The start of March has also been marked by an increase in indoor options city dwellers have to spend their weekends. San Francisco’s Tuesday shift from the purple tier into the less-restrictive red tier means businesses such as restaurants, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors with reduced capacity.

This Neighborhood Notes post will include information on which museums are reopening along with details about events that will be held virtually. The Mission Community Market also plans to return and the city’s transportation agency is launching a survey about the Slow Street on 20th.

Museums reopening

Many of the city’s largest museums soon announced plans to reopen, with the exception of some museums known for their hands-on exhibitions such as the Exploratorium. Snag a ticket while you can, as these museums are operating at significantly reduced capacity.

The McEvoy Foundation for the Arts opened Thursday with limited viewing. You can make your reservations and see more details here.

The Asian Art Museum reopened Thursday and will offer free admission on Sunday and on the first Sunday of every month going forward. For more details, visit asianart.org.

The Museum of Modern Art will reopen Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering free admission on that day. For more details, visit sfmoma.org/.

The De Young Museum will reopen Saturday with free admission on Saturdays going forward. For more details, visit deyoung.famsf.org.

And for those who would prefer to stay virtual, several organizations in the Mission and across the city will continue to host online arts events over the next week.

Dance Mission Theater will virtually present “Harriet’s Gun: Shapeshifting Toward a Radically Imagined Black Future” on Friday and March 13. The event offers “offers a collective space for artists to define, speak and move power into the Black future and out into the world,” paying homage to Tubman’s gun and ivory-handled sword she carried on her liberation missions. Tickets for the Friday and March 15 event are sold on Eventbrite.

The Mission Cultural Center will host its 34th annual Solo Mujeres Gallery Exhibit virtually on Monday at 6 p.m. “Reclaiming the Lens,” hosted in collaboration with the organization I am Why, will feature photographs and collaged portraits created by artists from across the country, inviting “the viewer to experience the brush strokes and the stories of system impacted young women and gender-expansive folks.”

The Drawing Room is hosting “So close yet so far,” a window-front artistic installation featuring the live dance performances and the work of visual artist Stephanie Potter Corwin.

The event will run from March 13 to 14 both inside and outside the windows and space at 460 Gouch Street, allowing viewers to watch either up close or at a distance. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and viewing access will be first come first serve.

Mission Community Market

The Mission Community Market is returning for the 2021 season on March 11 at 22nd and Bartlett. The market will reopen with a lineup of over 20 small local farms and businesses in an open-air setting, offering fresh produce, food crafts and prepared foods for Mission residents.

Farmers market vendors accept EBT, including CalFresh and food stamps. Customers using EBT can double their dollars — up to $10 per market day — through the Market Match program, which offers customers market coins that are redeemable for fruits and vegetables.

Face coverings will be required at all times and precautions such as offering handwashing stations and wider booth spacing will be taken. Due to restrictions during the pandemic, there will be no live music or kids’ activities.

Lil Grimey launches first album

Lil Grimey launches his debut album today.

Lil Grimey, a new artist from the Mission, is launching his first album Tycoon Streets on Friday at 5 p.m. on Instagram Live (@LilGrimeyTycoon). The album, which contains 8 tracks covering what it is like to be a young person in the Bay and balance life between “family, friends and the streets,” has been released to all streaming platforms, including Spotify.

The self-produced and self-engineered album takes inspiration from the local underground hip-hop scene, including artists such as E-40, Mac Dre and The Jacka.

“I’ve always been a fan of rap but took on rapping seriously last year after suffering an injury that left me home-stuck for a few months,” he wrote. “Now after going through rehab and working on my craft I have released a debut mixtape that should be worth listening to.”

Slow Street on 20th Street survey

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is surveying residents and community members about their thoughts on the Slow Street on 20th Street. SFMTA is interested in learning more about “what’s working, what’s not working, and to provide input on its future.”

If you’re interested in filling out the survey, you can access it at sfmta.com/Slow20thStreetSurvey as well as by scanning the QR code below. The survey will be open until about early to mid-April.

Slow streets QR code. Courtesy of SFMTA.