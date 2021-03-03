Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
As everyone knows, the virus can’t be stopped in one city or one country, but that doesn’t stop Big Pharma from hoarding supplies and reaping big profits.
Nor can it be stopped if those most vulnerable can’t get vaccinated. Of course, equity is hard to come by in a state of inequity.
For those of you who missed it yesterday, San Francisco residents scored a stunner over Recology. Victories against local monopolies are rare and unexpected.
The Mission Community Market and a list of indoor options highlight activities this weekend. `
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
In January, Latinx had 38.5 percent of the month’s new cases. In February that number dropped to 31 percent. For February, Asians had 27 percent of the cases, Whites 25 percent, Blacks 7 percent, and Multi-racials 2 percent, while Native Americans and Pacific Islanders accounted for less than 1 percent of the month’s cases.
Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.
In Februrary, Whites took 56,974 tests, Asians 38,577, Latinx 16,902, Blacks 8,788, Multi-Racials 3812, Pacific Islanders 1355 and Native Americans 569.
The 2.5 percent positivity rate is the lowest the state has seen since the pandemic began.
In Februrary, men had tested positively 1310 times (54 percent), while women tested positively 1088 times (45 percent). Trans females had 5 positive tests, trans males 1, and “other” had 4.
The Mission has had 40 Covid-related deaths as had the Excelsior. Bayview Hunters Point has had 34, Sunset/Parkside 32, Pacific Heights 26, Tenderloin 23, Nob Hill 20, Western Addition 17, Outer Mission 15, Japantown 15, Bernal Heights 13, Visitacion Valley 12 and Chinatown 12. Other neighborhoods have had 10 or less. Seacliff has had 0 deaths.