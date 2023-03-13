San Francisco is a special place, but it’s not sui generis. The profession of American law-enforcement is in a node right now, and the paltry recruiting numbers in this and other cities show it.

Recruitment and retention in this department look like charts of the 1929 stock market crash: In 2013, the list of candidates who’d taken the SFPD entry exam was 68 pages long with dozens of names on each page. By February of this year, the list was six pages long.

Veteran cops bristled at the notion that San Francisco is uniquely hostile to police, and this is what’s driving away recruits. Rather, they tell me they had a clear understanding of what was expected of them as cops when they joined up in San Francisco years ago. But that’s no longer the case.

“Forty years ago when I became a cop, the job had a better rep, cops had more autonomy and less accountability,” sums up one retired SFPD veteran. “That’s not a good thing, but there was an attraction there. When I was a rookie cop, we knew we could get away with whatever we wanted. And we did.”

Well, you can’t do that anymore. The role of modern police is ambiguous and ever-changing and ill-defined even for those who’ve spent a lifetime in the profession — so what would you tell a potential 22-year-old recruit?

“The problem with San Francisco,” sums up a veteran active cop, “is that the city tells us what they don’t want, but we do not have a concrete answer on what is our job?”

When this officer joined up a decade and change ago, “We were told explicitly to aggressively pursue crime. You were expected to make an arrest on a firearm once a week, write a citation per shift, pull over everybody. You were supposed to go and lock people up. That is how it was measured.”

The city and its police department have made it clear that this is now what it doesn’t want its officers to do. Cops are now told by their sergeants to “handle your sectors and handle your calls. But don’t put yourselves out there anymore.”

“We’re being told to pursue crime, but not aggressively. It’s a weird limbo we’re in where the city wants us to handle crime, but they don’t know what that looks like yet,” the cop continues. “We don’t either.”

So far, it looks reactive: In 2019, 49 percent of SFPD calls were self-initiated. By 2022, only 35 percent were. The raw tally of self-initiated calls dropped by 56 percent, from 339,000 to 150,000.

When asked if cops now approach their job like firefighters — staying in their stations and in their vehicles and waiting for a call — the veteran officer laughed: “100 percent.”