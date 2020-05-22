The reopening of the Mission continues – ever so slowly with maybe half of the retail on the major corridors remaining closed. Those owners who did reopen appeared happy to have crossed over into the new normal of curbside business.

“It’s just good to be here,” said Connie Rivera, the co-owner of Mixcoatl on 24th and South Van Ness streets. In keeping with the times, she had some cool embroidered masks that were going fast.

On Valencia Street, Needles and Pens owner Breezy Culbertson hung a beautiful array of earrings in the window. “So far so good,” she said and hoped that others would soon open to help increase the foot traffic. “That’s what we’re paying the high rents for.”

At least some will not be reopening at all. A Maven Realty for-lease sign has been affixed to what used to be the front of Azalea, a clothing boutique. The Balm, a cosmetic store, also had a sign, and there are lots of rumors about subletting efforts. We will track those down next week.

On the good news front, Flour & Water Pizzeria’s door was open this morning and inside David White, one of the owners, was working out a plan for take-out in the upcoming weeks. An announcement will be forthcoming.

And the Drawing Room’s owner, Renee DeCarlo, announced the gallery at 3260-62 23rd St., just east of Mission St., is open for limited hours and by appointment. De Carlo will walk interested parties over to her Annex on Mission Street, a separate space she uses to show art. Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Otherwise, much of the neighborhood’s cultural life remains online.

There’s a livestream with Orquesta Adelante on The Mission Cultural Center’s Facebook page tonight from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

And tonight, 826 Valencia Street is hosting a scavenger hunt from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. You can connect through Zoom here.

Gray Area’s Pulse Patch will teach you how to start a podcast in a two-day workshop on Monday May 25 and Wednesday, May 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST Cost: $60. The workshop will be held over Zoom. You can get the full description here.

Upcoming:

Voss Gallery’s virtual reception for “In Plain Sight,” a solo exhibition of contemporary urban paintings by John Osgood that examines our perception of identity and the collective human experience. Friday, May 29, 6-7 p.m. Gallery hours are by appointment only.

The Gray Area Grand Theater’s Patch Pulse will be livestreaming an evening curated by Diego Mungia with Pop songstress Lealani and live experimental electronic musician Brin. It’s free, but ticket sales will go towards directly supporting the artists & Gray Area. It takes place on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8 p.m. and you can sign up here.

Community Music Center’s Virtual Field Day with a weeklong broadcast from June 1 through June 7 at 12 noon on its Facebook page.

Check out all of our event listings here