teachers and principals. It’s sad Ms. Collins has made this a personal joke.
collins and her attorneys: defiance, unwillingness to admit wrongdoing and defeat.
please spare us, all races, nationalities and colors, her family and the twins, children everywhere the indignity of her
claims. pixel dust.
today is Good Friday, let us all think on the Good.
I loved this article. Really well written.
Yet another fine column by Mr. Eskenazi.
Well done.
Do we know if any of the law firms representing Collins are working on a contingency basis? I doubt that they are as those law firms would surely assess the probability of winning and collecting damages so that they would be paid.
So my guess is that the conclusion must be that Collins is paying those firms at their hourly rate. And will only recover those costs if she goes to trial and wins, a possibility that seems negligible.
Would be fun being on the jury for this one, not that it will ever get that far.
I wonder if her dream team of lawyers advised her that CA’s Anti-SLAPP statute could result in Collins having to pay the legal fees for EVERY defendant she dragged into this frivolous and ridiculous lawsuit.
Please do a follow-up outlining how much money the school district will loose defending itself from this ridiculous suit.
Although Mrs. Collins is married to a multi-millionaire real estate developer who can afford to fund frivolous lawsuits aplenty—-our school district can barely afford paper towels for the kids bathrooms. Her tantrum of a publicity stunt costs our children’s resources.
Plus her case is subject to the anti slapp statute, at least for the state claims. If granted she will not may have to pay the defendant fees.
Can I buy an San Francisco Themed T-Shirt with this article printed on it? (NFTs are not for me)
As the old adage goes, it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it. Collins is so confrontational with her rhetoric that it undermines her leadership. She has alienated parents, board members, the district, and with this lawsuit, she has backed herself into a corner. All she had to do was give a sincere apology to the Asian community for her inflammatory comments and tone down her act. Instead, she doubled down on stupidity. Pride comes before the fall.
This lawsuit is an anvil atop the proverbial straw. Collins needed a crisis control manager, not a team of lawyers.
You have a great talent for incorporating hilarious references and humorous commentary into political writing. You should be writing for Stephen Colbert to supplement your income.
It is also disheartening to see key members of the SF chapter of the NAACP supporting Ms. Collins delusion. In fact, the head of the Education Committee and the President of the chapter can be seen and heard applauding her efforts and rallying to her defense, yet they never have spoken up about the over one year long closure of schools and the disproportionate adverse effects on kids and families of color. She and others of the “fake woke” gang need to go.
It’s incredible to me that you think they are a better arbiter of what is racist behavior than the venerable NAACP, which has been at the forefront of civil liberties for 115 years. You really have some amazing hubris.
I hope whatever judge gets the unenviable task of tossing this frivolous lawsuit out while keeping a straight face also invokes the “English rule” and awards the defendants their legal costs.
No problem! They’ll simply raise our property taxes to pay off the lawsuit.
Land of the free, home of the litigious.
Great article.
Mr. Eskenazi, thru his contacts, connections and diligent research skills honed over many years has basically given a road map for the defense.
The case may be spurious on the surface but there is a probability of settlement.
Maybe that’s what they are shooting for.
Do the defendants, the already scandalized School Board and The City (forever mired in one scandal or another) want this lawsuit and courtroom drama taking over a big chunk of the political news cycle for months to come? The narrative of a black women fighting the historical oppression of the African American Community in San Francisco armed with a huge amount of material to work from. The lawsuit as a stage and threat – the case may go down in flames but I’ll take you with me unless ….
“ That was unfortunate. As was the decision by media outlets to reflexively label the tweets “racist,” and preclude a more complex discussion. ”
Just stop with the idea that extremely racist statements about Asians are somehow less derogatory and somehow require greater scrutiny. You don’t have to throw the Progressives a “both sides” bone in this situation. Not is it fair to paint those of us who want Collins out as part of a “fringe.” If you think the entire SFUSD administration standing against her is fringe then you have a bigger article to write.
We do need to remember that this shit show was not a 1 or even 2 woman show. The superintendent and his cronies i.e. Daniel Menezes the person in charge of the COVID response, have been central in this insanity imposed on the entire city. It took a village to mess it up this badly.
Collins has demonstrated enduring racism against the Asian American community with her actions and language. She should be recalled and not allowed near a public office again. No one calls Asians “house n**rs” and gets away with it. Collins should have to pay for the defendants’ legal costs for her frivolous lawsuit.
As a teacher in the district, I have witnessed the gradual change in the last decade of our educational mission in San Francisco. Schools are adopting, hiring and promoting employees who embrace critical race theory. Some administrators and teachers treat concerned White/Asian parents as nuisances while always seeking out more Black and Brown representation in the PTSA. The school wants the White/Asian fundraising parents to bring in money, but they don’t want to address their concerns. Why? Because the white and Asian parents care more about the lack of academic standards and school safety issues. The dwindling enrollment of the White population in the district over the last decade is evidence of dissatisfaction; people vote with their feet. Alison Collins has ridden the woke wave, getting rid of admissions standards at Lowell and lowering standards for all in order to achieve superficial racial equity. Anyone who stands in their way will be labeled racists and that’s the end of any rational discussion. The achievement gap widens year after year. Collins’ drama holds a mirror for all of us to reflect on our tendency to embrace superficial radical ideas without data to support meaningful change that addresses the needs of all students.
This is a very good summation and matches what I’ve heard from teachers and parents of school age children. But to be fair – one hears what one wants to hear.
