On Tuesday, some 40 protesters briefly occupied the controversial Valencia center bike lane outside Blondie’s Bar, just south of 16th and Valencia.

The crowd — composed of business owners, local residents, and a handful of cyclists — took turns decrying the lane as people on bikes shuffled around them. Several brandished signs calling on Jeff Tumlin, director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), to resign. The occasional car honked its support.

“We’ve been in business for 33 years and this was the worst six months we’ve ever seen,” said Nikki DeWald, owner of Blondie’s Bar and a director of the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association. “We love bikes, but not this bike lane.”

Anger at the trial lane, which spans from 15th to 23rd streets, has been brewing since before construction began in April. Business owners have expressed frustration at the loss of roughly 70 parking spaces and new limits on turning for cars. Some cyclists are also upset, saying that the design turns the road into a “bicycle freeway” that is difficult and unsafe to navigate.

And store owners have begun to organize: Walk along Valencia Street and you will likely spot several pink and white posters emblazoned with the message, “This Bike Lane is Killing Small Businesses and Our Vibrant Community.”

A poster in the window of Santora Apartment and Building Supplies.

“If this continues, I am in danger of losing my business,” said Eiad Eltawali, owner of the Mediterranean restaurant Yasmin at Valencia and 19th. He said that foot traffic had fallen 30 to 40 percent since the bike lane was installed, and that he had been paying business expenses out of pocket for six months.

“I see elderly customers circling the block, looking for somewhere to park,” said Eltawali.

It is hard to verify how foot traffic on Valencia Street has changed since the bike lane was introduced. The SFMTA is collecting data on foot traffic, street safety, and other metrics to assess the success of the bike lane, which is in its 12-month trial period. But while the department originally intended to present its initial findings this month, its report has been delayed.

“The data gathering started later than anticipated,” said SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato. “However, it is nearly complete and we’re scheduled to present a thorough package of three months of data to the Board in early 2024.”

Studies of protected bike lanes elsewhere have generally found positive impacts for local businesses: A 2012 case study in New York found retail sales increased by 49 percent for businesses along the bike lane compared to 3 percent across the borough; a 2019 study from Portland State University investigated six cities and found that most bike lanes yielded positive retail results, with a few mixed; and a 2020 literature review from UC Davis of 23 studies found “positive or non-significant economic impacts on retail and food service businesses” near the bike lanes.

But anecdotally, business owners have not been feeling the expected benefits. On top of declining footfall, some have said they are facing difficulties with unloading supplies along the commercial corridor. Eltawali said that he has racked up some $2,495 in parking tickets because he can no longer legally unload supplies in front of the restaurant.

Connie Wong, who works at the family business Santora Apartment and Building Supplies at 19th and Valencia, said that she had not noticed any change in foot traffic but that deliveries had become more problematic.

“We get deliveries from big 16-wheelers,” she said. Wong said there was not always room for the trucks to pull up outside the store, and at other times the trucks could only pull up in such a way that they partially blocked the store’s loading dock.

Kevin Ortiz, Co-President of the Latinx Democratic Club, helped organize the bike lane protest.

Objections continued at SFMTA meeting

The Valencia Street protest was followed by an SFMTA Board meeting, where public comment was filled with frustration directed at the center bike lane. But although many voiced their objections, there was little consensus on what should be done to remedy the situation.

Several local residents suggested that the street should “revert to exactly what it was.” DeWalde of Blondie’s Bar argued that the bike lane should be moved from Valencia Street to a residential street like Harrison or South Van Ness.

Transit advocate Luke Bornheimer suggested that the center bike lane should be replaced with protected bike lanes at the sides of the roads. Others suggested that pedestrianizing the street entirely would be a better solution for bikes and businesses.

“We are frustrated that the SFMTA hasn’t given us or members of the public the evaluation data they committed to sharing at the quarterly milestones of the pilot,” wrote Claire Amable, director of advocacy at the SF Bike Coalition, over email.

“We have many members who appreciate the new center-running bike lane, and many members who vocally oppose it, so it’s clear to us that people who bike are divided on this issue — and in the absence of real evaluation data from SFMTA on usage, vehicle speeds and safety, any assessment of impact has been based on anecdotal evidence and individual experiences.”

“Removing the bike lane and reverting back to unprotected curb-side bike lanes is not a viable option,” she added, citing safety concerns.

Kevin Ortiz, co-president of the Latinx Democratic Club, said that the issue of the bike lane was indicative of SFMTA not listening to community input. He said that if the bike lane were not removed, “we will organize the small businesses and other interests to form an exploratory committee to reform the SFMTA,” said Ortiz. This could mean advocating for elected positions or splitting appointments between the supervisors and the mayor, he said.

A measure that would have given the Board of Supervisors three appointments to the SFMTA Board was spurned by voters in 2016 in a 55-45 split.

SFMTA director Tumlin said at the Board meeting that the bike lane plans had been chosen to try to support businesses while also reducing injuries and deaths on the dangerous corridor.

Valencia is part of the high injury network, meaning it sees a higher-than-usual rate of injuries. So far this year, two people have died on Valencia Street: In January, 64-year-old Wan Mei Tan was struck and killed by a driver near 16th Street, while 80-year-old Jian Huang was killed by a driver while crossing the road at Valencia and 18th in September.

“We know that there are a thousand details that need adjustment,” said Tumlin. “And that’s why we’ve been spending this period of time doing a lot of listening and making continual adjustments.”

Updates on the bike lane trial can be found on the SFMTA website.