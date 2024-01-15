Illustrations by Neil Ballard.

In our “Meet the candidates” series, we are asking the District 9 supervisorial hopefuls one question each week until the November 2024 election. Candidates are asked to answer answers on policy, ideology, and more in 100 words or less.

Answers are being published individually each week, but we are also archiving each answer on this page to make it easy for voters to browse. Click the questions below to see all the candidates’ responses.