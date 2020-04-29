The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides updates daily at 9 a.m. We will do the same.

The latest count shows 22 new cases and no new deaths. The city also reported that as of April 27, hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a 12-day high of 89 patients. The median number of COVID-19 positive hospitalizations for April is 83.

It also reported a record high of 1,119 test results received on April 27, with four percent or 48 people confirmed with COVID-19. It appears that the count has started to incorporate the tests in the Mission where researchers tested over 4,200 residents in a span of four days. On one of the days, we met Laurence Berland, a tech activist turned volunteer in the largest COVID-19 testing effort in San Francisco yet.

We also spoke to advocates in the Mission and they told us the next SRO outbreak could already be happening.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted several resolutions, including Safe Sleeping Sites to provide support to the homeless population on the streets. It’s an effort to minimize the risk of spreading the virus while the city continues to move the vulnerable population to hotel rooms. Mayor London Breed blew off the emergency hotel legislation also unanimously passed by the Board, but the mayor was not bound to implement this law.

Public health officers from six Bay Area counties announced they will extend the shelter-in-place order through the end of May. In a joint statement, they said there will be a “limited easing of specific restrictions for a small number of lower-risk activities.” They are expected to provide more details later this week.

If you want to hear the top doctors talk about the coronavirus, join Thursday’s ground rounds at UCSF.