Nevertheless – thank you for your input.
The key word is “superficial”.
Addressing San Francisco’s systematic disenfranchisement, theft of wealth and ghettoization of the African American community over many, many decades is a mighty mountain of issues to climb.
Renaming schools or tribalistic lashing out against other communities will do nothing to address the never ending, generational cycle of poverty we subject our black brethren to.
Although not in agreement with most points, appreciate your deliberation regarding the matter. Agree “That was unfortunate. As was the decision by media outlets to reflexively label the tweets “racist,” and preclude a more complex discussion. “ Yes, a more complex discussion remains appropriate.
A more complex discussion? You mean to say that we should all discuss and agree that it’s okay for Blacks to make racist remarks against Asians, but it’s not okay for Asians to make racist remarks against Blacks. Yes, we should have that discussion right away to expose you and others who think in this manner for the hypocrites you are.
This is a very good piece.
One quibble… the motivations of those who quoted this lady’s noxious twitter posts don’t matter. She posted them publicly specifically to make them publicly available. No one else bears an iota of responsibility for Alison Collins’ hate speech… it’s all on her.
Yes, I’m not sure what the point of that part was. Of course people on opposite political sides will try to use each others words against them…
In San Francisco, people who don’t agree with your preferred narrative are “extreme partisans” (in Joe E.’s words) or “house n****rs” (in Allison Collins’ words).
But nice legal analysis. I appreciated that part.
How about a link to the lawsuit so the rest of us can read it?
It’s in there, Champ. Here it is again: https://www.scribd.com/document/501127022/Collins-Lawsuit
JE
I truly love these sorts of articles primarily for the comments. The district has been a hot mess for a while, where were these parents then? They weren’t concerned because they’re largely single issue parents whose primary engagement with their school focuses on raising as much money as possible via the PTA so their children have what they need. Who care if Black and Latino children can actually read and achieve. These parents are mad due to the changes to Lowell’s admissions. But please, continue to explain to me how Black Lives Matter.
Tweets were racist, unless racialized, negative generalizations about groups of people are now allowed. This woman is just an egomaniac. She somehow convinced Black families in Bayview that she was one of them, just like how Trump convinced working class white folks that he was one of them. It’s almost funny.
When are reporters going to write about her consulting work for her husband’s company? When are you going to talk about how little actual teaching experience this person really has? Dig deeper. This person is a fraud.
A return to your usual high quality reporting.
Mr. Eskenazi, you stated the “tweets were unearthed by extreme partisans mounting a recall effort”. and “a recall initiated by fringe political forces”
Um, no. (1) The tweets were unearthed by an Asian American woman who lives in San Francisco and supports the recall effort and was offended by the tweets, but she isn’t mounting the recall herself. And (2) what definition of ‘partisan’ and ‘fringe’ are you using? These are parents who think that SFUSD should have a plan to educate children. This isn’t the Republican-led Recall Newsom campaign. This isn’t even the somewhat-political Recall Chesa campaign, which is more focused on policy/criminal justice reform/etc. This is just parents in San Francisco who want their public schools to open. And if I had to guess, mostly, these the same people who voted for Mayor Breed, Scott Weiner and Gavin Newsom. Not sure how that could be considered ‘partisan’ or ‘fringe’.
Also, I think considering how you portrayed the recall campaign, you had a journalistic duty to at least ask them for comment. Siva/Autumn (the actual people behind the recall) have literally said they will do interviews with ANYONE who asks. Doesn’t matter how small the news org or whether they agree/disagree on the issue. Please re-evaluate how you portray San Francisco parents who just want a good education for their children.
Thank you for that comment. As a SF parent, completely agree with your points.
Tweets were unearthed by the conservative Chinese Americans who are the political heirs to those who sued to blow up the desegregation consent decree and who now have the gall to play the race card on mere language.
The degree of anti-Black hatred at play here is only eclipsed by the opportunistic sensitivity of the right wingers who that are fanning the flames.
Mr. Eskenazi, you said, “the decision by media outlets to reflexively label the tweets “racist,” and preclude a more complex discussion [was unfortunate]. It’s also unfortunate that partisan operatives essentially dictated a story and forced everyone to react. ”
I feel like you’re trying to obfuscate the simple truth here:
1. There were tweets made by Alison Collins
2. The press published those tweets.
3. Virtually everyone considers them racist.
There’s no narrative being pushed by the anti-Collins side…
The “story” being told by “partisan operatives” is literally, “Here are some tweets by Alison Collins”
Another breathtaking article from Joe. It only gets better with the great comments (from different perspectives) . A+ reporting on the dysfunctional family that is the School Board. We clearly can’t elect competent people to this board, so lets recall them, change the voter election aspect, and have the mayor do a do-over. (while calling out those who endorsed Collins in the first place – its a long list!)
18th century English polymath Samuel Johnson said: “When a man [sic] knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.”
Johnson forgot to add, “otherwise they lose their mind, flailing in the tumbril, lashing out in a desperate attempt to deny the inevitable.”
Let’s ignore this and turn media attention to single-minded pressure on ensuring that BOE commits to all SFUSD kids are back to school day one of fall. The writing is brilliant, articulate and insightful, and I really appreciate understanding AC’s depth of greed and self-absorption. But the essence of the situation is that it’s all a publicity stunt for a political celebrity hopeful…if she doesn’t get attention she’ll wilt, and the machinations of due process will squash the suit for all the salient reasons outlined here.
