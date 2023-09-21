The older man who was struck by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon while crossing the street has died, the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner today confirmed.

Yesterday at 1:30 p.m., an older man was crossing the crosswalk at 18th and Valencia streets when a rail-hail driver in an SUV heading westward turned left and struck him. An eyewitness at Yellow Moto Pizzeria said the victim “clearly had the right of way,” but the SUV driver “didn’t yield.” Though police and paramedics arrived soon after and transported him to the hospital, the man appeared very much “in pain,” the eyewitness said.

While the medical examiner’s office confirmed the man’s death, it has not yet released his name, residency, nor time of death.

Chart by Xueer Lu. Basemap from Mapbox.

This is the 14th pedestrian death so far this year in San Francsico, said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco, a traffic-safety organization. Approximately two weeks ago, an 80-year-old woman crossing the street at Taraval and 46th streets in the Outer Sunset died after getting hit by a car.

“Our hearts go out to this man’s loved ones and community,” Medeiros said. “We grieve for yet another life lost so senselessly on our streets.”

When it comes to pedestrian fatalities, those 55 and older are at most at-risk in San Francisco, Medeiros said. On average, more than 50 percent of San Francisco’s pedestrian fatalities are in that age group.

Left turns are also dangerous, because drivers are “more likely to make it at a higher speed and cut corners because they have a wider radius than with a right turn. Visibility is reduced for drivers, too, because the car’s frame blocks a driver’s view when they’re making a left turn,” a press statement from Walk SF said. Medeiros, reached by phone, said the city should consider limiting left turns.

“It’s unfortunate that this was another left turn,” she said.

District 9, which includes the Mission, is also one of the most deadly for pedestrians. This year, five of the 14 fatal pedestrian collisions occurred in District 9. Valencia Street is known to be a particularly dangerous street, too, and is featured on traffic-safety project Vision Zero’s High Injury Network.

So far, at least 18 people have died in 2023 due to a traffic collision.

Numbers are up from this time last year: By August 2022, 11 pedestrians had died from a vehicle. The last Vision Zero update was in August 2023, which reported 12 pedestrian deaths.

“It’s not good. We’ve lost more pedestrians this year than we have last year, and last year was [one of] the worst. It’s not looking good in 2023,” Medeiros said.

The eyewitness said others knew the man as a local, and his wife had arrived to check up on him in the aftermath of the collision. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not immediately release the identity of the individual.

Mission Local contacted the San Francisco Police Department and the Department of Public Health, which did not immediately respond.