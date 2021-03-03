Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

As everyone knows, the virus can’t be stopped in one city or one country, but that doesn’t stop Big Pharma from hoarding supplies and reaping big profits.

Nor can it be stopped if those most vulnerable can’t get vaccinated. Of course, equity is hard to come by in a state of inequity.

For those of you who missed it yesterday, San Francisco residents scored a stunner over Recology. Victories against local monopolies are rare and unexpected.

The Mission Community Market and a list of indoor options highlight activities this weekend. `

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of March 4, 23 percent (179,152) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 11 percent (80,862) had received two. On March 3, 6984 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 6346.3. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

R Number modelers have yet to pick up on the presence of a more contagious variant. Covid-19 R Estimation and the ensemble estimate today’s San Francico R Number and California R Number to remain hovering around .7.

Between January 31 and March 1, DPH added 239 new cases to the Mission for a cumulative total of 3939 cases, or 66 cases per 1000 residents. And speaking of inequities, while 10 neighborhoods east of Twin Peaks have had more than 1000 cases over the year, only 3 neighborhood west of Twin Peaks have had more than 800.

Unlike other parts of the country, new cases in San Francisco continue to drift slowly downward. For the week ending February 25, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 58, or 6.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents, still almost double the number when the fall surge began.

In January, Latinx had 38.5 percent of the month’s new cases. In February that number dropped to 31 percent. For February, Asians had 27 percent of the cases, Whites 25 percent, Blacks 7 percent, and Multi-racials 2 percent, while Native Americans and Pacific Islanders accounted for less than 1 percent of the month’s cases.

Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 2 Acute Care transfers. For the week ending March 3, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell an optimistic 34 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On March 3, Covid patients occupied 6 percent of ICU beds and 2.9 percent of Acute Care beds. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.

In Februrary, Whites took 56,974 tests, Asians 38,577, Latinx 16,902, Blacks 8,788, Multi-Racials 3812, Pacific Islanders 1355 and Native Americans 569.

The 2.5 percent positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the pandemic began.

In Februrary, men had tested positively 1310 times (54 percent), while women tested positively 1088 times (45 percent). Trans females had 5 positive tests, trans males 1, and “other” had 4.

The Mission has had 40 Covid-related deaths as had the Excelsior. Bayview Hunters Point has had 34, Sunset/Parkside 32, Pacific Heights 26, Tenderloin 23, Nob Hill 20, Western Addition 17, Outer Mission 15, Japantown 15, Bernal Heights 13, Visitacion Valley 12 and Chinatown 12. Other neighborhoods have had 10 or less. Seacliff has had 0 deaths.