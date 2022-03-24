Over the past five years, almost 2,000 vehicle collisions were reported in the Mission, according to TransBASE data.

This is probably a significant underestimate of total crashes, as the data only includes collisions reported to police, but it can still show us patterns in where crashes are happening.

From 2017 to 2021, around three-quarters of collisions in the Mission happened at intersections. The most dangerous were clustered at the northern end of the neighborhood.

The two intersections with the most crashes were both along 13th Street – perhaps unsurprisingly, given its wide roads and its complex crossings. Intersections along South Van Ness, 16th Street, and Market St. also made up a disproportionate number of collisions.

The intersection of 13th Street and Mission Street saw 33 crashes since 2017, meaning it had more collisions than any other intersection in the city. And intersections in the Mission do appear to be slightly more dangerous than the city as a whole. Citywide, intersections in the TransBASE dataset had around 3.5 collisions each in the past five years, while those in the Mission had 4.9.

Scroll down to see the ten intersections in the Mission with the most collisions, and to explore the kinds of crashes that happened there.

Over the last five years, there were almost 2,000 reported collisions across the Mission. These intersections saw the highest number of collisions. 13th St. and S Van Ness Ave. 13th St. and Mission St. Howard St. Otis St. 13th St. Duboce Ave. 13th St. Mission St. S Van Ness Ave. 20 5 8 0 20 3 2 0 Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 16th St. and S Van Ness Ave. 16th St. and Potrero Ave. S Van Ness Ave. Potrero Ave. 16th St. 16th St. Franklin Square Gas station Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 13 5 3 1 Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 13 8 2 0 12th St. and Van Ness Ave. Market St. and Guerrero St. Laguna St. 12th St. Mission St. Hermann St. Otis St. Market St. Van Ness Ave. Guerrero St. Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 16 1 2 1 Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 11 5 4 0 Market St. and Octavia Blvd. 16th St. and Guerrero St. Octavia Blvd. Guerrero St. Valencia St. 16th St. Market St. Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 16 2 1 1 Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 10 0 9 1 Market St. and Van Ness Ave. 14th St. and Valencia St. Van Ness Ave. Valencia St. Oak St. 11th St. 14th St. Market St. Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 7 1 9 2 Vehicle-to-vehicle: Vehicle-to-pedestrian: Vehicle-to-bike: Other: 8 5 3 2 = position of intersection in Mission

Data from TransBASE. Based on crashes in the Mission between 2017 and 2021. Boundaries of the Mission and definition of an intersection crash from TransBASE and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

About 56 percent of Mission crashes were purely between motor vehicles, typically passenger cars. Around 21 percent involved motor vehicles and pedestrians, while 20 percent involved motor vehicles and bicycles.

The Mission has a slightly lower rate of car-to-car crashes, and a slightly higher rate of car-to-bicycle crashes, than the city as a whole.

Although collisions between cars are the most common, they are not necessarily the most harmful. In the Mission, a much larger proportion of car-to-pedestrian collisions resulted in severe injury or death than other types of crash.

Collisions between motor vehicles and pedestrians led to severe injuries more often than other types of crash. Fatal injury Severe injury Other visible injury Complaint of pain Vehicle-to-bike Vehicle-to-vehicle Vehicle-to-pedestrian

Data from TransBASE. Based on crashes in the Mission between 2017 and 2021.

“I would prioritize improving intersections with lots of pedestrians and bicyclists involved in crashes, rather than cars as much,” said Marta Lindsey, communication director for Walk SF. “Because they are at more risk in a crash.”

Lindsey said that the city has been using the extensive data gathered on crashes to hone in on spots where collisions and injuries are more likely, and focus resources there. Particularly effective improvements include lane reductions, barriers to slow down left turns, and preventing corner parking, she said.

Since the city signed up to Vision Zero in 2014, pledging to aim for zero traffic deaths within a decade, a range of changes have been made to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety in the city. But advocates have sometimes criticized the pace of change, and traffic fatalities have not dropped significantly in the city since the scheme began.

Since 2014, traffic deaths have not fallen significantly in San Francisco. Traffic deaths 35 Since 2014, 20 people have died in traffic crashes in District 9 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Data from San Francisco Vision Zero.

Stephen Chun, spokesperson for the Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), outlined a swathe of street improvements that have been made and are planned in the Mission.

For example, building work is scheduled to start next month on 16th Street, which saw over 250 police-reported collisions over the past five years. The $67 million scheme involves adding transit-only lanes and new traffic signals. Planning for the project began in early 2015.

South Van Ness Avenue, another road with high collisions, has recently been overhauled. As part of the SFMTA’s Quick-Build initiative, which aims to speed up the addition of road safety measures, the road was altered with a lane reduction (from four to three) and separate lanes for left turns, among other changes.

Chun wrote over email that the city’s strategy for improving safety is at the level of corridors, rather than intersections, but that several Mission arterial roads – including 16th Street, Guerrero Street, and 13th Street – are high priority because of the injuries that occur on them.

This has meant many dangerous intersections getting attention. For instance, 13th and Mission had the timing of its pedestrian crossing increased in 2019, and will be part of the upcoming 13th Street Safety Project. At 16th Street and S Van Ness Avenue, parking was disallowed at the corners, continental crosswalks installed, and pedestrian crossing times increased.

As well as changing infrastructure, “slowing vehicle speeds is essential to protecting against collisions,” Chun wrote. “Under new legislation, San Francisco is moving to reduce speed limits on key commercial corridors, like Valencia Street, and these efforts will continue to scale up.”

It is hard to tell exactly how effective many of these interventions have been, in part because lots are still in their evaluation stages (which last two years after building is completed). But the Mission has followed the city’s trend in seeing little change in severe or fatal injuries in recent years.

With San Francisco’s self-imposed 2024 deadline to have zero traffic deaths throughout the city rapidly approaching, SFMTA is seeking more money for street safety in the near future. A $400 million measure with $110 million earmarked for street improvements will be on the June 7 ballot, with a two-thirds majority needed to pass.

“They are putting their attention in the right places,” said Lindsey. “It’s just taking a little longer than we had hoped.”