Little is more missed along Valencia Street than a parking space. Less parking means fewer customers, businesses argue — an argument at the forefront of merchant frustration with the center bike lane, which runs along an eight-block stretch on Valencia Street.

“We hate them,” said Servio Gómez, the owner of Back to the Picture at 934 Valencia St., which went from three spaces in front to one. The entire block lost five spaces.

It’s not only the missing spaces. To get to the parking lot on 21st Street, Gómez’s customers have to make a right and circle around a block to cross Valencia Street because left turns have been outlawed to protect cyclists.

As the unhappiness has mounted, various numbers have been thrown out about exactly how many spaces have been lost.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Erica Kato said in a December 22 email “that only 19 parking spaces” were removed for daylighting, the term used for making pedestrians more visible by eliminating parking at corners.

But others wrote here and there of 70 lost spaces. Mission Local used that number in its December 20 article about sales tax revenue, but we received pushback from the community as to which number was correct.

When pressed about the 70 spaces number, Kato responded by email, “That number represents the change in the supply/count of general metered parking spaces before and after installation of the pilot.” Or, there were 70 fewer spaces after the pilot began on August 1, according to the SFMTA.

We decided to do our own count. Using documents posted to the SFMTA website, Mission Local created a tool (seen below) to compare Valencia Street parking before and after the center bike lane was installed.

We found that 48 formerly metered parking spaces are gone, either reduced to loading zones or eliminated entirely.

None of those spots account for daylighting, so when the 19 daylighting spots are included we come up with a net loss of 67 metered spaces, which is very close to the number provided by SFMTA. The slight discrepancy between the two numbers may be accounted for by parklets that have come and gone since the SFMTA’s original estimate of 70 spaces was made.

Using the tool

Dragging the handle in the tool downwards transitions from the graphic of Valencia before the center bike lane (labeled “before”) to the graphic with the center bike lane (labeled “after”).

Tapping the image positions the handle at the tap. The after image is annotated to reflect the total parking spaces lost and the differences between the images from SFMTA and what was actually found by Mission Local during a survey of the street.

If you see any errors, please let us know.