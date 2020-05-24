The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 17 newly reported confirmed cases, and no new deaths as of yesterday.

Those additional 17 cases weren’t diagnosed on Saturday, though. As we reported yesterday, the city has recently changed how it processes COVID-19 confirmed cases and will now retroactively adjust the number of confirmed cases released on previous dates.

As of this writing, there are no reported cases or deaths occurring on Saturday, but presumably medical professionals are working over the holiday weekend treating patients and making diagnoses. We’ll likely know how many were discovered in the coming days and update you when the data is published.

The Mission is opening up ever so slowly and the city is working to make Shotwell and 20th Street part of its slow streets program. Many Mission bars are unlikely to survive the slowness of the reopening.

The painted circles in Dolores Park worked earlier this week when no one was in the park, but on Saturday, the circles seemed to push people inside a circle closer together. But, if the groups are isolating together that seems less of a problem and better to be socializing outside than inside.

While other big companies have returned their payroll protection money, Veritas is hanging on to its $3.6 million.

Summer programs will go ahead. And UCSF’s Grand Rounds ran down the research on children and COVID this week, making it clear why the city is less worried about child to child transmission.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”

