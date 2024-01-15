Illustrations by Neil Ballard.
In our “Meet the candidates” series, we are asking the District 9 supervisorial hopefuls one question each week until the November 2024 election. Candidates are asked to answer answers on policy, ideology, and more in 100 words or less.
Answers are being published individually each week, but we are also archiving each answer on this page to make it easy for voters to browse. Click the questions below to see all the candidates’ responses.
Week 2: How will your life experiences help you in your work as supervisor?
Julian Bermudez
In my life, I’ve experienced being both the leader and the worker. Both in college and high school I became a leader who led by example and hard work. As a youth leader, coach, and even rush chair, my devotion was never questioned. That devotion was enough to encourage people to follow.
My true lessons in leadership came during my time in the Army. As a lower enlisted soldier, I was the de facto worker bee for any objective. I had horrible and amazing leadership; both taught me what to do and what not to do as a leader.
Trevor Chandler
As an internationally recognized LGBTQ civil rights leader, I worked in red states to protect the transgender community. I know what it takes to build coalitions, have tough conversations, and get real results no matter how tough the fight is.
As someone in long-term recovery, I know how important it is to have real treatment on demand for those who want sobriety.
My current role as a public school teacher has shown me just how important it is that our elected leaders put outcomes over empty ideology; failed leadership has a real and direct impact on San Francisco’s families.
Jackie Fielder
My values come from being the proud granddaughter of Mexican immigrants – a farmworker and a factory worker – and Native American grandparents who survived boarding schools, as well as being the daughter of a single working mom.
I earned a B.A. in public policy and M.A. in sociology at Stanford because policy has profoundly impacted the trajectory of my family and our people – our right to housing, education, healthcare, clean water and air, and equitable opportunities. As a renter and climate organizer I have felt the crunch of affordability. Urgency for the most vulnerable is what I would bring to City Hall.
Jaime Gutierrez
I am a product of this District (9). My first residence was at 14th/Minna and I currently reside at 25th/Cypress. Both of these are on alleyways that usually have had issues that have been ongoing for fifty years.
I’ve worked in a mental health non-profit, a twenty plus year cab driver, ten years as a SFUSD substitute teacher, and a MUNI operator. I am a graduate from UC Berkeley with a degree in Social Welfare. Furthermore, I am uniquely qualified to help others and I am here to offer hope for a better future.
Roberto Hernandez
Growing up in the Mission and Bernal, I faced the same challenges our young people face. I was fortunate to be mentored by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, who put me on the path to community service.
My lifetime dedication to District 9 residents has taught me to see problems differently, to listen and to engage people in decisions that affect them. This is how we’ve delivered wins for the community through the City’s policy-making process. Our challenges can’t be solved by political insiders or bureaucrats but rather by organizing, elevating community members’ voices, and holding City Hall accountable.
Michael Petrelis
As I turn 65 on January 26th, I’ve reflected on various life experiences that have given me decades of privileged gay and AIDS activism. I see how my personal needs for healthcare, housing and equality led me to organize and win changes for other LGBTQ and HIV positive folks, including lowering drug prices.
My pleasures from sodomy directly motivated me to join public displays of queer affection for the media to advance our visibility. Struggles to stay alive and thrive, occasionally without insurance or secure housing, would continue to guide my supervisorial duties, meeting safety net needs of Mission residents.
Stephen Torres
As a worker in the service industry for 20+ years and a renter, I am experiencing in real time the impacts that many D9 residents are. From decreased income to public health crises, to a lack of deeply affordable housing, to the decimation of our small businesses.
My roles in the City’s Cultural Districts and Entertainment Commission were focused on the centering and protection of our communities. Being supervisor would be a continuation of a career of service.
Week 1: What is your number one issue this election, and what do you plan to do about it?
Julian Bermudez
My number-one issue is traffic and street safety. This is one of the most common issues that comes up when I talk with San Francisco residents, especially in District 9. I believe that investing in infrastructure that increases pedestrian safety and improves traffic flow can improve San Francisco exponentially.
From something as small as fixing potholes, to creating physical bike lane infrastructure and more visible lighting in our neighborhoods, walking, driving or cycling should not be as stressful as it feels today. My plan is to become the most active chair in the Land Use and Transportation Committee and promote more… Read more
Trevor Chandler
Having already knocked on thousands of doors, I know for a fact that safe and clean streets must be the top priority. It’s why I support an accountable, responsive, and fully staffed police department, and why I support arresting fentanyl dealers.
D9 also has some of the most littered streets in the City. As Supervisor, I will hold DPW accountable to ensure District 9 gets the same treatment as Pac Heights and Union Square. I won’t just talk about it, I’ll do it, which is why I volunteer for trash pickups in D9 every month.
Jackie Fielder
Houston curbed their homelessness 63% by following a housing-first model, supported by decades of research. As Supervisor, I will follow the best parts of the Houston model, which involve getting all the city’s homeless departments and nonprofits operating under one strategy, cutting through red tape, and getting people into housing first before worrying about the paperwork.
The same needs to be done to build and staff up our behavioral health system infrastructure. We need more beds and nurses for people with severe mental health and substance abuse issues. We can do this by declaring an emergency on homelessness.
Jaime Gutierrez
The number one issue for me is that the cost of living keeps rising, but the standard of living is plummeting. We are no longer living in a district that is safe, clean and comfortably prosperous.
The city has fallen short of its civic duty to its citizens. Small businesses are being pushed out because of bureaucracy. Property owners are paying high taxes for nothing. In actuality, property value is eroding because of malfeasance. This and other issues need to be thoroughly and thoughtfully probed to provide the greatest good for the community.
District 9 is a working-class district that is … Read more
Roberto Hernandez
One of District 9’s challenges is that we have more than one priority issue. Crime, housing, homelessness, decent wages and clean streets are all concerns that our residents share with me on a daily basis, especially seniors, small business owners, youth and parents.
“Safety” is a holistic term that connects these issues and describes my priority as Supervisor. I was born and raised in District 9, and my lifetime of experience addressing safety issues has taught me that bringing together our residents, businesses, government agencies, community-based organizations and unions is essential to delivering solutions. I’m ready. ¡Sí Se Puede!
Michael Petrelis
My number one issue is a few small concerns. For months, graffiti covering the front of the building at 225 Valencia St. has been a complaint of neighbors.
Locating the name and address of the owner, I mailed him a complaint asking him to remove the graffiti. Records show the Lyon-Martin Clinic was granted a permit changing the status, as a subtenant, from a commercial business to a health facility.
The clinic hasn’t responded, but the property manager has. The City informed the owner that he’s violating laws and action must be taken. This shows how I act to improve the Mission.
Stephen Torres
The most important issue is the wellness, safety and prosperity of our community. I mean that in the most holistic way, however. Nothing exists in a vacuum, and we need to strengthen our community and cultural density in comprehensive and sustainable ways.
When a community is destabilized, it leaves a void of crime and deterioration. We must invest in our District with the same vigor and priority currently being allocated for downtown. We must create legislation that ensures our vulnerable communities are protected in the face of multiple efforts to strip away their current safeguards. In short, my priority is … Read more
Note: Eight candidates have officially declared their candidacy for the District 9 race. However, Rafael Gutierrez told Mission Local that he is withdrawing from the race, so he is not included in these questions.
Candidates are ordered alphabetically. Answers may be lightly edited for formatting, spelling, and grammar. If you have questions for the candidates, please let us know at will@missionlocal.com.
You can register to vote via the sf.gov website.